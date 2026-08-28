My 4K dash cam caught a wrong-side driver who scratched my car! Here's how it saved me

There are some purchases you make because you want them, and then there are those you realise you needed only after something goes wrong. For me, a dash cam fell firmly into the second category. I had always thought of it as another car accessory, useful, perhaps, but hardly essential. That changed the day a wrong-side driver smashed into my sedan.

Research-Backed Choices Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

In the chaos that followed, figuring out what actually happened became just as important as dealing with the damage. There were no arguments over whose version of events was right, because my 4K dash cam had already recorded the incident. From the approaching vehicle to the impact, I had a clear video of what happened.

That footage turned out to be more than just a recording sitting on my memory card. It became crucial evidence when I needed to establish what really happened, and made me realise why a dash cam could be one of the smartest accessories you can have in a car.

It happened in seconds: A wrong-side driver scratched my car It was one of those completely ordinary drives where you’re not expecting anything to go wrong. I was driving along my usual route when, within seconds, I noticed a car coming towards me from the wrong side of the road. There wasn’t much time to react. I tried to make space, but the driver continued moving towards my car.

The two vehicles came dangerously close, and the other car ended up scraping the side of my sedan as it passed. Thankfully, it wasn’t a major collision, but the scratch was clearly visible and frustrating enough to turn a routine drive into an unnecessary argument.

I stopped and got out to check the damage. The other driver stopped too, but there was some confusion over what had actually happened. From my perspective, I knew the other car had been on the wrong side, but proving it was another matter.

That’s when I remembered I had a dash cam recording the drive. Then I checked my dash cam footage, and there it was I went back to the footage expecting to find a few seconds showing the incident. Instead, the recording captured the entire sequence clearly.

The 4K video showed the other vehicle approaching from the wrong side of the road, its position relative to my car and the moment it came close enough to scratch the side of my sedan. The footage also made the sequence of events much easier to understand than trying to explain it verbally.

More importantly, the car and its number plate were visible in the recording, giving me a clear reference to the vehicle involved. The timestamp also helped establish exactly when the incident took place.

Suddenly, it wasn’t just my word against another driver's. I had a recording that showed what had actually happened.

That incident changed what I look for in a dash cam After that incident, I realised that resolution isn’t just a number on a product page. When you actually need footage to prove what happened, clarity can make all the difference. Since then, I’ve started looking at dash cams very differently. If I were buying one today, these are the features I’d actually pay attention to:

4K resolution: A higher-resolution camera can capture sharper details, which can be particularly useful for identifying vehicles, number plates and road incidents.

Night vision: Accidents don’t follow a schedule. Good night-vision performance is important if you drive after dark or on poorly lit roads.

HDR: HDR helps balance extremely bright and dark areas in the same frame, making footage more usable in challenging lighting conditions.

Wide-angle lens: A wider field of view can capture more of what’s happening around the car, including vehicles approaching from the sides.

GPS: GPS can add location and speed data to recordings, providing useful context about where and when an incident happened.

G-sensor: This detects sudden impacts and can automatically protect the relevant footage from being overwritten.

Parking mode: If your car is parked when something happens, parking mode can keep an eye on the vehicle, depending on how the dash cam is powered and configured.

Front + rear recording: A dual-camera setup gives you coverage at both ends of the car rather than leaving everything behind you out of the frame.

Storage and loop recording: Dash cams continuously record, so adequate storage and loop recording are essential. Loop recording automatically overwrites older footage when the memory card fills up, while important clips can be protected from deletion.

My top 5 4K dashcam recommendations as a woman driver in India

BEST DASHCAM OVERALL

Built for unpredictable Indian roads, the Qubo Dashcam Pro 4K pairs a Sony STARVIS IMX415 sensor with dual-channel recording, GPS and a 140° field of view. Its ADAS alerts, HDR-assisted night recording and Wi-Fi app access make it particularly useful when you need clear footage and quick evidence after an incident.

