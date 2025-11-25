Microsoft updates MSI Claw with Full Screen Experince with improved performance

Microsoft recently started releasing the Xbox Full Screen Experience to other Windows-based gaming handhelds, other than the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X. It provides gamers with a more streamlined, console-like interface with improved performance. This integration allows the MSI Claw devices to boot directly into the Xbox FSE interface, delivering a gaming-first experience tailored for handheld use.

With the Xbox FSE, MSI Claw users get one place to find their games from different stores like Xbox Game Pass, Epic Games Store, and Steam. This makes it easier to find and start games. The update also uses more than 5% less RAM than the usual Windows desktop, which means the device can run games more smoothly and may even increase frame rates. Using less memory also helps save battery life, which is very important for handheld devices.

The update adds MSI’s Quick Settings into the Xbox Game Bar. This lets gamers change power settings and system tools quickly without leaving their game. It makes using the device easier and allows smooth switching between tasks while playing. The Full Screen Experience also stops extra Windows processes from running in the background, which helps the device stay fast and keeps games running without interruptions.

This Xbox Full Screen Experience was first only for the Xbox Ally handhelds, but now it is also on MSI Claw devices. This is part of Microsoft’s plan to support more Windows 11 gaming handhelds made by other companies. This update helps MSI Claw compete better by giving it better performance and a simple, game-focused interface that works well on the move.