My experience with Xiaomi's new power banks: One sticks to my phone, the other powers my laptop

My husband's phone is more than 4 years old, and if you ask him, there is absolutely no reason to upgrade to a new phone as long as the current one is still working. However, his phone has started showing signs of wear, particularly around the charging port, which has become loose and often fails to hold the charging cable in place. Buying a new phone is still a few months away, so we started looking for a more convenient solution that would let him charge his iPhone without having to rely on a wired connection.

That was one reason we wanted a magnetic power bank. The other was our frequent work travel, which often leaves us looking for reliable ways to keep our phones and other devices charged while on the move. So, when Xiaomi introduced its latest power bank lineup in India, it caught our attention. The range includes three models designed around different charging needs, from slim magnetic wireless charging to high-capacity, high-speed wired charging. I got to try two of them, and here's how they fit into our everyday charging routine.

Introducing Xiaomi's power banks Xiaomi's latest power bank lineup brings three options to the table: the Super Slim Magnetic Power Bank 5000, Magnetic Power Bank 10000 45W and Power Bank 20000 165W. While all three are designed for portable charging, they cater to different requirements, depending on how much battery backup you need and whether you prefer wireless or wired charging.

The Xiaomi UltraThin Magnetic Power Bank 5000 15W is the most compact option of the three. It packs a 5,000mAh battery into an ultra-slim 6mm body and weighs just 98g, making it easy to carry or attach to a compatible smartphone without adding much bulk. It supports up to 15W magnetic wireless charging, although iPhone models are limited to 7.5W, and offers up to 22.5W wired charging through its USB Type-C port.

The Xiaomi Magnetic Power Bank 10000 45W offers a larger 10,000mAh capacity, up to 45W wired charging and up to 25W Qi2.2 magnetic wireless charging. It also features an integrated USB Type-C cable, making it a more versatile option for users who want both wired and wireless charging in one device.

The Xiaomi Power Bank 20000 165W sits at the higher end of the lineup in terms of capacity and charging output. It packs a 20,000mAh battery, supports up to 165W combined output across two USB-C connections and comes with an integrated USB-C cable and a colour digital display. It is designed to charge everything from smartphones and tablets to compatible laptops.

Xiaomi power banks: Price comparison

Feature Xiaomi Super Slim Magnetic Power Bank 5000 Xiaomi Power Bank 20000 165W Battery capacity 5,000mAh 20,000mAh Maximum output 22.5W wired / 15W wireless (up to 7.5W for iPhones) 165W combined Charging type Wired and magnetic wireless Wired Price ₹ 5,599 ₹ 5,199

Xiaomi Super Slim Magnetic Power Bank 5000 Design and portability: Slim enough to carry around without noticing it The first thing I noticed about the Xiaomi UltraThin Magnetic Power Bank 5000 15W was just how lightweight and compact it felt. Measuring only 6mm in thickness and weighing 98g, it has an almost card-like design that makes it easy to slip into a pocket or a small handbag. I particularly liked that it doesn't feel like an additional accessory I have to make space for when stepping out.

The power bank features an aluminium alloy body with rounded edges and a refined metallic finish. It is available in three colour options: Radiant Orange, Glacier Silver and Graphite Black. The fibreglass surface adds to its finish, while the magnetic attachment makes it particularly convenient to use with compatible smartphones.

It offers a strong magnetic hold, allowing it to sit neatly against the back of a compatible iPhone while charging. I found this especially useful because I could continue using the phone without having to manage a separate charging cable. For someone who prefers carrying minimal accessories, its slim design is easily one of its biggest strengths.

Using the Xiaomi Ultrathin magnetic power bank to charge iPhone 15 and iphone 17 Pro Max

Charging performance: Convenient wireless charging with a caveat The Xiaomi UltraThin Magnetic Power Bank 5000 15W comes with a 5,000mAh battery and supports up to 15W magnetic wireless charging on compatible Xiaomi devices, including the Xiaomi 17 series. It also offers up to 22.5W wired charging through its USB Type-C port. You can charge two devices simultaneously using the wired and wireless modes, although you need to press the power button to activate this feature.

In my experience, the biggest advantage here is convenience rather than charging speed. The magnetic attachment makes it easy to snap the power bank onto a compatible phone and continue using it without dealing with a cable. However, wireless charging felt relatively slow, making it better suited to gradual top-ups than situations where you need to get a substantial amount of battery back quickly. The actual charging speed can also vary depending on the phone and usage conditions.

I also noticed heating while using it wirelessly with the iPhone 14 and iPhone 15. I had to occasionally detach the power bank and let both devices cool before continuing. Heating was less pronounced with higher iPhone models, but it was still noticeable during use.

Xiaomi specifies wireless charging of up to 7.5W for iPhones, compared with 15W on supported Xiaomi devices. In my experience, the charging speed on the iPhones I tested felt modest, and the actual output may vary depending on the device, battery level and temperature. So, if you are considering this primarily for an iPhone, its magnetic convenience is a stronger selling point than fast charging.

