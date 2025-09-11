Microsoft and LG bring Xbox Cloud Gaming to cars for streaming and playing games

Microsoft has partnered with LG to introduce Xbox Cloud Gaming directly to certain connected vehicles. This collaboration allows passengers to play Xbox titles on the car’s infotainment screen. Powered by LG’s webOS-based Automotive Content Platform, the system provides seamless access to games in the cloud without requiring external consoles or devices.

Functionality and Requirements The setup requires an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription and a compatible Bluetooth controller. Vehicles must have an active data plan to stream games from Microsoft servers. Users can launch the Xbox app on the ACP interface and immediately access their game library. Processing occurs in the cloud while the vehicle’s screen displays the content.

Gameplay is restricted to stationary conditions. Players cannot engage in games while the car is moving, ensuring safety and compliance with regulations. This feature is particularly relevant for electric vehicles during charging or other parked scenarios, providing entertainment without compromising safety.

Current Availability and Future Expansion Currently, support is limited to select vehicles, including certain Kia models in Europe. Microsoft intends to expand this service across more brands and models. The initiative demonstrates the company’s goal to extend the Xbox ecosystem to multiple platforms, allowing gaming on devices beyond traditional consoles.

LG’s ACP system ensures a responsive interface and a smooth gaming experience. The integration highlights the potential for collaboration between automotive and cloud gaming technologies, offering new in-car entertainment options.

The automotive industry is increasingly focusing on connected vehicle experiences. Streaming games on built-in screens illustrates how cars are becoming multifunctional platforms capable of delivering interactive content. Cloud gaming integration showcases the possibilities when high-speed internet, cloud processing, and advanced displays combine to enhance user experience.

Microsoft and LG’s partnership sets a new precedent for in-car entertainment. It reflects the merging of gaming and automotive sectors and expands the ways in which consumers can access Xbox content. Future vehicles may include additional support for gaming, streaming, and interactive applications, transforming how users experience technology while in transit. By enabling Xbox Cloud Gaming in cars, Microsoft and LG are redefining mobile entertainment and pushing the boundaries of how gaming can be accessed on connected platforms.