MSI launches MPG Trident AS mini gaming PC with RTX 5060 Ti and Core Ultra 7 265F

MSI has added a new compact desktop to its line up in China. The MPG Trident AS Mini gaming PC pairs Intel’s Core Ultra 7 265F with Nvidia’s RTX 5060 or RTX 5060 Ti and aims to bring full size performance to a small footprint. It targets players who want a tidy desk and creators who need strong graphics acceleration without a bulky tower.

The Core Ultra 7 265F sits at the centre of the build with 20 cores and a top boost up to 5.3 GHz alongside 30 MB of cache. MSI mounts the chip on its B860M board with Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 and 2.5G Ethernet, so fast links are covered whether you plug in or stay wireless.

Graphics come from the latest GeForce RTX 5060 or RTX 5060 Ti. Both use the Blackwell architecture and carry 8 GB of GDDR7 memory in these configs, which means higher bandwidth and better power use than last gen cards. Support for DLSS 4, Reflex 2 and ray tracing is on the table. The machine also plays well with Nvidia Studio features, which helps if you edit video, render 3D scenes or lean on AI assisted tools.

Memory and storage are sensible out of the box. The Trident AS Mini ships with 32 GB of DDR5 at 5600 and a 1 TB NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD. That gives quick boots, short load times and enough room for a working games library or project files. There is scope to upgrade later, which is not always a given in small form desktops.

Cooling is handled by Silent Storm Cooling. MSI separates airflow for the processor, graphics and power supply so hot air does not sit in one chamber. The aim is lower temperatures and quieter operation when the system is pushed. In a small case this approach matters because fans have less space to move air.

Despite the hardware, the case stays compact at about 10 litres. The chassis measures 396.57 by 137.06 by 410.39 mm. Buyers can choose a tempered glass side to show the internals or a plain black metal panel for a cleaner look. Tool free access makes it easier to swap drives or add memory later, which is welcome in this category.

Connectivity is broad for a small unit. On the front there is one USB-C, one USB-A 3.2 Gen 1, one USB-A 2.0 and a 3.5 mm audio jack. On the rear there are two USB-A 10 Gbps ports, two USB-A 2.0, one USB-C, two 3.5 mm audio jacks and an S/PDIF output. The system ships with Windows 11 Home and a three year limited warranty with on site service in the region.

MSI is selling two configurations in China. The Core Ultra 7 265F with RTX 5060 is priced at 11,549 yuan. The Core Ultra 7 265F with RTX 5060 Ti is priced at 13,149 yuan. Both include 32 GB of memory and a 1 TB PCIe 4.0 SSD. Wider availability is expected to follow, with details to be shared in the coming weeks.