Specifications Resolution 4K Front + 1080p Rear Sensor Sony STARVIS IMX415 Field of View 140° Connectivity Wi-Fi + GPS Storage Support Up to 1TB Reason to buy Sharp front-camera footage GPS and ADAS included Reason to avoid Premium pricing SD card sold separately

Why choose this 4K dashcam? Choose it for sharp dual-camera footage, GPS evidence, wide coverage, night recording and useful safety alerts on Indian roads.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

For me, a dash cam needs to do more than record the road, it needs to capture the details that matter when something goes wrong. The REDTIGER F7NA combines a 4K front camera with 1080p rear recording, a STARVIS 2 IMX678 sensor and a 160° front field of view.

Its supercapacitor-based design is also reassuring for Indian heat, while fast Wi-Fi 6 makes retrieving footage considerably easier.

Specifications Video Resolution 4K Front + 1080p Rear Image Sensor Sony STARVIS 2 IMX678 Field of View 160° Front + 140° Rear Connectivity 5GHz Wi-Fi 6 Storage Support Up to 512GB microSD Reason to buy Excellent low-light recording Fast wireless footage transfer Reason to avoid microSD card sold separately Parking mode requires hardwiring

Why choose this 4K dashcam? Choose it for sharp 4K footage, strong night performance, dual-camera coverage, fast Wi-Fi and heat-resistant supercapacitor reliability for Indian roads.

The REDTIGER F17 Elite is a premium three-channel dash cam designed for drivers who want more than front-and-rear coverage. Its Triple STARVIS 2 sensors record 4K front, 2.5K rear and 1080p cabin footage, while full-colour night vision, GPS, voice control and parking monitoring add useful protection for everyday Indian driving.

Specifications Video 4K + 2.5K + 1080p Sensors IMX678 + IMX675 + IMX662 Connectivity 5.8GHz Wi-Fi 6 Storage 128GB included, up to 512GB supported Warranty 18 months Reason to buy Excellent three-channel coverage 128GB memory card included Reason to avoid Premium price tag Hardwire kit required for parking mode

Why choose this 4K dashcam? Choose it for comprehensive front, rear and cabin recording, especially if you prioritise safety, evidence and added confidence while driving alone.

The DDPAI Z50 is a practical pick for women drivers who want clear footage without a bulky setup. Its 4K front camera pairs with a 1080p rear camera, while built-in GPS, Wi-Fi and night vision make recording, reviewing and sharing incidents straightforward. The compact windshield-mounted design also keeps the cabin uncluttered.

Specifications Resolution 4K UHD + 1080p Sensor Sony STARVIS IMX415 Display 2.3-inch LCD Connectivity Wi-Fi + App GPS Built-in Reason to buy Sharp 4K front footage Useful GPS and app controls Reason to avoid Rear camera limited to 1080p SD card not included

Why choose this 4K dashcam? Choose it for dependable 4K front recording, GPS tracking, night vision and simple app controls in a compact dual-camera setup.

BEST VALUE FOR MONEY

The 70mai A810 is aimed at drivers who prioritise recording quality, particularly when lighting conditions get difficult. Its Sony STARVIS 2 IMX678 sensor, 4K HDR recording and 150-degree field of view are designed to preserve finer road details. GPS, ADAS, app connectivity and optional parking surveillance add useful layers of protection beyond basic video recording.

Specifications Resolution 4K HDR Front + 1080p HDR Rear Sensor Sony STARVIS 2 IMX678 Field of View 150° Storage Up to 256GB Display 3-inch IPS Reason to buy Excellent low-light and HDR capabilities Wide field of view with detailed 4K footage Reason to avoid Significantly more expensive than budget options Parking surveillance requires additional setup

Why choose this 4K dashcam? Choose it for superior image quality, HDR, wide coverage and clearer evidence when driving at night or in challenging lighting.

Similar stories for you How to choose the right dashcam for your car without paying extra for features you won't use