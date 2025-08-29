Moto Buds, Moto Loop Bass hit India: Affordable earbuds with premium touch

Motorola has just widened its TWS lineup in India, launching two distinct models for two different audiences: the Moto Buds Loop and the ultra-budget Moto Buds Bass, both dropping in early September.

Moto Buds Loop: Open-ear, Bose-tuned experience Priced at ₹7,999 (with an early ₹1,000 bank offer dropping it to ₹6,999), the Moto Buds Loop sport an open-ear design in a bold Trekking Green. Compact and stylish, they use 12 mm ironless drivers tuned with Sound by Bose and support Spatial Audio for a broader soundstage. A dual-microphone setup with CrystalTalk AI ensures voice clarity, even in busy settings.

Battery life stands strong. Up to 8 hours per charge, with a total of 37–39 hours including the case. A quick 10-minute top-up yields up to 3 hours of playtime. Bluetooth 5.4, Smart Connect, multipoint pairing, and IP54 rating complete the package for daily use.

Moto Buds Bass: Budget ANC beef with bass punch The Moto Buds Bass hit just ₹1,999, arriving September 8 in Pantone-inspired Dark Shadow, Blue Jewel, and Posy Green shades. The focus is on strong low-end with 12.4 mm composite drivers and Hi-Res LDAC support.

These earbuds pack up to 50 dB ANC and offer switchable modes, Noise Cancelling, Transparency, Adaptive, Off, for flexible sound control. A triple-mic array with ENC, CrystalTalk AI, and wind-noise filters ensures clear calls in noisy environments.

Battery estimates range from 7–9 hours per charge (ANC off) to 41–48 hours with the case. A quick 10-minute charge delivers around 2 hours. Connectivity features include Bluetooth 5.3, Google Fast Pair, and an IP54 rating—practical for active users.