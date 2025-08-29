Moto Buds, Moto Loop Bass hit India: Affordable earbuds with premium touch

Moto Buds and Moto Loop Bass have launched in India with sleek designs, immersive sound, and affordable pricing, aiming to shake up the budget earbuds market.

Published29 Aug 2025, 04:24 PM IST
Moto Buds and Moto Loop Bass have launched in India.
Motorola has just widened its TWS lineup in India, launching two distinct models for two different audiences: the Moto Buds Loop and the ultra-budget Moto Buds Bass, both dropping in early September.

Moto Buds Loop: Open-ear, Bose-tuned experience

Priced at 7,999 (with an early 1,000 bank offer dropping it to 6,999), the Moto Buds Loop sport an open-ear design in a bold Trekking Green. Compact and stylish, they use 12 mm ironless drivers tuned with Sound by Bose and support Spatial Audio for a broader soundstage. A dual-microphone setup with CrystalTalk AI ensures voice clarity, even in busy settings.

Battery life stands strong. Up to 8 hours per charge, with a total of 37–39 hours including the case. A quick 10-minute top-up yields up to 3 hours of playtime. Bluetooth 5.4, Smart Connect, multipoint pairing, and IP54 rating complete the package for daily use.

Moto Buds Bass: Budget ANC beef with bass punch

The Moto Buds Bass hit just 1,999, arriving September 8 in Pantone-inspired Dark Shadow, Blue Jewel, and Posy Green shades. The focus is on strong low-end with 12.4 mm composite drivers and Hi-Res LDAC support. 

These earbuds pack up to 50 dB ANC and offer switchable modes, Noise Cancelling, Transparency, Adaptive, Off, for flexible sound control. A triple-mic array with ENC, CrystalTalk AI, and wind-noise filters ensures clear calls in noisy environments. 

Battery estimates range from 7–9 hours per charge (ANC off) to 41–48 hours with the case. A quick 10-minute charge delivers around 2 hours. Connectivity features include Bluetooth 5.3, Google Fast Pair, and an IP54 rating—practical for active users. 

Why it matters

  • Broad pricing strategy: Loop targets premium buyers with style and sound, while Bass delivers bass and ANC at rock-bottom value.
  • Audio flexibility: Bose-tuned open design meets deep bass and ANC in an affordable ANC package, choices for any preference.
  • Practical extras: Multipoint pairing, quick charge, and spatial audio round out each offering.

Motorola's two-pronged launch brings both flair and function to India’s TWS market.

