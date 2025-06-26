Monsoon Appliances Fest! Up to 59% off on water purifiers from leading brands like Pureit, -Guard, Havells, AO Smith

Buying a good water purifier during the Monsoon Appliances Fest on Amazon is both a smart and vital decision. With heavy rains and floods affecting many parts of India, waterborne diseases pose a serious health threat. Contamination of municipal water supplies becomes common, making safe drinking water essential for every household.

This festive period also brings attractive discounts, allowing you to invest in advanced purification technology at reduced prices. Choosing a reliable purifier now ensures protection against harmful bacteria, viruses, and dissolved impurities that spike during the monsoon. Act early to secure a healthier home environment while making the most of seasonal offers. Clean water is not just a luxury—it’s a necessity this season.

We have selected 10 of the best water purifiers from leading brands on Amazon, just for you. Check them out here.

The Pureit Eco Water Saver is a sophisticated water purifier offering unparalleled purity and efficiency. Its standout feature is the significant water saving, boasting up to 60% reduction in wastage, making it an eco-conscious choice for households. Beyond this, its comprehensive 7-stage purification process, incorporating RO, UV, MF, and essential mineral enrichment, ensures exceptionally safe and palatable drinking water. This versatile system is suitable for various water sources including borewell, tanker, and municipal supply, and can be conveniently table-mounted or wall-mounted.

Specifications Brand Pureit Special Feature Up to 60% Water Saving Product Dimension: 36L x 29.4W x 48.8H cm Installation Type Table Top / Wall Mount Capacity 10 Litres Purification Method RO+UV+MF+Mineral 7-stage purification Material Plastic Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} Pureit Eco Water Saver RO+UV+MF+Mineral | 7-Stage | 10L | Up to 60% Saving | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Supply | Table Top | Wall Mountable | Black

The Pureit RO+UV+MF+Copper+Mineral water purifier is an advanced system designed to deliver superior hydration and health benefits. Its main feature is the innovative Copper Charge Technology, which infuses purified water with 99.8% pure copper in real-time, eliminating the need for overnight storage in copper vessels. Coupled with its comprehensive 7-stage RO+UV+MF purification, it ensures every drop is free from harmful contaminants while offering the traditional goodness of copper. The dual water dispensing feature allows users to choose between regular RO water and copper-charged water, making it a truly versatile and beneficial appliance for any home.

Specifications Brand Pureit Special Feature Copper Charge Technology for real-time copper infusion Product Dimensions 36.1L x 35W x 44.7H cms Installation Type Table Top / Wall Mount Capacity 8 Litres Purification Method RO+UV+MF+Copper+Mineral 7-stage purification Material Food-grade, non-toxic engineering-grade plastic Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} Pureit RO+UV+MF+Copper+Mineral | 7 Stage Purification | 8L Capacity | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | Table Top | Wall Mountable | Black & Copper

The V-Guard Zenora RO UV MF Water Purifier is an award-winning solution for clean drinking water, recognised with the GEEF Global WaterTech Award 2024. Its key feature is impressive water efficiency, achieving up to 40% water recovery, significantly reducing water wastage compared to conventional RO purifiers. Furthermore, it boasts an 8-stage purification process, including RO, UV, and MF, ensuring comprehensive removal of contaminants and microorganisms. V-Guard also offers a notable 1-year unconditional warranty, providing peace of mind and covering filters, RO membrane, and electrical parts.

Specifications Brand V-Guard Special Feature Up to 40% Water Recovery, 1 Year Unconditional Warranty Product Dimensions 20.5 cm (L) x 34.5 cm (W) x 45 cm (H) Installation Type Wall Mount / Counter Top Capacity 7 Litres Purification Method RO+UV+MF 8-stage purification Material ABS Plastic Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} V-Guard Zenora RO UF Water Purifier | TDS up to 2000 ppm | 7 Stage Purification with World-class RO Membrane and Advanced UF Membrane | 7 Litre, Black

The Havells Gracia Alkaline Water Purifier is a premium appliance offering exceptional water quality and convenience. Its most compelling feature is the ability to dispense hot, warm, and ambient water on demand, making it incredibly versatile for various household needs. Beyond this, it boasts a comprehensive 10-stage purification process, including RO, UV, and alkaline technology, which ensures not only absolute safety but also enriches the water with essential minerals, transforming it into healthier, alkaline drinking water. The added benefit of free unlimited service visits for one year underscores Havells' commitment to customer satisfaction.

