Microsoft is testing a new Expanded Mode for Android app streaming on Windows 11. The update aims to make Android apps f

Microsoft is improving how Android apps work on Windows 11, and this update could make a real difference for users who rely on mobile apps on their PCs. The company is testing a new feature called Expanded Mode for Android app streaming, which is designed to make it feel more natural when using mobile apps alongside Windows software.

At the moment, Android apps on Windows 11 work through the Windows Subsystem for Android or by streaming apps from your Android phone using the Phone Link app. Expanded Mode focuses on the streaming side of things, letting users open and run Android apps from their phone in a window that can be resized, similar to how regular Windows apps behave.

Previously, streaming Android apps was quite limited. The windows were often fixed in size, awkward to move around, and not great for multitasking. Expanded Mode looks to change this. It allows users to freely resize Android app windows, position them anywhere on the screen, and use them easily with keyboard and mouse controls. These improvements make the apps feel more integrated with the Windows environment.

This update is part of Microsoft’s ongoing effort to make Windows and Android work better together. The Phone Link app has already become an important bridge between the two platforms, giving users access to notifications, messages, calls, and now even full app interactions on their computer.

Expanded Mode is still in testing for selected users, but a wider rollout is expected soon. If it performs as planned, it could make running Android apps on Windows 11 feel far more natural and reliable. For many users, especially those who use mobile apps for work and entertainment, this change could make switching between phone and PC smoother than ever.