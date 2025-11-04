Most PS5 owners skip these settings, but they can instantly boost performance

Most people who own a PS5 love it more than their life. It is a prized possession, and players are ready to do whatever it takes to keep it safe and running perfectly. The good news is your console is already powerful right out of the box. But that does not mean it is working at its full potential.

There are a few settings hidden in the menu that can make your games feel smoother, improve how everything looks on your TV, and even keep your data safer while you are online. These are small changes that take only a minute, but they can give you a noticeably better experience every time you switch on your console.

Make your DualSense battery last longer One thing PS5 owners often notice is that the DualSense controller needs charging quite frequently. The advanced haptics, lights, and speaker consume a lot of power. A few simple tweaks can help the battery last much longer between charges.

Follow these steps:

Open Settings

Go to Accessories > Controller (General).

● Set Controller Indicators Brightness to Dim.

Reduce battery-draining effects ● Change Trigger Effect Intensity to Weak

● Change Vibration Intensity to Weak

(You can turn them Off completely if you want maximum battery life.)

Lower the controller speaker volume ● In the same menu, reduce the Controller Speaker level

● You can also find this under Sound > Volume

Stop wasting power while streaming ● Go to System > Power Saving

● Select Set Time Until Controllers Turn Off

● Choose After 10 Minutes

By changing just these settings, your controller will hold its charge much longer, especially during long gaming sessions or while watching movies and shows.

Improve picture quality and reduce lag on your PS5 Your PS5 is capable of amazing visuals, but some of its display features are off by default. If your TV supports them, turning these options on can reduce input delay, stop screen tearing, and make your games look sharper and more vibrant.

Follow these steps to optimise your display settings:

Open Settings

Go to Screen and Video > Video Output.

Enable smoother gameplay ● Set VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) to Automatic

● Turn on Apply to Unsupported Games

(This helps even titles that do not officially support VRR.)

Reduce input lag with better response time ● Set ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) to Automatic

● Set 120Hz Output to Automatic

(Note: Your TV must support HDMI 2.1 for these to work. The PS5 will notify you if it does not.)

Improve colour and brightness for more realistic visuals ● Ensure HDR is set to Always On

● Select Adjust HDR and follow the on-screen guide to fine tune brightness and contrast

Set colour formats correctly ● Change Deep Colour Output to Automatic

● Set RGB Range to Automatic

Once you enable these features, you will notice smoother motion, better contrast, and more accurate colours while gaming or watching movies. It is one of the simplest ways to upgrade your visual experience without buying new hardware.

Protect your privacy while gaming online When you play online, your PS5 shares certain information with other users and with Sony. By adjusting a few privacy settings, you can control who can see your activity, reduce unwanted messages, and limit how much of your data is collected.

Follow these steps to stay safer online:

Open Settings

Go to Users and Accounts > Privacy.

Choose what others can see about you ● Select View and Customise Your Privacy Settings

● Adjust who can view your real name, profile picture, friends list, game history, and online status

● A safe option is No One or Close Friends Only

Reduce unwanted friend requests and messages ● Change interaction options to Friends Only or No One for better control

● This helps avoid spam and random contact

Limit the data Sony collects from your console ● In the Privacy menu, go to Control how your data is collected and used

● Set Data You Provide to Limited

● Turn off all Personalisation features

● Set Voice Data Collection to Don’t Allow