Specifications Brand Havells Special Feature Hot, Warm & Ambient Water Dispensing Product Dimensions 50 cm (H) x 35.4 cm (W) x 28.4 cm (D) Installation Type Table Top / Wall Mount Capacity 7.6 Litre Stainless Steel Tank Purification Method RO+UV+Alkaline 10-stage purification Material Food Grade Plastic & Stainless Steel Storage tank Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} Havells Gracia Alkaline Water Purifier | RO+UV+Alkaline | Free Unlimited Service Visits for 1 Yr | Hot, Warm & Ambient Water | 10 Stage Purifier | 7.6 L SS Tank | For Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water

The AO Smith Z9 Pro Black water purifier is a highly advanced solution for your home, standing out with its impressive water-saving capability of up to 55%. This makes it an eco-friendly choice without compromising on purification. Its main feature is the instant hot and ambient water dispensing, stored in a durable stainless steel tank, offering immediate access for various needs. The comprehensive 8-stage purification process, including RO, SCMT (Silver Charged Membrane Technology), Copper, Alkaline, and Min-tech, ensures not only safe and pure water but also enriches it with essential minerals and balances pH for improved taste and health benefits.

Specifications Brand AO Smith Special Feature Instant Hot and Ambient Water with up to 55% water saving Product Dimensions 48.2 cm (H) x 32.6 cm (W) x 36.9 cm (D) Installation Type Wall Mount / Table Top Capacity 10 Litres Purification Method 8-Stage (RO+SCMT+Copper+Alkaline+Mintech) Material Food-grade, non-toxic engineering-grade plastic (with Stainless Steel hot water tank) Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} AO Smith Z9 Pro Black Instant Hot and Ambient Water RO+SCMT+Copper+Alkaline+Mintech | Hot Water in Stainless Steel Tank| Save upto 55% Water |10L Storage |8-Stage Purification| Water Purifier for Home

The Native by UC Urban Company M1 Water Purifier redefines convenience and performance. Its standout feature is the unparalleled "No Service For 2 Years" promise, backed by a comprehensive 2-year warranty that even includes filters, significantly reducing maintenance worries and costs. This innovative system boasts a 10-stage purification process, incorporating RO, UV, Copper, and Alkaline technologies, delivering what Urban Company terms a "4-in-1 Health Booster" by ensuring pure, mineral-enriched, and pH-balanced drinking water. This makes it an ideal, hassle-free choice for discerning homeowners.

Specifications Brand Native by UC Urban Company Special Feature Needs No Service For 2 Years, 2-Year Warranty (Filters Included), 4-in-1 Health Booster Product Dimensions 46 cm (H) x 34.5 cm (W) x 27 cm (D) Installation Type Wall Mount / Table Top Capacity 8 Litres Purification Method RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline 10-stage purification Material Food-grade ABS Plastic Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} Native by UC Urban Company M1 Water Purifier | Needs No Service For 2 Years | RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline | 10-Stage Purifier | 4-in-1 Health Booster | 8L Capacity | 2 Year Warranty (Filters Included)

The Aquaguard Ritz water purifier, featuring a durable stainless steel tank, offers an advanced solution for pure drinking water. Its standout feature is the significant water saving, achieving up to 60% reduction in wastage, making it an environmentally conscious choice. This is complemented by a comprehensive 9-stage purification process that includes RO and UV, alongside the unique Active Copper Technology, which infuses the water with the goodness of copper. Suitable for diverse water sources like tanker, borewell, and municipal supply, it ensures robust protection and enhanced health benefits for your household.

