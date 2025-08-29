Moto Buds, Moto Loop Bass hit India: Affordable earbuds with premium touch

Motorola has just widened its TWS lineup in India, launching two distinct models for two different audiences: the Moto Buds Loop and the ultra-budget Moto Buds Bass, both dropping in early September.
Priced at ₹7,999 (with an early ₹1,000 bank offer dropping it to ₹6,999), the Moto Buds Loop sport an open-ear design in a bold Trekking Green. Compact and stylish, they use 12 mm ironless drivers tuned with Sound by Bose and support Spatial Audio for a broader soundstage. A dual-microphone setup with CrystalTalk AI ensures voice clarity, even in busy settings.
Battery life stands strong. Up to 8 hours per charge, with a total of 37–39 hours including the case. A quick 10-minute top-up yields up to 3 hours of playtime. Bluetooth 5.4, Smart Connect, multipoint pairing, and IP54 rating complete the package for daily use.
The Moto Buds Bass hit just ₹1,999, arriving September 8 in Pantone-inspired Dark Shadow, Blue Jewel, and Posy Green shades. The focus is on strong low-end with 12.4 mm composite drivers and Hi-Res LDAC support.
These earbuds pack up to 50 dB ANC and offer switchable modes, Noise Cancelling, Transparency, Adaptive, Off, for flexible sound control. A triple-mic array with ENC, CrystalTalk AI, and wind-noise filters ensures clear calls in noisy environments.
Battery estimates range from 7–9 hours per charge (ANC off) to 41–48 hours with the case. A quick 10-minute charge delivers around 2 hours. Connectivity features include Bluetooth 5.3, Google Fast Pair, and an IP54 rating—practical for active users.
Motorola's two-pronged launch brings both flair and function to India’s TWS market.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.