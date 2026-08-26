Mixer grinder chutney jar leaking from the bottom? 5 reasons why and how to fix - top recommendations included

There are few kitchen problems more irritating than finishing a batch of coriander or coconut chutney and noticing liquid dripping from the bottom of the mixer grinder jar. Before you blame the motor or start looking for a replacement mixer, check the jar itself.

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A leaking jar is usually caused by a problem with its sealing or blade assembly. Issues such as a loose or damaged gasket, an improperly fitted blade assembly, worn internal components, overloading or cracks in the jar can all lead to leakage.

The good news is that some of these problems are easy to identify and may only require a replacement gasket or proper tightening. Here are five things to check before spending money on a new jar.

Why does my chutney jar leak from the bottom? The bottom of a mixer grinder jar contains the blade assembly and sealing components that keep the contents inside while the blades rotate. With regular use, these parts can loosen, wear out or get damaged.

If the leak appears around the bottom of the jar rather than around the lid, start by inspecting the blade assembly, gasket and the area around the shaft. If the leak is coming from the top, the lid gasket or excess contents are more likely to be responsible.

Here are the five most common reasons your chutney jar may be leaking.

1. The rubber gasket has worn out The rubber gasket is one of the simplest parts of a mixer jar, but it plays an important role in preventing leaks. It creates a seal between the jar and the blade assembly or lid, depending on the design of the mixer. With repeated use, the gasket can become hard, cracked, stretched or deformed. Food residue can also collect around it and prevent it from sitting correctly.

How to check it: Remove the jar only after switching off and unplugging the mixer. Inspect the gasket for visible cracks, flattening or signs that it no longer sits snugly in its groove.

How to fix it: If the gasket is damaged or has become loose, replace it with the correct gasket for your mixer model. Make sure the replacement sits properly in its groove before using the jar again.

2. The blade assembly or internal bush is loose or worn If the gasket looks fine but liquid continues to appear underneath the jar, the blade assembly could be the problem. The blades are mounted on a shaft, and the assembly contains internal components that allow the shaft to rotate while keeping the contents contained. Constant vibration and regular use can eventually loosen the assembly or wear components such as the bush or spindle.

How to check it: With the mixer unplugged and the jar empty, look for unusual movement or wobbling around the blade. If the blade or shaft has noticeable play, do not continue using the jar until the problem is checked.

How to fix it: Depending on the design, the blade assembly may need to be tightened or replaced. If the internal bush or spindle is worn, it is better to have the assembly serviced rather than attempting a makeshift repair.

3. You are overfilling the chutney jar A chutney jar is meant for smaller quantities, and filling it beyond the manufacturer's recommended level can cause problems. Overfilling can make the contents spill towards the lid during operation and can also put additional strain on the jar and blade assembly. It can also result in poor grinding and unnecessary strain on the appliance.

How to fix it: Follow the maximum-fill mark or the quantity specified in your mixer grinder's manual. If you have a large batch of chutney to make, grind it in smaller batches instead of filling the chutney jar to the brim.

It is also important not to assume that a leaking jar is always caused by excessive pressure from the blades. A leak from the bottom is more likely to point towards a problem with the gasket, blade assembly, shaft or jar itself.

4. The jar has developed a crack A small crack in the jar can be difficult to spot, particularly when it is close to the base or blade housing. Yet even a tiny fracture can allow water or chutney to escape during use.

Cracks can result from accidental drops, impact or inappropriate handling. Thermal shock can also damage some types of mixer jars, particularly if very hot contents are transferred into a cold jar.

How to check it: Empty and clean the jar, dry its exterior thoroughly and inspect the base and area around the blade assembly under good light. Look for hairline cracks, chips or unusual marks.

You can also place the empty jar on a completely dry surface and add a small amount of water while the mixer is not connected to power. If water starts appearing around the base, stop using the jar.

How to fix it: Do not try to seal a cracked mixer jar with glue or household sealants. Replace the damaged jar or the relevant compatible spare part.

5. The coupler or spindle is worn, or the jar is not sitting correctly The coupler connects the jar's rotating mechanism to the motor base. If it is worn, loose or damaged, the jar may not sit or rotate correctly. A poorly fitted jar can also cause unusual vibration. A worn coupler can affect the alignment between the jar and the motor base, potentially putting additional stress on the rotating assembly.

How to check it: Look at the coupler underneath the jar and the corresponding socket on the motor base. If either component looks visibly worn, cracked or unusually loose, it may be affecting the alignment. Also make sure the jar is properly locked onto the motor base before switching it on.

How to fix it: A worn coupler or socket generally needs replacement. If the jar is not locking into place properly, avoid using it until the cause is identified.How can you tell where the leak is coming from?

Before replacing any part, try to identify exactly where the liquid is escaping.

If liquid appears around the lid, check the lid gasket and whether the jar has been overfilled.

If liquid appears underneath the jar, inspect the blade assembly, gasket, shaft area and jar base.

If the jar itself has visible cracks, replacement is the safest option. And if the jar is wobbling or producing unusual noise, stop using it and check the blade assembly, coupler and locking mechanism. A mixer grinder should not be operated if a rotating component is visibly loose or damaged.

5 most reliable mixer grinders for chutneys

MOST PREMIUM MIXER

The Bosch TrueMixx Pro is a strong fit for households that regularly grind tough ingredients, make chutneys and prepare smoothies. Its 1100W motor, five versatile jars and hands-free lid-locking design make everyday grinding convenient. The 600ml chutney jar suits smaller batches, while overload and overheat protection add useful safety for frequent kitchen use.

