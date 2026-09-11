My MacBook felt more useful after I added a monitor to my desk setup

A MacBook can be excellent for getting work done, but its compact screen can start feeling limiting when you are handling multiple windows, large spreadsheets or creative projects. Adding an external monitor gives you more screen space while letting the MacBook continue to handle the processing.

Our Picks Best overall 4K monitor Budget friendly FAQs

Our Picks Product Rating Price Best overall ASUS ProArt Display PA278QGV Gen2 Professional Monitor – 27-inch, IPS, QHD (2560 x 1440), 95% DCI-P3, Color Accuracy ΔE < 2, Calman Verified, 120Hz, HDR-10, Light Sync, VESA MediaSync View Details ₹24,999 Buy on EMI Check Offers 4K monitor Samsung 27" 4K ViewFinity S8 Monitor| IPS | 4K 3840 x 2160 |350nits| 1.07 Billion Colors| SRGB 99% | PIP | PBP | HDR10 |Display Port| HDMI Port | Multiple USB Ports | Eye Care|LS27H800EAWXXL|Black View Details ₹28,399 Buy on EMI Check Offers Unlock Personalized

EMI Offers ₹4,167 x 6 months ₹24,999 Budget friendly BenQ GW2790Q, 27 Inch (68.58 cm), IPS, 2K QHD 2560x1440, 100Hz, Black, 99% sRGB, 1500:1 CR, Eye-Careu, Dual HDMI, DisplayPort, Bezel-Less, Eyesafe, Wall Mountable Monitor View Details ₹15,498 Buy on EMI Check Offers Samsung 27" Odyssey G5 Fast IPS Gaming Monitor|QHD 2560 x 1440|180 Hz|1ms|300nits|HDR10|AMD FreeSync|G-Sync|Ports-DP,HDMI,Headphone|Height-Tilt-Swivel-Pivot Adjustable Stand|LS27FG502EWXXL|Black View Details ₹19,499 Buy on EMI Check Offers Lenovo Legion 27Q-10 | 27" (68.58cm) QHD IPS 240Hz Gaming Monitor | 0.5ms, AMD FreeSync, NVIDIA G-Sync 99% sRGB, 2xHDMI 2.1 TMDS, 1xDP 1.4| Tilt, Swivel, Pivot, Height Adjust | Black | 68C6GAC4IN View Details ₹20,399 Buy on EMI Check Offers View More

Research-Backed Choices Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

However, choosing a monitor for a MacBook is not simply about picking the largest or highest resolution display. Connectivity, resolution, colour accuracy, scaling and charging support can all affect how well the monitor fits into your setup. Here are the key things I would check before buying one for a MacBook.

The ASUS ProArt Display PA278QGV Gen2 is designed for creators who need accurate colours without moving to a 4K panel. Its 27 inch QHD IPS display covers 95% DCI P3 and is Calman Verified with Delta E below 2. The 120Hz refresh rate also makes everyday scrolling and motion noticeably smoother. It includes an ergonomic stand, USB hub, HDR10 support and ASUS Light Sync, making it suitable for photo editing, video work, design and general productivity.

Specifications Display 27 inch QHD IPS panel Resolution 2560 x 1440 pixels Refresh rate 120Hz Colour gamut 95% DCI P3, 100% sRGB Colour accuracy Delta E below 2, Calman Verified Connectivity HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4, USB hub Reasons to buy Excellent colour accuracy for creative work. Ergonomic stand offers extensive adjustment. Reason to avoid Built in speakers are weak. No USB C video connectivity.

What are buyers saying? Buyers generally praise the sharp image, colour accuracy and smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Some users, however, find the built in speakers disappointing and recommend external speakers.

Why you should choose this product? Choose it if colour accuracy matters more than 4K resolution. The factory calibration, wide colour gamut, 120Hz refresh rate and ergonomic stand make it particularly useful for creators.