Xiaomi Ultra thin magnetic power bank comes in a protein bar like packaging.

Battery and safety features Despite its remarkably slim build, the power bank houses a 5,000mAh high-energy-density silicon-carbon battery with 16% silicon content. Xiaomi has paired it with a 4,369mm² graphite sheet to help manage heat within its compact body.

It also features dual NTC temperature sensors for temperature monitoring and regulation, along with 10 layers of safety protection. These include protection against overcharging, short circuits, overvoltage, overheating and foreign object detection.

A closer look at the Xiaomi Super Thin Magnetic Power Bank.

Another useful detail for frequent travellers is its 18.58Wh battery energy rating, which is well below the standard 100Wh airline threshold for power banks. Its rated output capacity is 3,000mAh at 5V/2A, which is different from the advertised 5,000mAh cell capacity

Xiaomi Power Bank 20000 165W: A powerful charging companion for phones and laptops Design and build: Powerful, but a bit bulky The Xiaomi Power Bank 20000 165W is designed for people who need more than just an emergency phone charger. With a 20,000mAh battery capacity and support for up to 165W combined output, it is built to keep multiple devices powered while you are travelling, working remotely or spending long hours away from a charging point.

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Unlike the Super Slim Magnetic Power Bank 5000, this one is considerably bulkier and heavier. It isn't something I'd casually slip into my pocket, and you will notice its weight when carrying it around. However, considering the battery capacity and charging capabilities it packs, I think the form factor is a reasonable trade-off. Its metallic finish also gives it a premium feel, while the integrated USB Type-C cable doubles as a carrying loop, so you don't have to worry about carrying an additional charging cable.

Xiaomi Power Bank 20000 165W

Charging performance: A lifesaver for multiple devices This is where the Xiaomi Power Bank 20000 165W really impressed me. I found it extremely useful because it can charge my phone and laptop simultaneously, which is a big advantage when travelling for work or spending an entire day away from my desk.

It supports up to 120W output through its primary USB-C port and up to 45W through the second USB-C port. Together, these deliver a maximum combined output of 165W. This means you can connect two devices at once without having to prioritise one over the other, provided they support the respective charging speeds.

I particularly liked that I didn't experience any noticeable heating issues while using it to charge my devices. The power delivery felt reliable, and I didn't have to worry about running out of backup power midway through the day. For someone who regularly carries a laptop and smartphone, this can genuinely be a lifesaver.

Xiaomi Power Bank 20000 165W charging performance.

Battery, display and charging convenience The power bank features four built-in 5,000mAh battery cells, offering a combined capacity of 20,000mAh. It also has a colour digital display that provides real-time information about the remaining battery percentage, charging speed and estimated charging or discharging time.

Another useful addition is its 90W fast self-charging support. While I did find that recharging the power bank takes some time, I wouldn't consider this a major drawback given how much backup power it offers. It supports several charging protocols, including PD 3.0 with PPS and QC 3.5, making it suitable for a wide range of compatible devices and for flights.

Xiaomi Power Bank 20000 165W: Battery, display and charging convenience

Xiaomi has also included 12 layers of safety protection, dual NTC temperature sensors and intelligent temperature management.

Xiaomi Super Slim Magnetic vs Power Bank 20000 165W: Which one should you buy?

Buy Xiaomi Super Slim Magnetic Power Bank 5000 if… Buy Xiaomi Power Bank 20000 165W if… You primarily need a power bank for your smartphone and occasional battery top-ups. You regularly carry a laptop, smartphone, tablet or multiple gadgets. You prefer a slim, lightweight accessory that fits easily into your pocket or handbag. You want to charge your phone and laptop simultaneously. You own a compatible iPhone and want magnetic wireless charging without carrying a cable. You need higher battery capacity for long workdays, business trips and extended travel. You travel frequently and want something compact for everyday use. You prioritise charging power and versatility over a compact design.

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My final verdict I enjoyed using both Xiaomi power banks, but they serve different needs. The Xiaomi UltraThin Magnetic Power Bank 5000 15W is the one I would reach for every day. Its slim, lightweight design makes it easy to carry around, while magnetic wireless charging adds to the convenience. The heating I experienced while charging iPhone 14 and 15 models is worth keeping in mind, though.

The Xiaomi Power Bank 20000 165W, on the other hand, is my pick for work trips and long days away from a charging point. It is heavier and bulkier, but being able to charge my laptop and phone simultaneously makes the extra weight worthwhile. I also did not encounter any noticeable heating during my use.

Ultimately, choose the UltraThin Magnetic model if portability and cable-free smartphone charging matter most. If you need a dependable power source for a laptop, phone and other devices, the 20,000mAh model offers greater versatility and better value at its price.

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