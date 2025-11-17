My top 4 favourite open source Android keyboard apps that you can trust

Android is not as secure as many people think, and privacy is not always guaranteed. We have come to know that Google collects data even from the incognito mode, so how can we be sure that Gboard is safe? Even though Gboard has an incognito mode, I myself do not trust it. If you think the same, then today I am going to tell you about four open source keyboard apps for Android that run locally and will protect your privacy.

AnySoftKeyboard AnySoftKeyboard is a long-standing favourite among privacy-conscious users. It doesn't connect to the internet, so you can be sure that your keystrokes are not being collected or uploaded to any server. The app offers most of the standard features, including gesture typing, custom themes and multi-language support. You can fine-tune autocorrect or word suggestions to ask you to suit your preferences

OpenBoard OpenBoard is one of the most popular Gboard alternatives that offers a simple and minimal design. It puts privacy front and centre, and there are no unnecessary permissions, and it doesn't harvest any user data. Settings are easy to adjust, and anyone who likes minimal features and interface will feel right at home. The keystrokes are end-to-end encrypted, so you can be sure that your privacy is safe.

FlorisBoard FlorisBoard is an ambitious, modern keyboard project with privacy woven into its DNA. It works offline, supports theming and gestures, and is actively developed with regular improvements. While spell check and predictive suggestions are still in progress, the current version is stable and ideal for those who want something fresh. FlorisBoard is not listed on Google Play but can be easily downloaded from F-Droid or its GitHub releases.​