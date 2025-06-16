Microsoft rolls out smarter, scrollable Start menu in Windows 11: Here’s how to test it now with Insider Preview

Microsoft’s at it again – redesigning things, tweaking this, getting rid of that – just a regular day at Windows HQ. This time, the Start menu is getting a fresh twist in the latest Windows 11 Insider Preview, and it’s all about making life easier (and a bit prettier) for users.

What’s actually new in the Start menu? Forget the old “see more apps” button. Now, you just scroll down to a new “All” section, where your apps are sorted into folders like Productivity, Social, Creativity, and Games. Your most-used apps always show up at the top of each folder, and if there aren’t enough apps for a category, they’ll be tucked into an “Other” group at the bottom.

If you’re someone who likes things neat and alphabetical, you can switch to Grid view for a classic A-to-Z list. The Start menu is also smart enough to adjust to your screen size: on big monitors, you get up to eight columns of pinned apps; on smaller screens, it’s six. The Pinned section now defaults to two rows, but if you only have a handful of favourites, it’ll shrink down to just one.

Want to keep things minimal? You can hide the Recommended section in Settings (just head to Personalisation > Start). There’s even a new mobile button next to the search bar - click it, and the Start menu expands to show your phone’s info via the Phone Link widget.

How can you try it out? Here’s your step-by-step guide:

Join the Windows Insider Programme’s Dev Channel: Open Settings, go to Windows Update > Windows Insider Programme, and sign up for the Dev Channel.

Install the latest build: Check for updates and install build 26200.5641 (KB5060824) to unlock the new Start menu.

Not ready for test builds on your main PC? Download ViveTool from GitHub, extract it, open Terminal as an administrator, and run the official commands (to enable the features.

Restart your computer: After that, your updated Start menu should be ready to explore. Just remember, these preview builds are for testing and might not be the most stable for everyday use. But if you’re curious about what’s next for Windows 11, this is your chance to get a sneak peek at a smarter, more organised Start menu - proof that Microsoft’s never done fine-tuning your desktop experience.