Microsoft brings AI agents to Windows 11 as “Experimental agentic features”

Microsoft is quietly testing a new feature that could fundamentally change the way you use your Windows computers in future. The latest update brings an “Experimental agentic features” toggle in the settings. This feature is going to enable AI to take control of the computer and make your daily repetitive tasks easy for you. It is currently available in the Insider Dev and Beta Channel builds and can be enabled from the settings.

With the latest review build of Windows 11 with version 26220.7272, Microsoft has added a new feature in the Settings. To enable this, you need to go to Settings > Settings > AI Components. Once you enable this feature, you need to permit AI assistants to take control of your system. This assistant can automate repetitive tasks like clicking buttons, filling in forms for you, or even scrolling through windows. Think of it as a digital assistant, just like you get with the Agentic browsers like Comet, only that this AI agent can take actions on your computer.

Microsoft is calling this feature “Agentic Workspace,” and it is designed to handle everyday tasks. Cropping multiple images? It can do that quickly with just a command. Renaming multiple images? It can do that too. The best part is that you can minimise the window so that it can keep on doing its job in the background while you can focus on other important tasks. It ties directly into Copilot Actions to make it easily accessible.

Microsoft warns that this feature is going to dent the system performance a bit, depending on how powerful your machine is. It is fair to stay cautious when you are giving this AI agent access to control your machine. That concern has resonated with some users who are already wary of how aggressive Microsoft has become with its AI integration across Windows 11.