4K MONITOR 2. Samsung 27" 4K ViewFinity S8 Monitor| IPS | 4K 3840 x 2160 |350nits| 1.07 Billion Colors| SRGB 99% | PIP | PBP | HDR10 |Display Port| HDMI Port | Multiple USB Ports | Eye Care|LS27H800EAWXXL|Black Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Samsung ViewFinity S8 S80H is a 27 inch 4K monitor aimed at professionals who need sharp text, accurate colours and a spacious workspace. Its IPS panel delivers 3840 x 2160 resolution, 350 nits brightness and 99% sRGB coverage. HDR10 support adds compatibility with HDR content, while the monitor also includes picture in picture and picture by picture modes. Multiple USB ports, HDMI and DisplayPort connectivity make it useful for multi device desktop setups.

Specifications Display 27 inch 4K UHD IPS panel Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels Refresh rate 60Hz Brightness 350 nits Colour gamut 99% sRGB Connectivity HDMI, DisplayPort, USB ports Reasons to buy 4K resolution delivers sharp text and images. Multiple ports suit productivity setups. Reason to avoid Refresh rate is limited to 60Hz. Not designed primarily for gaming.

What are buyers saying? Buyer feedback around the ViewFinity S8 tends to focus on its sharp 4K picture, colour reproduction and productivity focused features, making it more attractive for work than high refresh gaming.

Why you should choose this product? Choose it if you want a high resolution 27 inch monitor for office work, editing and multitasking, with useful connectivity and Samsung's productivity focused display features.

The BenQ GW2790Q is a QHD productivity monitor designed around comfortable everyday use. Its 27 inch IPS panel delivers 2560 x 1440 resolution, a 100Hz refresh rate and 99% sRGB coverage. The monitor also features BenQ's Eye Care technology, including low blue light and flicker reduction, along with Coding, ePaper and M Book modes. Dual HDMI ports and DisplayPort make it easy to connect multiple devices, while its slim bezels and VESA support suit modern desk setups.

Specifications Display 27 inch QHD IPS panel Resolution 2560 x 1440 pixels Refresh rate 100Hz Colour gamut 99% sRGB Contrast ratio 1500:1 Connectivity 2 HDMI, DisplayPort Reasons to buy 100Hz refresh rate improves everyday smoothness. Strong eye care features for long sessions. Reason to avoid No USB C connectivity. After sales experiences have been mixed.

What are buyers saying? Many buyers praise the sharp QHD image, colours and value, with a large number of positive ratings. However, some Indian users have reported panel failures and frustrating warranty experiences.

Why you should choose this product? Choose it for a straightforward QHD monitor that balances sharpness, 100Hz smoothness and eye care features without adding unnecessary gaming focused hardware.

The Samsung Odyssey G5 G50F is built for gamers who want a high refresh rate without moving to a higher resolution panel. Its 27 inch Fast IPS display offers QHD resolution, a 180Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. AMD FreeSync and G Sync compatibility help reduce tearing, while HDR10 adds support for compatible content. The ergonomic stand allows height, tilt, swivel and pivot adjustment, making this a more flexible choice for gaming desks.

Specifications Display 27 inch QHD Fast IPS panel Resolution 2560 x 1440 pixels Refresh rate 180Hz Response time 1ms GTG Brightness 300 nits Gaming features AMD FreeSync, G Sync Compatible, HDR10 Reasons to buy 180Hz refresh rate suits fast gaming. Ergonomic stand offers extensive adjustment. Reason to avoid 300 nits brightness is modest. Only one HDMI port is provided.

What are buyers saying? Gaming discussions around the G50F highlight its combination of QHD resolution, 180Hz refresh rate and IPS image quality. Buyers comparing it with alternatives often focus on colour quality and gaming performance.

Why you should choose this product? Choose it if you want a QHD gaming monitor with a fast 180Hz refresh rate, low response time, adaptive sync support and a properly adjustable ergonomic stand.

