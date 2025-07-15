Missing Windows XP? Here’s how you can still run it on modern PCs in 2025

Windows XP holds a special place in many users’ hearts. Even after more than two decades, some still want to run this classic operating system on modern hardware. While most people use XP inside virtual machines, a small but passionate community is going further, making XP work directly on the latest computers.

Can you really run Windows XP on modern PCs? Yes, you can, though it is not as simple as it used to be. Hardware made after 2018 was not designed with XP in mind, so getting it to work takes patience and some old-school troubleshooting. The main challenges are modern PC settings and driver compatibility.

Understanding BIOS, UEFI, Secure Boot, and more Most new computers use something called UEFI firmware which is basically the computer's main settings menu. This is where the hardware gets ready for Windows to start. To open this menu, restart your computer and press a key like F2, Del, F10, or Esc during startup. The exact key usually shows briefly on the screen or can be found online for your model.

Here are the settings you need to look for and why:

Secure Boot prevents your computer from running operating systems it does not recognise. Since XP is very old, you will need to switch this off. You can usually find this under the Security or Boot sections.

UEFI or Legacy Boot Mode controls how your computer starts. You need to set it to Legacy or CSM mode, so it behaves like older machines that XP understands.

TPM is a security chip. XP does not support TPM 2.0, so if your PC has it, you should turn it off.

SATA Mode controls how your storage drive communicates with the system. Change it to IDE or Legacy instead of AHCI or RAID, so XP can detect the drive during installation. Be sure to save your changes before exiting by pressing F10 on most computers.

These steps make your modern PC act like an older one temporarily, giving XP a chance to install. If you are unsure of your current settings, write them down or take photos before making changes so you can restore them if needed.

Drivers, install discs, and getting XP to work Once the settings are adjusted, the biggest problem is drivers. XP doesn’t support most modern Wi-Fi cards, graphics, or USB devices. You will need special drivers from online forums or older compatible versions. Some hardware might not work at all.

Many enthusiasts create custom XP installation disks with the required drivers already included. Tools like NTLite and Rufus help merge drivers and service packs into your installation files. Since modern PCs often lack DVD drives, installing from USB is usually necessary. Always download your XP installer from a trusted source and check for malware.

If you have a valid old product key, it usually still activates XP. Microsoft ended official support in 2014, so updates and licensing are unofficial now.

Is it safe and practical to use XP today? Using XP online is risky because of unpatched security gaps. Experts advise keeping XP systems offline or using them only for specific older programs. Some fans use an unofficial Service Pack 4, which bundles previous fixes, but it does not solve all issues.

For most users, running XP in a virtual machine is safer and easier. Running it on real hardware is a niche hobby for those who enjoy a technical challenge.