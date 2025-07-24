Microsoft supercharges Windows 11 with AI agent, Copilot Vision and more

Microsoft has released a significant Windows 11 update, introducing a new wave of AI features and enhancements designed to enhance productivity. The July 2025 update brings Copilot Vision, an AI agent in settings and new features in Paint and Photos apps. Most of these features are coming on Copilot+ PCs, so here’s everything you will get with the update on your supported devices.

AI agent in the Settings app We recently got some news about Microsoft's implementation of AI in the settings app. It is already here and exclusive to the Copilot+ PCs powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon chips with plans to support Intel and AMD systems soon. With this feature, users can now ask the settings app to change certain settings by just giving a command in natural language. For example, users can ask the agent to “change display resolution to 1920x1080” or “connect to a Bluetooth device.”

Click to Do Click to Do is a contextual task feature that lets users interact with the selected text or images without leaving the active window. Here are the things users can do with Click to Do: get pronunciation feedback, enable immersive reader, convert snippets into drafts and schedule meetings directly from email text. It can be accessed through keyboard shortcuts, pen and touch gestures.

Updates to Photos and Paint apps The Photos app gets a Relight feature that enables users to adjust lighting in the images with up to three virtual light sources. It is highly customizable and features presets for quick and professional-looking edits. Paint app got an AI-powered “Sticker generation” feature and an “Object select” tool. Users can generate unique stickers and isolate objects in an image.

Enhanced productivity and accessibility Snipping Tool got two updates: “Perfect Screenshot” that automatically frames content on Copilot+ PCs and a colour picker tool. These updates also bring “Copilot Vision,” letting users securely share screen with Copilot for assistance, analysis and task guidance in any app or browser window.