The Lenovo Legion 27Q 10 is a QHD gaming monitor built for fast competitive gameplay. Its 27 inch IPS panel runs at 240Hz and supports a 0.5ms MPRT response time, making motion noticeably smoother during fast games. It covers 99% sRGB and 90% DCI P3, while AMD FreeSync Premium and G Sync compatibility help reduce tearing. The monitor also offers HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4 and a fully adjustable stand with height, tilt, swivel and pivot controls.

Specifications Display 27 inch QHD IPS panel Resolution 2560 x 1440 pixels Refresh rate 240Hz Response time 0.5ms MPRT Colour gamut 99% sRGB, 90% DCI P3 Connectivity 2 HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4 Reasons to buy 240Hz refresh rate is excellent for gaming. HDMI 2.1 adds useful console support. Reason to avoid 300 nits brightness is average. 8 bit colour is less suited to professional editing.

What are buyers saying? Early users praise the smooth 240Hz performance, strong colour accuracy and sturdy adjustable stand. User discussions also report good VRR performance and solid build quality during extended use.

Why you should choose this product? Choose it if gaming performance is your priority. The 240Hz refresh rate, 0.5ms response time, adaptive sync and HDMI 2.1 make it suited to competitive PC and console gaming.

The Lenovo ThinkVision P27Q 40 is a productivity focused 27 inch QHD monitor designed for professional workspaces. Its IPS panel supports a 120Hz refresh rate, 99% sRGB coverage and 350 nits brightness, while the 4ms response time keeps everyday motion smooth. A USB hub, HDMI 2.1, dual DisplayPort connections and an adjustable stand add practical flexibility. It is particularly suited to office work, coding, multitasking and business environments rather than demanding 4K creative workflows.

Specifications Display 27 inch QHD IPS panel Resolution 2560 x 1440 pixels Refresh rate 120Hz Response time 4ms GTG Colour gamut 99% sRGB, 98% DCI P3 Connectivity HDMI 2.1, 2 DisplayPort, USB hub Reasons to buy Excellent stand and workspace connectivity. 120Hz makes office use smoother. Reason to avoid Resolution is below 4K. Not aimed at high end gaming.

What are buyers saying? Users praise the smooth 120Hz experience, colour accuracy, build quality and flexible stand. Some professional reviewers also highlight its USB hub and practical features for managed office environments.

Why you should choose this product? Choose it if productivity is your priority and you want QHD sharpness, 120Hz smoothness, strong connectivity and an adjustable stand for a professional desk setup.

Factors to consider when buying a monitor for MacBook Resolution: A 4K monitor can provide sharper text and images, especially on larger screens. It also gives you more workspace for multitasking.

USB C connectivity: A monitor with USB C can make connecting a MacBook much simpler. Ideally, it should support both display output and data transfer through the same connection.

Power delivery: If the monitor can charge your MacBook through USB C, you can reduce cable clutter and use a single cable for your desk setup.

Colour accuracy: If you edit photos, videos or other visual content, check colour coverage and accuracy rather than focusing only on resolution.

Screen size and ergonomics: A 27 inch display is a practical size for most desks, while an adjustable stand can make long working sessions more comfortable. Top 3 features of best monitor for MacBook

Monitor Display Resolution Refresh rate ASUS ProArt Display PA278QGV Gen2 27 inch IPS QHD 2560 x 1440 120Hz Samsung ViewFinity S8 S80H 27 inch IPS 4K 3840 x 2160 60Hz BenQ GW2790Q 27 inch IPS QHD 2560 x 1440 100Hz Samsung Odyssey G5 G50F 27 inch Fast IPS QHD 2560 x 1440 180Hz Lenovo Legion 27Q 10 27 inch IPS QHD 2560 x 1440 240Hz Lenovo ThinkVision P27Q 40 27 inch IPS QHD 2560 x 1440 120Hz

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