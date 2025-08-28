Most Apple users ignore these iCloud+ tools: Hidden features you subscribed to

Most Apple users switch to iCloud+ because the free 5GB fills up fast. But many don’t realise that iCloud+ is much more than just storage. Apple has bundled several useful tools into the subscription that make your device safer, your data more private, and even your day-to-day usage smoother. If you’re only using it to back up photos, you’re not getting your money’s worth.

1. Share storage with family

iCloud+ plans range from 50GB to 12TB, which is far more than one person usually needs. Instead of letting that space go unused, you can share it with up to six people using Family Sharing. This also gives each member access to iCloud+ features without paying separately. For families with kids who run out of space quickly, this can be a big money-saver.

2. Safer browsing with iCloud Private Relay

Online privacy is a growing concern, and Apple’s Private Relay helps by masking your IP address when you browse in Safari. This makes it harder for websites and advertisers to track your activity. While it’s not a full VPN, you can’t change your location, but it’s still a solid tool for anyone who wants extra security without installing third-party apps.

3. Hide my email for less spam

We’ve all been bombarded with spam after signing up for websites or newsletters. With Hide My Email, you can generate unique, random email addresses that forward to your inbox. This way, your real email stays private, and you can deactivate the temporary one anytime junk mail gets overwhelming.

4. Create a custom email domain

For anyone who owns a domain, or is thinking of buying one, iCloud+ lets you create a personalised email address like yourname@yourdomain.com. This feature is often reserved for paid business email services, but Apple includes it with iCloud+. You can even share the domain with up to five family members, making it useful for both personal and professional use.

5. HomeKit secure video storage

If you have HomeKit-enabled cameras at home, iCloud+ lets you securely store and view video feeds through the Home app. The videos don’t count towards your storage space, which is a huge advantage. Depending on your plan, you can connect one camera, five, or even an unlimited number.

6. Apple Invites for smarter event planning

Apple Invites is a little-known app that allows you to send polished, digital invitations. Guests get automatic weather updates, event details, and even shared photo albums. It may not replace WhatsApp for casual gatherings, but for formal events or Apple-heavy groups, it’s a nice bonus.

Why iCloud+ is worth it

At just $1 (approx ₹75 a month in India), even the lowest plan offers more than enough to justify the cost. Whether it’s better privacy, secure video storage, or family sharing, iCloud+ provides value beyond extra gigabytes. If you’re already paying, make sure you’re taking advantage of these hidden gems.