MITO's self-driving air purifier rolls into the room with the worst air

MITO pairs room sensors with a roaming purifier that drives to the dirtiest air across rooms, not a corner. It flags high carbon dioxide for ventilation, then tackles particles and VOCs in real time for homes.

Published12 Dec 2025, 05:15 PM IST

MITO rolls to the room with the worst air. (MITO)
MITO rolls to the room with the worst air. (MITO)

By Kanika Budhiraja

As an experienced tech writer with five years of experience, I specialise in simplifying complex subjects into compelling stories. My portfolio is packed with whitepapers, shopping guides, explainers, and analyses aimed at informing and engaging readers. My writing principle is simple: ‘your shopping problem is my shopping problem’.

If you have ever left an air purifier running in the living room and still woken up to a stuffy bedroom, you know the problem. Most purifiers sit where we place them and hope air drifts their way. MITO starts from that frustration and asks a blunt question: why can the purifier go to the bad air instead? MITO is a design project by Yukang Seo, Kyuil Baek, Hakyoun Kim, and Semi Oh. It treats indoor air as something that changes room by room, so the solution should move with it.

Two parts, one job

MITO splits the system into Sensor Cells and a Core Cell. The Sensor Cells are small monitors you place around the house. Each one tracks carbon dioxide, particulate matter, and VOCs, three readings that cover most of what makes indoor air feel off. When the air is fine, it can sit there showing the time, then switch to a red alert and clear graphics when something spikes.

MITO also draws a line that many people miss. High carbon dioxide cannot be solved by a filter. It usually means the room needs fresh air, so the Sensor Cell pushes a direct action like opening a window or door. When the issue is particles or VOCs, the system can respond with purification, and that is where the Core Cell comes in.

Mitochondria-inspired design / MITO mitochondria. (MITO)

A purifier that drives to the room that needs it

The Core Cell is the moving purifier, a robot air purifier built to travel between rooms. It uses LiDAR for mapping, cliff sensors to avoid drops, and cameras that help it recognise obstacles. What matters is that it can learn your layout, avoid stairs, and reach the room that needs help.

If you’ve ever moved a purifier from room to room like luggage, this idea will make instant sense. Instead of dragging a tower down the hallway or guessing where to place it, the Core Cell rolls out, heads to the room with the worst readings, and runs intensive filtration there.

MITO also refuses to look like the category. The Core Cell has a rounded body with ribbed side intakes and a circular top outlet, and the Sensor Cells are small enough to sit on a shelf without looking like lab gear. Most air purifiers still look like office equipment. MITO at least tries to belong in a home. The designers link the look to 1960s Japanese Metabolist thinking, and the Core Cell uses magnetic outer panels that can be swapped so it can blend with different rooms.

What it learns, and what we still need answered

MITO is meant to learn patterns over time, like the kitchen getting worse after cooking or an office turning stale by mid-afternoon. With several Sensor Cells reporting at once, the Core Cell can prioritise the worst space first while another room improves through ventilation. If one room is airing out through an open window, it can focus on cleaning the next room instead of wasting cycles. The most honest part is that it still needs you. MITO does not pretend it can fix everything quietly. When carbon dioxide rises, it tells you to ventilate. When particles and VOCs rise, it comes to clean.

If this becomes a product, real homes will test it in unglamorous ways. Noise matters because a unit that rolls into a bedroom cannot sound like a floor cleaner. Privacy matters too, because any camera in a living space needs hard limits. Then comes the routine reality: filters need replacing, sensors need to stay accurate, and charging has to work without turning into another household chore.

Even with those unknowns, MITO stands out because it admits the obvious. Air problems are local. Smoke in the kitchen, dust in the hallway, and stale air in a closed bedroom do not behave the same way. A stationary purifier can help, but it is always a compromise. MITO turns that compromise into a moving system. It’s a smarter answer to a basic problem: the bad air isn’t always in the same room.

 
 
