My way to thoughtful celebrations starts with this Festive gifting guide 2026

I have immersed myself in the tech world for over five years, focusing my efforts on providing readers with in-depth reviews of gadgets. Exploring the ins and outs of the latest tech has been quite a journey. As a storyteller, my goal is to make tech both understandable and exciting for people like me who love gadgets.
Gifting in 2026 feels more personal to me than ever before. I wanted presents that felt thoughtful, useful, and genuinely exciting to unbox, not just something picked at the last minute. That idea shaped this Festive gifting guide 2026, bringing together moments like New Year celebrations, lively parties, and meaningful wedding occasions under one clear plan.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Noise Endeavour Pro Outdoor Rugged Military Smart Watch, Titanium Alloy Bezel, Dual-Band GPS, 164ft Water Resistance, 28 Days Battery on Standby, AI Companion, for iOS & Android (Carbon Black)View Details
₹9,999
Amazfit Active 2 44mm AMOLED Smart Watch, Built in GPS, 10day Battery, 5ATM Water Resistant, for iOS & Android, Accurate Readings, 2000 Nits Bright, 160+ Sports Mode, Sleep Monitor, Black SiliconeView Details
₹9,999
OnePlus Watch 2R with Wear OS 4 by Google,Snapdragon W5 Chipset,Upto 100hrs Battery Life,1.43’’ AMOLED Display,100+ Sports Mode,Dual Frequency GPS,5 ATM,IP68 & BT Calling [Gunmetal Gray]View Details
₹12,999
Noise Endeavour 2 Rugged Smart Watch – 1.46″ AMOLED Display, Built-in GPS, ABC Sensors, Up to 7-Day Battery, 5ATM Water Resistance, AI, Strava Integration, for iOS & Android (Jet Black)View Details
₹5,999
Noise Pro 6 Max Smart Watch:Intelligent with Noise AI, Endless AI Watch Faces, AI Companion, 1.96” AMOLED, Stainless Steel Build, Built-in GPS, 5 ATM, EN2 Processor, for iOS & Android(Chrome Black)View Details
₹7,999
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Each section focuses on gifts that fit real-life celebrations, mixing everyday tech, home upgrades, and lifestyle favourites that people actually enjoy using. From modern gadgets to practical household upgrades and more, this guide is designed to make gifting feel simpler, smarter, and far more enjoyable throughout the year.
This New Year 2026 gifting guide focuses on fresh starts and everyday motivation. It highlights thoughtful tech and lifestyle gifts that support health, productivity, and personal style. The ideas are easy to use, meaningful, and designed to stay relevant long after the celebrations end, making them ideal for setting a positive tone for the year ahead.
The party gifting guide is all about energy, fun, and shared experiences. It features crowd-pleasing gadgets and entertainment essentials that instantly lift the mood at gatherings. These gifts suit house parties, birthdays, and casual get-togethers, helping hosts and guests create memorable moments together, with options that feel exciting, practical, and easy to enjoy.
This wedding gifting guide centres on long-term value and everyday comfort. It focuses on home essentials that newlyweds can rely on for years, blending practicality with modern design. The ideas suit couples starting a new chapter, offering gifts that enhance daily living, add convenience, and quietly become part of their shared routine.
Best smart TVs for every home: Get AI, Dolby Vision, and more for an immersive experience
Best smartwatches that aren't Apple watch: Top 10 picks for everyday wear with modern designs and features
Best wireless Bluetooth portable speakers for weekend battery, IP67 waterproofing, and USB-C fast charging
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
I have immersed myself in the tech world for over five years, focusing my efforts on providing readers with in-depth reviews of gadgets. Exploring the ins and outs of the latest tech has been quite a journey. As a storyteller, my goal is to make tech both understandable and exciting for people like me who love gadgets....Read more
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.