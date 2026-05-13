My househelp went to her hometown for the 2026 elections: I had 30 days to see if a vacuum cleaner could replace her

If you live in India, you know the feeling of "Maid Holidays." Last month, my househelp told me she was going back to her village in West Bengal for the elections. She was gone for a full month.

Suddenly, I was the one responsible for the dust, the hair, and the crumbs. Instead of panicking, I decided to do an experiment with the vacuum cleaners I bought but never used regularly: a robot vacuum and a cordless stick vacuum. I wanted to see if technology could finally take over the "Jhaadu-Pocha" duty.

If you are thinking of buying a vacuum cleaner but are scared it will just sit in a corner, here is my honest experience.

The Daily "Floor Maintenance": Dreame D20 Ultra I started the month relying on the D20 Ultra. In a busy Indian home, the "feet-clean" feeling is the first thing that goes when the maid leaves.

What I learned from the test:

The biggest win for the D20 Ultra is its 3DAdapt obstacle avoidance. Most robots get stuck on loose shoes or wires, but this one actually "sees" and navigates around them. It even has a "Mop Extend" feature—when it reaches a corner or a wall, the mop pad physically moves outward to clean the edges, which is where dust usually hides.

The best part: It is truly "hands-off." It empties its own dustbin and even washes and dries its own mops with hot water (58°C). This meant I didn't have to touch dirty mop cloths for the entire month.

The catch: While it is smart, it is slow. It takes its time to map and clean. It’s perfect for keeping a clean house clean, but not for "emergency" cleaning.

Check out the Dreame D20 Ultra here

More robot vacuum cleaners to consider buying

Check out the detailed review of the Dreame D20 here

Can a robot replace househelp? I tested the Dreame D20 Ultra—Here’s what happened

The "Deep Mess" Specialist: Dreame Mova K10 Pro By the second week, I realised a robot can't handle a kitchen disaster. I accidentally knocked over a bowl of sugary tea and some poha—a sticky, wet mess that would usually require a bucket and a cloth.

What I learned from the test: The Mova K10 Pro is a "Wet and Dry" vacuum. Unlike a regular vacuum that just sucks up dust, this one scrubs the floor with water while sucking up the liquid.

The best part: It has a Smart Dirt Detection sensor. When I moved it over the sticky tea spill, the light turned red, and it automatically increased its suction and water flow. In one pass, the floor was bone dry and not sticky at all.

Edge cleaning: It cleans within 6mm of the wall. This is a huge deal for Indian homes where dust settles right at the edge of the marble or tile.

The self-cleaning hack: Once I was done, I put it on its dock and pressed a button. It cleaned its own brush roll so I didn't have to wash it in the sink.

Check out the Dreame K10 Pro Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

More stick cordless vacuums to consider

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

How to decide based on your home and budget

If your house is... Your Best Investment Why? Estimated Price Small 1-2 BHK Apartment Dreame Mova K10 Pro It handles both wet spills and dry dust. It’s light (3.8kg) and stores easily. ₹ 19,999 Busy 3BHK / Large Flat Dreame D20 Ultra You want the robot to handle the 90% daily dust automatically while you work. ₹ 35,000 Home with Kids/Toddlers Dreame Mova K10 Pro For food spills, milk leaks, and muddy footprints that a robot can't scrub. ₹ 19,999 Independent House (Stairs) Mova K10 Pro (Stick) It’s much easier to carry a light stick vacuum up stairs than moving a robot and its dock. ₹ 19,999 Pet Owners Dreame D20 Ultra It runs daily to pick up constant shedding hair without you lifting a finger. ₹ 35,000+ Big Joint Family Both (The Hybrid Model) Use the D20 for the living rooms and the Mova K10 for the heavy-duty kitchen mess. ₹ 55,000

The maintenance reality: Robot vacuum cleaner vs. cordless stick vacuum cleaner Even though these are "premium" machines, they still need a little bit of your time:

Dreame D20 Ultra: You need to refill the clean water tank and empty the dirty water tank in the base station every few days. You also need to check the brushes for tangled hair once a week.

Dreame Mova K10 Pro: You have to empty the dirty water tank immediately after cleaning wet spills, or it might start to smell.

Did I survive the "Election Month"? My househelp returned from Bengal last week. I didn't fire her, but I am no longer "afraid" of her taking a holiday.

I realised that the Dreame Mova K10 Pro is the most practical tool for a real Indian kitchen—it's essentially a "Super Mop." However, the Dreame D20 Ultra is a luxury that buys you time.

My final recommendation: Robot vacuum vs cordless stick vacuum If you have a budget of ₹20,000, get the Mova K10 Pro. It is the most versatile cleaning tool for a typical Indian home.

If you have a higher budget and your main goal is to never pick up a broom again, the D20 Ultra is the way to go.

Which one would you choose for your "No-Maid" emergency? The automatic robot or the powerful wet-dry stick?

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The Research and Expertise I’ve been covering consumer technology and home appliances for several years and have closely tracked how vacuum cleaners have evolved from bulky wired machines to modern robot vacuums and cordless stick models with smart navigation, AI mapping, HEPA filtration, and multi-surface cleaning features.

For this guide, I researched robot and cordless vacuum cleaners across multiple price segments and brands, comparing suction power, battery life, navigation accuracy, dust handling, noise levels, attachments, maintenance needs, and overall usability in Indian homes.

I also analysed buyer reviews, long-term performance feedback, and after-sales service experiences to understand durability, cleaning efficiency, and real-world practicality. Like all HT journalists, my recommendations are based entirely on independent research, category expertise, and consumer relevance.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.