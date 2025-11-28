Microsoft PowerToys to bring enhanced control for multi-monitor users

If you have ever used a multi-monitor setup on Windows, then you know how frustrating it is to change the brightness, contrast and volume of different monitors. While the Windows team is only working on AI integration, the PowerToys team is actually cooking with some really cool features. With this new tool in Microsoft PowerToys, you can easily configure the external display right from your laptop screen.

PowerDisplay, the new utility teased by Niels Laute, a program manager on the PowerToys team, introduces a context menu accessible from the taskbar. This allows users to adjust brightness, contrast, volume, and other settings for each monitor independently, eliminating the need to navigate complex display menus or switch between screens. The feature addresses a longstanding limitation in Windows 11, where multi-monitor management remains cumbersome despite native improvements like dynamic refresh rates.​

Microsoft PowerToys has established itself as an essential suite for enhancing Windows productivity, offering tools such as FancyZones for advanced window snapping and Awake for power management. PowerDisplay builds on this legacy, drawing from user feedback and early AI-generated prototypes now refined on GitHub. While third-party apps like DisplayBuddy provide similar controls, PowerDisplay integrates seamlessly within the PowerToys ecosystem.​

Laute indicated on X that PowerDisplay is slated for release in the January 2026 PowerToys update, though development timelines may adjust as code reviews and bug fixes continue. The utility's code is already available for early testing, signalling rapid progress. This addition underscores PowerToys' role in prototyping features that often influence core Windows enhancements, as seen with snapping inspired by FancyZones.​