Microsoft announces super wideband stereo to fix poor audio over Bluetooth

Microsoft has unveiled a significant advancement for Bluetooth audio on Windows 11 with the introduction of “super wideband stereo” mode for Bluetooth LE (Low Energy) devices. This new feature fixes a longstanding issue for users who use Bluetooth headsets or earbuds with built-in microphones on Windows devices. Windows sharply downgrades the audio quality from high-quality stereo to low-quality mono sound when a headset with a microphone is detected. This new tech will change that and enable the same high-quality stereo sound even while using the microphone.

The core issue comes from how older Bluetooth profiles manage simultaneous audio playback and microphone use on Windows. It uses two profiles: the Advanced Audio Distribution Profile (A2DP) and Hands-Free Profile (HFP). The A2DP delivers high-quality stereo sound but disables microphone use, whereas the HFP allows microphone use but downgrades the audio to mono and deteriorates the sound quality.

This limitation means that once the microphone is detected or activated, the audio reverts to single-channel mono, losing the immersive experience of stereo sound. This includes the spatial audio cues in games, music, and voice calls.

Microsoft's super wideband stereo feature leverages the modern Bluetooth LE audio standard, which replaces the two (A2DP and HFP) with a more flexible Telephony and Media Profile (TMAP). This new profile supports both voice and media in high resolution at the same time. It uses advanced audio compression and a high sample rate to maintain detailed, rich stereo sound even when the microphone is in use.

Now Windows users can enjoy crystal clear stereo audio everywhere, from games with directional sound to video calls on Microsoft Teams. The spatial audio cues are preserved over Bluetooth for the first time.