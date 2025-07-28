Microsoft introduces expressive new face for Copilot; here’s how to enable it

Microsoft has introduced a new experiment called Copilot Appearance that gives its AI assistant a face. The feature is a small visual assistant with real-time facial expressions, such as smiling, nodding and raising eyebrows during voice conversations. It is available in an early preview for users testing Copilot Labs and Microsoft’s goal with this is to bring a human-like presence to Copilot.

This new experiment is part of Microsoft’s wider vision for evolving Copilot from a simple assistant to an AI companion. Microsoft’s AI CEO, Mustafa Suleyman, described this feature as giving Copilot its own “digital patina” that can age over time along with its user. The primary goal is to make the interaction with AI more human-like than mechanical, which will help users connect with AI more intuitively.

How to enable Copilot Appearance Now, for interested users, Copilot Appearance can be enabled from the voice settings of the Copilot interface. It is currently limited to selected users in the U.S., U.K. and Canada. The toggle may not appear in the settings if the user is not part of the test group.

This update complements other recent enhancements to the Microsoft Copilot to continue to expand the functionality beyond just a text-based interface. Recently, Microsoft introduced Copilot Vision, which lets users analyse photos and even real-time video feeds on their phone. Copilot can also now do tasks on behalf of the users, like booking tickets, making reservations and sending gifts, made possible by partnering with multiple websites to make the task seamless.

The new companion from Microsoft is giving Clippy vibes from MS Office 97. That official assistant was not perfect and was disliked a lot because of its irrelevant suggestions. Later, it was completely removed in Office 2007. This companion from Microsoft is the new assistant, which is powerful and intuitive. It grows smarter and gets more context-aware with time.