Specifications Motor Power 1100W Wet Grinding Jar 1.5L Multipurpose Jar 1L Chutney Jar 600ml Motor Warranty 5 Years Reason to buy Powerful motor for tough grinding Five versatile jars, including Blend & Carry Reason to avoid Relatively heavy at 7.2kg Premium pricing

Why choose this mixer grinder? Choose it for its powerful motor, versatile jars, hands-free operation and long motor warranty, making it suitable for demanding kitchens.

MOST BUDGET FRIENDLY

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Crompton DX is a practical, budget-friendly option for everyday Indian cooking, with a 750W motor and five jars covering grinding, blending, chutney-making and storage. Its 400ml chutney jar is useful for smaller batches, while the leakproof, screw-less stainless-steel jars make cleaning easier. The 2-year warranty adds reassurance for regular home use.

Specifications Motor Power 750W Liquidizing Jar 1.5L Grinding Jar 1L Chutney Jar 400ml Grind & Store Jar 200ml Reason to buy Five versatile jars for varied needs Leakproof, screw-less jar design Reason to avoid Lower motor power than premium models No overload or overheat protection listed

Why choose this mixer grinder? Choose it for versatile jars, a capable 750W motor and leakproof stainless-steel construction at a budget-friendly price.

MOST VERSATILE

The Sujata Dynamix is a powerful mixer grinder designed for regular and heavy-duty kitchen tasks. Its 900W motor runs at 22,000 RPM and supports up to 90 minutes of continuous operation. With three jars, adjustable speed control and shockproof construction, it is a good fit for households that frequently grind spices, chutneys and other ingredients.

Specifications Motor power 900W Motor speed 22,000 RPM Continuous running 90 minutes Jar capacities 1.5L/1L/500ml Warranty 2 years Reason to buy Powerful motor for heavy-duty grinding Long continuous running capability Reason to avoid Only three jars included Relatively expensive at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7,090

Why choose this mixer grinder? Choose it for its powerful motor, high-speed grinding and exceptional continuous-running capability, making it suitable for demanding everyday kitchen tasks.

The Philips HR7732 is a powerful 1000W mixer grinder designed for everyday and heavy-duty kitchen tasks. Its double ball-bearing motor, heavier steel jars and durable blades help grind tough ingredients efficiently. With four jars and texture-specific modes, it suits households that need versatility, consistent performance and a robust appliance for frequent cooking.

Specifications Wattage 1000W Jars 4 Motor Type Double Ball Bearing Voltage 220V Motor Warranty 5 Years Reason to buy Powerful motor for tough ingredients Heavy-gauge, leak-proof steel jars Reason to avoid Bulky design Relatively expensive

Why choose this mixer grinder? Its powerful motor, durable jars and multiple modes make it a versatile choice for frequent, heavy-duty grinding.

LIFETIME MOTOR WARRANTY

The Butterfly Magnum 4J is a versatile 900W mixer grinder with a 100% copper motor, three stainless-steel multipurpose jars and a dedicated juicer jar. Its hands-free lid-lock system, spill-proof design and wide jar bases make everyday grinding and cleaning convenient. It is a good fit for households seeking strong performance, versatility and long-term motor reliability.

Specifications Motor 900W 1.2HP, 100% Copper Jars 4 (3 Multipurpose + 1 Juicer) Material Stainless Steel + ABS Warranty 3 Years Product + Lifetime Motor Controls Knob with Pulse Function Reason to buy Powerful copper motor Dedicated juicer jar Reason to avoid 900W output is lower than some 1000W models Relatively bulky footprint

Why choose this mixer grinder? Choose it for its copper motor, versatile four-jar setup, hands-free operation and lifetime motor warranty, offering dependable everyday performance.

Should you replace the gasket or the entire jar? If the jar is otherwise intact and the problem is simply a worn gasket, replacing the gasket is usually the more sensible solution. If the blade assembly or its internal components are worn, replacing that assembly may solve the problem.

However, a cracked jar body, damaged blade housing or badly worn coupling mechanism may call for a complete jar replacement. The right replacement part also depends on the mixer grinder model, so check the manufacturer's manual or service centre rather than buying a generic component solely because it looks similar.

How to prevent your chutney jar from leaking again A little maintenance can extend the life of the jar and its sealing components. Clean the jar and blade area after use, remove food residue around the sealing surfaces and allow the jar to dry properly before storing it.

Do not exceed the manufacturer's recommended capacity, and avoid using a jar if you notice a cracked body, loose blade or damaged coupler.

When cleaning or inspecting the blade assembly, always switch off and unplug the appliance first. Never attempt to tighten or repair components while the jar is attached to a running mixer.

Most importantly, don't ignore a small leak. What begins as a few drops on the counter can become a persistent problem if a worn gasket, blade assembly or damaged jar continues to be used.

Top 3 features of the best mixer grinders for chutneys

Mixer grinders Motor Power Chutney Jar Capacity Warranty Bosch TrueMixx Pro 1100W 600ml 5 years Crompton DX 750W 400ml 2 years Sujata Dynamix 900W 500ml 2 years Philips HR7732 1000W 400ml 5 years Butterfly Magnum 4J 900W 300ml 3 years

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The research and expertise I've been reviewing home and kitchen appliances for several years, evaluating products across different price segments and everyday use cases. For this story, I shortlisted mixer grinder brands based on motor performance, grinding efficiency, build quality, jar versatility, user feedback, reliability, warranty, and after-sales support.

The recommendations also take into account how well these mixer grinders handle common Indian cooking tasks such as grinding spices, preparing batter, blending smoothies, making chutneys, and everyday meal preparation, ensuring they deliver consistent performance in real-world kitchens.