Microsoft introduces fresh Windows 11 update to help laptops last longer on battery

Microsoft has announced a new Windows 11 update that helps laptops run longer without needing a charger. This update is part of ongoing efforts to make devices adjust better to your daily habits and keep them powered up when you need them most. As part of this release, a new adaptive energy saver mode will automatically turn the main energy saver on or off. It looks at your laptop’s workload instead of only checking how much battery is left.

Use Case For example, if you are browsing a website or reading a document it will quietly enable energy mode to slow down the background processes and reduce screen brightness. When you start editing video or using intensive applications, the system shifts back to full power mode without needing to change any settings.

Energy saver mode in Windows 11 typically dims the display brightness by 30%. It turns off transparency effects and stops apps from running in the background. Windows updates, and apps like OneDrive, OneNote, and Phone Link might not sync completely while energy saver is on.

Microsoft says that their goal is to make the battery saver feel invisible but still effective. The company explains that it wants users to spend less time adjusting battery settings and more time focusing on their work. Many people forget to enable battery saving options until their laptops are already warning them about low charge status. This adaptive approach aims to remove that step altogether.

The new adaptive energy saver mode will work only on devices with a battery. It won’t change your laptop’s screen brightness when it turns on or off, making it less noticeable on laptops, tablets, and handhelds.

Soon you will be able to see more precise battery estimates and track which apps are using the most battery. This will help you spot issues like background apps draining more energy than expected. For example, if you leave multiple tabs open or videos playing in the background, the dashboard will show how much battery those habits use, so you can decide what to close.

Windows 11 update also adds smarter controls for screen refresh rates and brightness. When you step away, your system will lower its refresh rate automatically and return to normal when you come back. This helps save power during everyday use. The update is now rolling out in the latest Windows 11 release. You can check Windows Update in your settings to see if it’s ready for your laptop.