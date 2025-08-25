Microsoft begins testing Android app continuity features designed for Windows 11

Switching between your phone and PC could soon feel a lot smoother. Microsoft is testing a new feature in Windows 11 that lets you resume Android apps directly on your computer. Currently, the trial is limited to Spotify, but the concept behind it could be game-changing.

Advertisement

Imagine you’re listening to music on your Android phone. Suddenly, you sit down at your desk and want the same track playing on your PC. Instead of fiddling with apps, Windows 11 will send you a notification that says “Continue on this PC.” Tap it, and Spotify opens on your computer, picking up exactly where you left off. It feels very familiar to Apple’s Handoff. Apple users have enjoyed the ability to transfer tasks between iPhones, iPads, Macs, and even Apple Watches for years. Microsoft is now bringing that flavour of continuity to its Windows ecosystem.

Why It’s Exciting Our daily digital lives jump across devices all the time. The growing demand for device continuity underlines the importance of Microsoft’s trial. Users expect flexibility in managing tasks across multiple screens, with minimal effort or repeated steps. Starting with Spotify demonstrates a cautious approach: the app is widely used, easy to test, and less prone to complications than more complex software.

Advertisement

Still, the vision is evident. Extending this system to productivity apps, browsers, and messaging tools could significantly improve workflow. It would allow a user to begin a task on a phone during transit and then continue seamlessly on a PC in an office or at home.

What Comes Next So far, the feature is only reaching Windows Insiders in the Dev and Beta Channels. Microsoft hasn’t said which apps might be added in the coming months, but productivity tools, browsers, and messaging apps seem like natural candidates. This move also builds on Microsoft’s earlier Phone Link app, which already lets users connect notifications, calls, and texts between devices. By layering in “resume” support, the experience moves closer to an all-in-one digital bridge between phone and PC.

Advertisement