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My MacBook felt more useful after I added a monitor to my desk setup

A good external monitor can make a MacBook setup more comfortable for work, editing and multitasking. Here is what to check before buying one.

Published11 Sep 2026, 03:50 PM IST
The right monitor can turn your MacBook into a much more capable desktop setup.
The right monitor can turn your MacBook into a much more capable desktop setup.
AI Quick Read

By Amit Rahi

For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.

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A MacBook can be excellent for getting work done, but its compact screen can start feeling limiting when you are handling multiple windows, large spreadsheets or creative projects. Adding an external monitor gives you more screen space while letting the MacBook continue to handle the processing.

Our PicksBest overall4K monitorBudget friendlyFAQs

Our Picks

Research-Backed Choices

Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

However, choosing a monitor for a MacBook is not simply about picking the largest or highest resolution display. Connectivity, resolution, colour accuracy, scaling and charging support can all affect how well the monitor fits into your setup. Here are the key things I would check before buying one for a MacBook.

BEST OVERALL

The ASUS ProArt Display PA278QGV Gen2 is designed for creators who need accurate colours without moving to a 4K panel. Its 27 inch QHD IPS display covers 95% DCI P3 and is Calman Verified with Delta E below 2. The 120Hz refresh rate also makes everyday scrolling and motion noticeably smoother. It includes an ergonomic stand, USB hub, HDR10 support and ASUS Light Sync, making it suitable for photo editing, video work, design and general productivity.

Specifications

Display
27 inch QHD IPS panel
Resolution
2560 x 1440 pixels
Refresh rate
120Hz
Colour gamut
95% DCI P3, 100% sRGB
Colour accuracy
Delta E below 2, Calman Verified
Connectivity
HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4, USB hub

Reason to buy

Excellent colour accuracy for creative work.

Ergonomic stand offers extensive adjustment.

Reason to avoid

Built in speakers are weak.

No USB C video connectivity.

What are buyers saying?

Buyers generally praise the sharp image, colour accuracy and smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Some users, however, find the built in speakers disappointing and recommend external speakers.

Why you should choose this product?

Choose it if colour accuracy matters more than 4K resolution. The factory calibration, wide colour gamut, 120Hz refresh rate and ergonomic stand make it particularly useful for creators.

4K MONITOR

Our Principles

Full Transparency

Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.

Brand Confidence

We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Samsung ViewFinity S8 S80H is a 27 inch 4K monitor aimed at professionals who need sharp text, accurate colours and a spacious workspace. Its IPS panel delivers 3840 x 2160 resolution, 350 nits brightness and 99% sRGB coverage. HDR10 support adds compatibility with HDR content, while the monitor also includes picture in picture and picture by picture modes. Multiple USB ports, HDMI and DisplayPort connectivity make it useful for multi device desktop setups.

Specifications

Display
27 inch 4K UHD IPS panel
Resolution
3840 x 2160 pixels
Refresh rate
60Hz
Brightness
350 nits
Colour gamut
99% sRGB
Connectivity
HDMI, DisplayPort, USB ports

Reason to buy

4K resolution delivers sharp text and images.

Multiple ports suit productivity setups.

Reason to avoid

Refresh rate is limited to 60Hz.

Not designed primarily for gaming.

What are buyers saying?

Buyer feedback around the ViewFinity S8 tends to focus on its sharp 4K picture, colour reproduction and productivity focused features, making it more attractive for work than high refresh gaming.

Why you should choose this product?

Choose it if you want a high resolution 27 inch monitor for office work, editing and multitasking, with useful connectivity and Samsung's productivity focused display features.

BUDGET FRIENDLY

The BenQ GW2790Q is a QHD productivity monitor designed around comfortable everyday use. Its 27 inch IPS panel delivers 2560 x 1440 resolution, a 100Hz refresh rate and 99% sRGB coverage. The monitor also features BenQ's Eye Care technology, including low blue light and flicker reduction, along with Coding, ePaper and M Book modes. Dual HDMI ports and DisplayPort make it easy to connect multiple devices, while its slim bezels and VESA support suit modern desk setups.

Specifications

Display
27 inch QHD IPS panel
Resolution
2560 x 1440 pixels
Refresh rate
100Hz
Colour gamut
99% sRGB
Contrast ratio
1500:1
Connectivity
2 HDMI, DisplayPort

Reason to buy

100Hz refresh rate improves everyday smoothness.

Strong eye care features for long sessions.

Reason to avoid

No USB C connectivity.

After sales experiences have been mixed.

What are buyers saying?

Many buyers praise the sharp QHD image, colours and value, with a large number of positive ratings. However, some Indian users have reported panel failures and frustrating warranty experiences.

Why you should choose this product?

Choose it for a straightforward QHD monitor that balances sharpness, 100Hz smoothness and eye care features without adding unnecessary gaming focused hardware.

The Samsung Odyssey G5 G50F is built for gamers who want a high refresh rate without moving to a higher resolution panel. Its 27 inch Fast IPS display offers QHD resolution, a 180Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. AMD FreeSync and G Sync compatibility help reduce tearing, while HDR10 adds support for compatible content. The ergonomic stand allows height, tilt, swivel and pivot adjustment, making this a more flexible choice for gaming desks.

