Motorola teams up with Polar, and the new Moto Watch is the first to get it

Motorola has announced a new Moto Watch that mixes fitness tracking with daily connectivity features like calls and reminders. The headline change is a new partnership with Polar, the sports and wellness brand known for heart rate tracking. This is the first Moto Watch to ship with Polar powered tracking tools. Motorola is pitching the watch as part of its lifestyle tech push. Motorola wants to bring Polar’s fitness tracking into a watch you can wear all day, not just during workouts.

Why the Polar tie up matters Polar has been in the fitness space for decades and is widely known for its early work in wireless heart rate monitoring. Motorola is using that credibility to strengthen the watch’s health and fitness story, especially around heart rate, recovery, and training insights.

Polar’s involvement also signals that Motorola wants the watch to do more than basic step counting. The focus here is on deeper tracking that can help users understand patterns over time, including how sleep and stress can affect recovery.

What you get on the fitness side The watch covers the usual basics like steps, distance, and workout logging, but it also adds more structured progress tracking. You can set an Activity Goal and check an Activity Score that reflects how intense a session was compared to your target. There is also an inactivity alert that nudges you if you have been sitting for a while.

Calorie tracking is handled through a feature called Smart Calories. Motorola says it splits energy burn into workout calories and your overall daily burn. It also shows the energy sources your body is using, which may help users who track food and want a clearer idea of post-workout nutrition. Heart rate tracking runs continuously when you are wearing the watch. The company says this can help users see how the body responds to training and stress, and how quickly it recovers after activity.

Sleep and recovery tracking Sleep is a big part of the pitch. The watch provides a sleep score, recovery levels, and a breakdown of light, deep, and REM sleep stages. It also brings Polar’s Nightly Recharge feature, which is presented as an overnight recovery reading that reflects how the body handles stress. For users trying to stay consistent with training, this is meant to help decide when to push and when to take it easy.

Dual frequency GPS for runners For outdoor workouts, Motorola is adding dual frequency GPS. In simple terms, this can improve tracking in areas where GPS signals often struggle, such as crowded streets or places with tall buildings. The goal is more reliable distance, pace, and route data for running and walking logs.

Design, durability, and everyday features The Moto Watch comes with a 47mm round face, a stainless steel crown, and an aluminium frame. Motorola is offering Pantone curated straps, including silicone and metal options. It also supports standard 22mm straps, so users can switch to third party options easily.

For protection, the watch includes an IP68 rating and a 1 ATM water rating, along with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on top. This should handle sweat, rain, and splashes, but buyers should still check the fine print for water use before taking it for swimming. On the smart side, the watch includes a built-in microphone and speaker for hands free calls. It also supports audio notification alerts. Motorola is also highlighting reminders like hydration and medication alerts, aimed at day to day routines.