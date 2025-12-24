Microsoft rolls out hardware-accelerated BitLocker for faster Windows encryption

Microsoft is rolling out a boost for BitLocker in Windows 11, which is a full disk encryption tool. This new update enables hardware acceleration for BitLocker, powered by modern CPU instructions. This update is now hitting the Windows 11 Insider Preview builds, it uses AES-NI on Intel and AES on AMD processors to speed up the encryption and decryption dramatically, with up to 5x faster performance in early tests.

BitLocker has always delivered robust drive protection against theft or breaches, but software-only processing could bog down systems during large-scale encryption. The new feature offloads work to dedicated hardware instructions, making it perfect for gamers encrypting huge SSD game libraries or creators securing media drives. Encrypting a 1TB NVMe SSD, which once dragged on for hours, now wraps up in minutes without spiking CPU usage. It stays fully compliant with FIPS 140-2 standards for enterprise security.

Rolling out first in Canary and Dev Channels for Windows 11 version 24H2 and beyond, the feature includes group policy options for IT admins and a simple toggle in Settings > Privacy & Security > Device Encryption for users. Older hardware automatically falls back to software encryption, ensuring broad compatibility.

This comes amid surging ransomware threats targeting high-value setups like gaming rigs. As users eye open-source options like VeraCrypt, Microsoft is doubling down on Windows as a secure platform for productivity and play. Stable release is slated for early 2026, potentially tying into Copilot+ PC enhancements.