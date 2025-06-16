Microsoft rolls out smarter, scrollable Start menu in Windows 11: Here’s how to test it now with Insider Preview

Microsoft’s at it again – redesigning things, tweaking this, getting rid of that – just a regular day at Windows HQ. This time, the Start menu is getting a fresh twist in the latest Windows 11 Insider Preview, and it’s all about making life easier (and a bit prettier) for users.

What’s actually new in the Start menu? Forget the old “see more apps” button. Now, you just scroll down to a new “All” section, where your apps are sorted into folders like Productivity, Social, Creativity, and Games. Your most-used apps always show up at the top of each folder, and if there aren’t enough apps for a category, they’ll be tucked into an “Other” group at the bottom.

If you’re someone who likes things neat and alphabetical, you can switch to Grid view for a classic A-to-Z list. The Start menu is also smart enough to adjust to your screen size: on big monitors, you get up to eight columns of pinned apps; on smaller screens, it’s six. The Pinned section now defaults to two rows, but if you only have a handful of favourites, it’ll shrink down to just one.

Want to keep things minimal? You can hide the Recommended section in Settings (just head to Personalisation > Start). There’s even a new mobile button next to the search bar - click it, and the Start menu expands to show your phone’s info via the Phone Link widget.

How can you try it out? Here’s your step-by-step guide: