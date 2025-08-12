Microsoft introduces Copilot 3D for faster, easier image-to-model conversion

Microsoft has taken another step in integrating artificial intelligence into creative workflows with the launch of Copilot 3D. This tool, available within Copilot Labs, converts standard 2D images into fully rendered 3D models in just a few seconds. Designed to simplify asset creation, it reduces the time and expertise normally required for high-quality 3D output.

What to expect? Currently free to use for a select group of users, Copilot 3D requires sign-in via a Microsoft or Google account. For optimal performance, Microsoft recommends a desktop browser. The tool can be accessed by visiting Copilot.com, navigating to the sidebar, selecting “Labs” and clicking "Try now" under Copilot 3D. At this stage, it supports PNG and JPG files under 10MB, with future updates planned to include more formats and larger file capacities.

Once an image is uploaded, Copilot 3D generates a 3D model in the GLB format, which is widely supported across 3D viewers, modelling applications, and game engines. These models are stored in the My Creations section for 28 days, allowing users to revisit, download, or further refine them. Microsoft advises using images where the main subject is clearly distinct from the background to improve accuracy.

Initial tests show the AI performs well with objects such as furniture, fruit, and umbrellas, though certain challenges remain with animals or complex shapes. Export functionality also supports integration into augmented reality applications, expanding potential use cases for industries ranging from gaming to e-commerce.