Specifications

Display
27 inch QHD Fast IPS panel
Resolution
2560 x 1440 pixels
Refresh rate
180Hz
Response time
1ms GTG
Brightness
300 nits
Gaming features
AMD FreeSync, G Sync Compatible, HDR10

Reason to buy

180Hz refresh rate suits fast gaming.

Ergonomic stand offers extensive adjustment.

Reason to avoid

300 nits brightness is modest.

Only one HDMI port is provided.

What are buyers saying?

Gaming discussions around the G50F highlight its combination of QHD resolution, 180Hz refresh rate and IPS image quality. Buyers comparing it with alternatives often focus on colour quality and gaming performance.

Why you should choose this product?

Choose it if you want a QHD gaming monitor with a fast 180Hz refresh rate, low response time, adaptive sync support and a properly adjustable ergonomic stand.

The Lenovo Legion 27Q 10 is a QHD gaming monitor built for fast competitive gameplay. Its 27 inch IPS panel runs at 240Hz and supports a 0.5ms MPRT response time, making motion noticeably smoother during fast games. It covers 99% sRGB and 90% DCI P3, while AMD FreeSync Premium and G Sync compatibility help reduce tearing. The monitor also offers HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4 and a fully adjustable stand with height, tilt, swivel and pivot controls.

Specifications

Display
27 inch QHD IPS panel
Resolution
2560 x 1440 pixels
Refresh rate
240Hz
Response time
0.5ms MPRT
Colour gamut
99% sRGB, 90% DCI P3
Connectivity
2 HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4

Reason to buy

240Hz refresh rate is excellent for gaming.

HDMI 2.1 adds useful console support.

Reason to avoid

300 nits brightness is average.

8 bit colour is less suited to professional editing.

What are buyers saying?

Early users praise the smooth 240Hz performance, strong colour accuracy and sturdy adjustable stand. User discussions also report good VRR performance and solid build quality during extended use.

Why you should choose this product?

Choose it if gaming performance is your priority. The 240Hz refresh rate, 0.5ms response time, adaptive sync and HDMI 2.1 make it suited to competitive PC and console gaming.

The Lenovo ThinkVision P27Q 40 is a productivity focused 27 inch QHD monitor designed for professional workspaces. Its IPS panel supports a 120Hz refresh rate, 99% sRGB coverage and 350 nits brightness, while the 4ms response time keeps everyday motion smooth. A USB hub, HDMI 2.1, dual DisplayPort connections and an adjustable stand add practical flexibility. It is particularly suited to office work, coding, multitasking and business environments rather than demanding 4K creative workflows.

Specifications

Display
27 inch QHD IPS panel
Resolution
2560 x 1440 pixels
Refresh rate
120Hz
Response time
4ms GTG
Colour gamut
99% sRGB, 98% DCI P3
Connectivity
HDMI 2.1, 2 DisplayPort, USB hub

Reason to buy

Excellent stand and workspace connectivity.

120Hz makes office use smoother.

Reason to avoid

Resolution is below 4K.

Not aimed at high end gaming.

What are buyers saying?

Users praise the smooth 120Hz experience, colour accuracy, build quality and flexible stand. Some professional reviewers also highlight its USB hub and practical features for managed office environments.

Why you should choose this product?

Choose it if productivity is your priority and you want QHD sharpness, 120Hz smoothness, strong connectivity and an adjustable stand for a professional desk setup.

Factors to consider when buying a monitor for MacBook

  • Resolution: A 4K monitor can provide sharper text and images, especially on larger screens. It also gives you more workspace for multitasking.
  • USB C connectivity: A monitor with USB C can make connecting a MacBook much simpler. Ideally, it should support both display output and data transfer through the same connection.
  • Power delivery: If the monitor can charge your MacBook through USB C, you can reduce cable clutter and use a single cable for your desk setup.
  • Colour accuracy: If you edit photos, videos or other visual content, check colour coverage and accuracy rather than focusing only on resolution.
  • Screen size and ergonomics: A 27 inch display is a practical size for most desks, while an adjustable stand can make long working sessions more comfortable.

Top 3 features of best monitor for MacBook

MonitorDisplayResolutionRefresh rate
ASUS ProArt Display PA278QGV Gen227 inch IPSQHD 2560 x 1440120Hz
Samsung ViewFinity S8 S80H27 inch IPS4K 3840 x 216060Hz
BenQ GW2790Q27 inch IPSQHD 2560 x 1440100Hz
Samsung Odyssey G5 G50F27 inch Fast IPSQHD 2560 x 1440180Hz
Lenovo Legion 27Q 1027 inch IPSQHD 2560 x 1440240Hz
Lenovo ThinkVision P27Q 4027 inch IPSQHD 2560 x 1440120Hz

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FAQs

What resolution should I choose for a MacBook monitor?

A 4K monitor is a strong choice for sharp text, images and detailed work.

Is USB C important for a MacBook monitor?

Yes. USB C can simplify connectivity and, on compatible monitors, carry display, data and charging through one cable.

Can a monitor charge my MacBook?

Yes, if it supports USB C Power Delivery with sufficient wattage for your MacBook.

Is a 27 inch monitor good for MacBook?

Yes. A 27 inch display offers plenty of workspace without taking up excessive desk space.

Do MacBooks work with 120Hz monitors?

Many recent MacBook models can support high refresh rate external displays, but compatibility depends on the specific MacBook and monitor.

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