My MacBook felt more useful after I added a monitor to my desk setup

A MacBook can be excellent for getting work done, but its compact screen can start feeling limiting when you are handling multiple windows, large spreadsheets or creative projects. Adding an external monitor gives you more screen space while letting the MacBook continue to handle the processing.
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However, choosing a monitor for a MacBook is not simply about picking the largest or highest resolution display. Connectivity, resolution, colour accuracy, scaling and charging support can all affect how well the monitor fits into your setup. Here are the key things I would check before buying one for a MacBook.
The ASUS ProArt Display PA278QGV Gen2 is designed for creators who need accurate colours without moving to a 4K panel. Its 27 inch QHD IPS display covers 95% DCI P3 and is Calman Verified with Delta E below 2. The 120Hz refresh rate also makes everyday scrolling and motion noticeably smoother. It includes an ergonomic stand, USB hub, HDR10 support and ASUS Light Sync, making it suitable for photo editing, video work, design and general productivity.
Excellent colour accuracy for creative work.
Ergonomic stand offers extensive adjustment.
Built in speakers are weak.
No USB C video connectivity.
Buyers generally praise the sharp image, colour accuracy and smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Some users, however, find the built in speakers disappointing and recommend external speakers.
Choose it if colour accuracy matters more than 4K resolution. The factory calibration, wide colour gamut, 120Hz refresh rate and ergonomic stand make it particularly useful for creators.
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The Samsung ViewFinity S8 S80H is a 27 inch 4K monitor aimed at professionals who need sharp text, accurate colours and a spacious workspace. Its IPS panel delivers 3840 x 2160 resolution, 350 nits brightness and 99% sRGB coverage. HDR10 support adds compatibility with HDR content, while the monitor also includes picture in picture and picture by picture modes. Multiple USB ports, HDMI and DisplayPort connectivity make it useful for multi device desktop setups.
4K resolution delivers sharp text and images.
Multiple ports suit productivity setups.
Refresh rate is limited to 60Hz.
Not designed primarily for gaming.
Buyer feedback around the ViewFinity S8 tends to focus on its sharp 4K picture, colour reproduction and productivity focused features, making it more attractive for work than high refresh gaming.
Choose it if you want a high resolution 27 inch monitor for office work, editing and multitasking, with useful connectivity and Samsung's productivity focused display features.
The BenQ GW2790Q is a QHD productivity monitor designed around comfortable everyday use. Its 27 inch IPS panel delivers 2560 x 1440 resolution, a 100Hz refresh rate and 99% sRGB coverage. The monitor also features BenQ's Eye Care technology, including low blue light and flicker reduction, along with Coding, ePaper and M Book modes. Dual HDMI ports and DisplayPort make it easy to connect multiple devices, while its slim bezels and VESA support suit modern desk setups.
100Hz refresh rate improves everyday smoothness.
Strong eye care features for long sessions.
No USB C connectivity.
After sales experiences have been mixed.
Many buyers praise the sharp QHD image, colours and value, with a large number of positive ratings. However, some Indian users have reported panel failures and frustrating warranty experiences.
Choose it for a straightforward QHD monitor that balances sharpness, 100Hz smoothness and eye care features without adding unnecessary gaming focused hardware.
The Samsung Odyssey G5 G50F is built for gamers who want a high refresh rate without moving to a higher resolution panel. Its 27 inch Fast IPS display offers QHD resolution, a 180Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. AMD FreeSync and G Sync compatibility help reduce tearing, while HDR10 adds support for compatible content. The ergonomic stand allows height, tilt, swivel and pivot adjustment, making this a more flexible choice for gaming desks.
180Hz refresh rate suits fast gaming.
Ergonomic stand offers extensive adjustment.
300 nits brightness is modest.
Only one HDMI port is provided.
Gaming discussions around the G50F highlight its combination of QHD resolution, 180Hz refresh rate and IPS image quality. Buyers comparing it with alternatives often focus on colour quality and gaming performance.
Choose it if you want a QHD gaming monitor with a fast 180Hz refresh rate, low response time, adaptive sync support and a properly adjustable ergonomic stand.
The Lenovo Legion 27Q 10 is a QHD gaming monitor built for fast competitive gameplay. Its 27 inch IPS panel runs at 240Hz and supports a 0.5ms MPRT response time, making motion noticeably smoother during fast games. It covers 99% sRGB and 90% DCI P3, while AMD FreeSync Premium and G Sync compatibility help reduce tearing. The monitor also offers HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4 and a fully adjustable stand with height, tilt, swivel and pivot controls.
240Hz refresh rate is excellent for gaming.
HDMI 2.1 adds useful console support.
300 nits brightness is average.
8 bit colour is less suited to professional editing.
Early users praise the smooth 240Hz performance, strong colour accuracy and sturdy adjustable stand. User discussions also report good VRR performance and solid build quality during extended use.
Choose it if gaming performance is your priority. The 240Hz refresh rate, 0.5ms response time, adaptive sync and HDMI 2.1 make it suited to competitive PC and console gaming.
The Lenovo ThinkVision P27Q 40 is a productivity focused 27 inch QHD monitor designed for professional workspaces. Its IPS panel supports a 120Hz refresh rate, 99% sRGB coverage and 350 nits brightness, while the 4ms response time keeps everyday motion smooth. A USB hub, HDMI 2.1, dual DisplayPort connections and an adjustable stand add practical flexibility. It is particularly suited to office work, coding, multitasking and business environments rather than demanding 4K creative workflows.
Excellent stand and workspace connectivity.
120Hz makes office use smoother.
Resolution is below 4K.
Not aimed at high end gaming.
Users praise the smooth 120Hz experience, colour accuracy, build quality and flexible stand. Some professional reviewers also highlight its USB hub and practical features for managed office environments.
Choose it if productivity is your priority and you want QHD sharpness, 120Hz smoothness, strong connectivity and an adjustable stand for a professional desk setup.
|Monitor
|Display
|Resolution
|Refresh rate
|ASUS ProArt Display PA278QGV Gen2
|27 inch IPS
|QHD 2560 x 1440
|120Hz
|Samsung ViewFinity S8 S80H
|27 inch IPS
|4K 3840 x 2160
|60Hz
|BenQ GW2790Q
|27 inch IPS
|QHD 2560 x 1440
|100Hz
|Samsung Odyssey G5 G50F
|27 inch Fast IPS
|QHD 2560 x 1440
|180Hz
|Lenovo Legion 27Q 10
|27 inch IPS
|QHD 2560 x 1440
|240Hz
|Lenovo ThinkVision P27Q 40
|27 inch IPS
|QHD 2560 x 1440
|120Hz
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FAQs
What resolution should I choose for a MacBook monitor?
A 4K monitor is a strong choice for sharp text, images and detailed work.
Is USB C important for a MacBook monitor?
Yes. USB C can simplify connectivity and, on compatible monitors, carry display, data and charging through one cable.
Can a monitor charge my MacBook?
Yes, if it supports USB C Power Delivery with sufficient wattage for your MacBook.
Is a 27 inch monitor good for MacBook?
Yes. A 27 inch display offers plenty of workspace without taking up excessive desk space.
Do MacBooks work with 120Hz monitors?
Many recent MacBook models can support high refresh rate external displays, but compatibility depends on the specific MacBook and monitor.