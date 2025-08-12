Microsoft faces lawsuit over Windows 10 support cutoff

A California man named Lawrence Klein has filed a lawsuit against Microsoft regarding the company’s plan to end free support and updates for Windows 10 on October 14, 2025. Klein owns two laptops running Windows 10 that cannot be updated to the latest version because of hardware limitations. He claims that with this decision, Microsoft is forcing users to buy a new device with Windows 11 or pay $30 a year for extended support. Klein also claims that this puts millions of users who couldn't upgrade to Windows 11 at risk of cyberattacks or data breaches once the security updates stop.

Klein alleges that this move to end support for Windows 10 is part of a strategy to push users to upgrade to new AI-powered devices running Windows 11. Windows 11 requires hardware such as a neural processing unit to get the AI features working, and since many devices do not meet this requirement, users are forced to buy a new device that comes with these features preinstalled.

His lawsuit seeks a court order requiring Microsoft to continue offering free security updates and support until fewer than 10% of Windows users remain on this OS. He also demands that Microsoft provide clear disclosure of the support timelines at the point of sale. This will give the buyer a clear view of the costs and security risks once the support ends.

He warns that this abrupt ending of support and security updates not only risks the security of millions of PCs running Windows 10 but also harms the environment by increasing electronic waste due to the premature discarding of otherwise functional devices.