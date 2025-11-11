Subscribe

Microsoft’s Haptic Signals feature may finally fix trackpads on Windows laptops

Windows 11's new Haptic Signals feature adds subtle vibrations on haptic trackpads for UI actions like snapping windows, making interactions more tactile and immersive.

11 Nov 2025

Windows 11 introduces tactile haptic feedback for smoother user interactions.
Windows 11 introduces tactile haptic feedback for smoother user interactions.(AI Generated)

Microsoft is working on bringing a new haptic feedback feature to Windows 11. This new haptic feedback feature, called “Haptic signals,” is designed to enhance user interaction between users and the OS with subtle vibrations similar to those found on iPhones and flagship Android phones. It has been found in the latest Windows 11 preview builds. It is designed to provide tactile responses during certain actions, like snapping windows side-by-side or dragging files between them.

Haptic feedback adds an extra layer of confirmation that an action has been completed, which is especially useful in graphical user interfaces. For example, users will feel a gentle buzz on the device’s haptic trackpad when aligning windows or moving objects around the UI. This tactile sensation mimics the popular haptic responses widely used in smartphones; it will make the Windows experience more immersive and intuitive.

The leaked screenshot of the settings showing the Haptic Signal feature suggests that this feature can be turned off if needed. A slider is also provided to change the signal intensity for the haptic feedback.

Currently, this feature is hidden in the settings and is expected to work primarily with devices equipped with haptic-enabled trackpads, such as the Surface Laptop 7 and Surface Laptop Studio. The option includes an adjustable setting that lets users customise the strength of the haptic feedback or disable it altogether if they prefer a quieter experience.

Microsoft has been working on this feature since 2022, and it now looks ready to be introduced as a feature in future Windows 11 updates. While the feature doesn’t work yet, the groundwork is laid in the Settings app, suggesting an official rollout could be imminent for laptops that come with a haptic trackpad.

The haptic trackpad is one of the only features Windows laptops haven’t been able to perfect, even after all these years. With this feature, it finally looks like Microsoft is taking it seriously, and with this upgrade, we will finally be able to get a perfect haptic trackpad on a Windows laptop in the near future.

 
 
