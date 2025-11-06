Most Samsung smartwatch users do not know about these 8 features and settings

If you own a Samsung Galaxy Watch, chances are you bought it because you wanted something smart, stylish, and helpful on your wrist. You already know it tracks steps, alerts you when someone calls, and shows weather updates before you step out. But here is the surprising part. Most of us only scratch the surface of what this smartwatch can actually do.

Samsung packs in plenty of thoughtful features that make life easier, workouts sharper, and your day more organised. They are usually tucked away in menus, so many users never get around to finding them. Here’s what you are probably missing out on and where you can find these features.

Personalised watch faces Your Galaxy Watch becomes truly yours when you pick a watch face that suits your style and needs. Samsung offers countless designs, including options that let you add shortcuts for quick access. You can even set your own photos as the background. Try playful faces like Heritage Classic with auto low-light mode for a glowing night effect, or choose Daily Dashboard, which changes shades through the day while keeping useful information right up front.

Quick gestures to do more Samsung makes your Galaxy Watch easier to use with helpful gestures when tapping the screen is not convenient. A simple double pinch can answer calls, stop alarms, or scroll through notifications. Shaking your wrist quickly sends you back to the watch face or dismisses alerts. There is also a customisable knock gesture for launching apps. If you dig into accessibility settings, you can even create your own universal gestures for faster control.

Stack and organise your tiles Tiles are the quickest way to glance at what matters, and Samsung gives you the advantage of stacking multiple widgets inside a single Tile. Open the Galaxy Wearable app on your phone to set them up comfortably on a bigger screen. You can add up to 11 widgets per Tile, preview how they will appear on your watch, and reorder them based on what you check most. A quick swipe up or down helps you jump between widgets like workouts, health stats, weather, alarms, reminders or utilities.

Arrange your app launcher your way Samsung gives you the freedom to organise the app launcher exactly how you want it. Instead of being stuck with alphabetical order, you can switch to a grid view and drag apps into whatever layout feels intuitive. It is easiest to set this up from the Galaxy Wearable app, where you can also highlight frequently used apps at the top. Create folders for fitness tools, messaging apps, or utilities so everything has a place and is quicker to find.

Make exercise tracking faster The Galaxy Watch supports a huge range of workouts, but scrolling through every activity can slow you down. You can simplify this through the Samsung Health app on your phone. Open the exercise list and mark your top activities as favourites by tapping the star icon. Arrange them in the order you use them most, as the watch can track metrics for over 90 sports and activities. You can hide workouts you never do and add only the ones that matter to you.

Assign functions to physical buttons Your Galaxy Watch is not only about swipes and gestures. The hardware buttons can also act as shortcuts to the tools you use most. For insurance, the centre button, also called the Quick button, can be customised to launch a workout, switch on the flashlight, or open the camera controller with a single press. The top button lets you set different actions for double press and long press, like opening an app or waking your voice assistant. The bottom button can take you back a step or show recent apps.

Customise your Quick Panel The Quick Panel is your shortcut hub, appearing when you swipe down from the top of the screen. It shows essential controls like brightness, sound, airplane mode, or the flashlight. You can make it even more useful by tailoring what appears here. Through the Galaxy Wearable app or directly on the watch, add the tools you use most and remove anything that takes up space. Reorder icons so your top priorities are right on the first screen.

Use modes or create your own smart automations Samsung’s Modes and Routines are one of the smartest ways to personalise how your Galaxy Watch works in different situations. They are like automated profiles that adjust features based on what you’re doing, like sleeping, working out, commuting, watching a movie, and more.

You can sync these Modes between your Samsung smartphone and Galaxy Watch, so both devices automatically switch settings together. For example:

Sleep Mode: dims the watch screen, disables alerts, and enables sleep tracking

Workout Mode: opens your preferred fitness app and silences unnecessary notifications

Theatre Mode: turns off always-on display and mutes sounds during movies

Work Mode: turns on vibration alerts only, blocks social media notifications How to use them Open the Galaxy Wearable app on your phone

Scroll down to Modes and Routines

Tap Modes to explore existing presets

Customise or enable them based on your lifestyle