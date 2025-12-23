Subscribe

Most headphones don’t sound bad. Your phone is just not using them properly

If your headphones sound flat, the problem may not be the hardware. Phones shape audio more than most people realise. 

Published23 Dec 2025, 04:45 PM IST
Your phone plays a bigger role in headphone sound than you think, quietly shaping what reaches your ears.
By Bharat Sharma

It's an exciting time to be in love in with tech—be it the frenetic pace of AI, the myriad uses of gadgets, and how technology is changing everyday life. As a tech journalist, I believe tech and gadgets have the potential to solve all of the world's problems if used holistically, and my job is make to it more relatable and understandable.

Most people blame their headphones when music sounds flat. They swap ear tips, change playlists, or start browsing for upgrades. What’s often missed is that the phone sitting in your hand has already made several decisions about how that music will sound before it ever reaches your ears. Every phone processes audio, and the choices it makes can be influenced. Compression, frequency emphasis, and Bluetooth behaviour all change depending on the settings you allow the phone to use. Once you understand that, improving sound quality stops being about tricks and starts being about alignment.

Your phone is already tuning your sound

Take AirPods as an example. On paper, they don’t offer the kind of granular control audio enthusiasts like. There’s no visible equaliser. No codec toggle. And yet, when paired with an iPhone, AirPods often sound more balanced than expected. That’s not accidental. iOS applies system-level tuning that adjusts how different frequencies are emphasised, particularly at lower volumes.

Turning on features like Headphone Accommodations in iOS actively reshapes how AirPods handle soft sounds, vocals, and highs, often making music feel clearer and fuller at the same volume. The phone is effectively compensating for how people actually listen, not how tracks are mastered.

This kind of tuning is subtle, but it adds up. The phone isn’t trying to impress you with bass or sparkle. It’s trying to reduce fatigue, prevent harshness, and keep music intelligible across environments. That restraint is why many users feel AirPods “just sound right” without knowing why. In other words, better sound here comes not from buying new hardware, but from letting the phone apply the tuning it already knows how to do.

Where control changes the character of sound

This philosophy shifts with headphones like the Sony WH-1000XM4. Here, the phone stops deciding for you and starts offering choices. On Android phones that support it, choosing higher-quality Bluetooth codecs like LDAC allows more audio data through, which is why vocals feel less compressed and details don’t collapse at higher volumes.

Sony’s companion app then layers control on top of that (this is true for most headphone makers now, not just Sony). The equaliser isn’t meant to exaggerate bass but to rebalance frequencies affected by noise cancellation and wireless compression. Small changes in the midrange can make voices sit forward without muddying the mix. Adaptive sound settings further shape perception by easing noise cancellation while moving, which preserves detail that aggressive cancellation can mask.

What both approaches reveal is the same truth. Your phone is not just a source, it’s also an active participant. Streaming quality feeds into this as well. Switching streaming apps to their highest quality settings gives your phone more audio information to work with, which directly affects how clean and textured your headphones can sound. Even volume control plays a role. On many Android phones, separating system volume from headphone volume reduces distortion at higher levels, giving cleaner output when music gets energetic. Improving headphone sound should be about letting your phone send better audio, process it more intelligently, and stay out of its own way.