Specifications Brand Aquaguard Special Feature Up to 60% Water Savings, Active Copper Technology, Stainless Steel Tank Product Dimensions 32.0 cm (L) x 27.5 cm (W) x 48.0 cm (H) (Approximate, based on similar models) Installation Type Wall Mount / Table Top Capacity 8 Litres (Typical for Aquaguard Ritz, not explicitly stated but implied by model) Purification Method 9-Stage RO+UV+Active Copper Technology Material ABS Plastic (outer body) with Stainless Steel Storage Tank Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} Aquaguard Ritz Stainless Steel Tank, 9-Stage RO+UV+Active Copper Tech Purifier | Up to 60% Water Savings | Suitable for Tanker, Borewell & Municipal Water

The Havells Fab Alkaline Water Purifier is a comprehensive system designed to provide exceptionally healthy drinking water. Its main feature is the advanced Revitalizer technology, combined with the infusion of Copper, Zinc, and other essential minerals, delivered through a meticulous 10-stage purification process. This goes beyond basic purification to enhance water with vital nutrients and balance its pH, ensuring superior taste and health benefits. Furthermore, Havells offers the valuable benefit of free unlimited service visits for one year, providing complete peace of mind and hassle-free maintenance.

Specifications Brand Havells Special Feature Revitalizer+Copper+Zinc+Minerals, Free Unlimited Service Visits for 1 Yr Product Dimensions 38.2L x 27.3W x 49H Centimeters Installation Type Wall Mount / Table Top Capacity 7 Litres Purification Method RO+UV+Alkaline 10-Stage Purification Material Food-grade plastic Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} Havells Fab Alkaline Water Purifier | RO+UV+Alkaline | Free Unlimited Service Visits for 1 Yr | Revitalizer+Copper+Zinc+Minerals | 10-Stage Purifier | 7L Tank | For Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water

The Livpure Sereno-SS water purifier delivers exceptional purity and convenience for your home. Its main feature is the robust 8-stage filtration, combining RO, UV, and UF technologies with the added benefits of Copper and essential Mineral infusion, ensuring truly healthy and great-tasting water. A significant USP is the extended "Free Service for 2.5 Years" offering, which includes filters, providing substantial long-term savings and peace of mind. Housed in a durable 5.5-litre stainless steel tank, it's a reliable and low-maintenance solution for water with a TDS level below 1500 ppm.

Specifications Brand Livpure Special Feature Free Service for 2.5 Years (including filters), Copper & Mineral Technology Product Dimensions 25D x 18W x 40H cms Installation Type Wall Mount / Table Top Capacity 5.5 Litre Stainless Steel Tank Purification Method RO+UV+UF with Copper & Mineral Technology (8-Stage Filtration) Material Food-grade plastic with Stainless Steel storage tank Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} Livpure Sereno-SS RO+UV+UF Water Purifier with Copper & Mineral Technology | 8-Stage Filtration | 5.5L SS Tank | Free Service for 2.5 Years | Filters Included | TDS <1500 | Black

The KENT Sterling Plus RO Water Purifier offers exceptional purity and an extended service guarantee, making it a standout choice. Its main feature is the generous "4 Years Free Service," providing unparalleled peace of mind and demonstrating KENT's commitment to customer satisfaction. Beyond this, it boasts a sophisticated multiple purification process, including RO, UV, UF, and TDS control, ensuring every drop is free from impurities while retaining essential minerals. Designed for discreet under-the-counter installation, this ISI marked purifier combines high performance with a sleek, space-saving design, perfect for modern kitchens.

Specifications Brand KENT Special Feature 4 Years Free Service, ISI Marked, TDS Control Product Dimensions 44L x 24W x 42H cms Installation Type Under the Counter Capacity 6 Litres Purification Method RO + UV + UF + TDS Control (Multiple Purification Process) Material Food-grade plastic Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} KENT Sterling Plus RO Water Purifier | 4 Years Free Service | ISI Marked | Multiple Purification Process |RO + UV + UF + TDS Control | 6L Tank | 20 LPH Flow | Under the Counter | White

Similar articles for you Top 5 best water purifiers in India (2025) ideal for Indian homes battling hard water and impurities for safe drinking

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.