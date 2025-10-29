Microsoft rolls out redesigned Start Menu for Windows 11 with new features

Microsoft has just begun rolling out its much-anticipated new design for the Start menu for Windows 11. It is part of the October 2025 non-security update (KB5067036) for Windows 11 version 24H2 and 25H2. The new start menu is currently enabled for the users who enrolled for new features in the Windows Update. Microsoft is implementing a gradual rollout, so not everyone will get this new Start menu right away. A broader release is expected with the November patch Tuesday update.

Redesign and new layout The revamped Start menu introduces a dynamic layout that lists all the installed apps directly on the main page. Users can switch between category and classic alphabetical views, making it easier to access the frequently used apps for a better user experience. The new menu allows users to hide sections like pinned and recommended apps for an even cleaner interface, as well as pin more apps on their app lists if desired.

This new Start menu can adapt its layout based on screen size, showing more pinned or recommended apps on larger displays. Additionally, Microsoft has introduced an upgraded Phone Link panel that lives beside the Start menu. This lets users quickly interact with their linked Android or iOS smartphone. It shows recent notifications or responding to messages without leaving their desktop environment.

Besides the Start menu changes, this update brings visual improvements to the taskbar as well. This includes thumbnail animations and a redesigned battery icon that can now permanently display battery percentage. The enhancement package also includes subtle quality-of-life improvements designed to streamline the overall Windows experience.