Microsoft expands Xbox full-screen experience to more Windows handhelds

Microsoft has officially rolled out the Xbox Full Screen Experience (FSE) to other Windows-based handheld consoles starting today. The feature, initially exclusive to the Xbox Ally and Xbox Ally X, is now available on competing handhelds, including the Lenovo Legion Go, original ROG Ally, MSI Claw, AYANEO, and other Windows handheld gaming PCs.​

What is the Xbox Full Screen Experience? Xbox Full-Screen Experince is a console-like interface created for Windows-based handheld gaming consoles running Windows 11. This makes navigating through the user interface on handhelds using the controllers easy. This streamlined approach eliminates unnecessary background processes, freeing up approximately 2GB of RAM for gaming.​

The experience consolidates games from multiple sources—including Steam, Epic Games Store, and Microsoft Store into one unified launcher. Users can quickly access Game Pass through a dedicated menu and navigate between applications using a task switcher designed for handheld use. A dedicated Xbox button on supported controllers provides instant access to the Game Bar for system stats, gameplay capture, and friend chat.​

Performance and Future Expansion FSE uses fewer system resources compared to standard Windows, enabling smoother gameplay and potentially extending battery life. Microsoft designed the interface to reduce complexity when using handhelds without a mouse and keyboard, bringing the experience closer to traditional gaming consoles.​

The company plans to expand FSE beyond handhelds to other Windows 11 PC form factors through the Xbox and Windows Insider programs in the coming months. This could signal broader changes to how Microsoft approaches PC gaming.​

FSE represents Microsoft's direct challenge to Valve's SteamOS on the Steam Deck. While some performance tests have shown SteamOS outperforming Windows 11, FSE offers unique advantages through Windows' broader software compatibility and PC gaming features.​