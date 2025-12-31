My way to thoughtful celebrations starts with this Festive gifting guide 2026

I have immersed myself in the tech world for over five years, focusing my efforts on providing readers with in-depth reviews of gadgets. Exploring the ins and outs of the latest tech has been quite a journey. As a storyteller, my goal is to make tech both understandable and exciting for people like me who love gadgets.
Gifting in 2026 feels more personal to me than ever before. I wanted presents that felt thoughtful, useful, and genuinely exciting to unbox, not just something picked at the last minute. That idea shaped this Festive gifting guide 2026, bringing together moments like New Year celebrations, lively parties, and meaningful wedding occasions under one clear plan.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Noise Endeavour Pro Outdoor Rugged Military Smart Watch, Titanium Alloy Bezel, Dual-Band GPS, 164ft Water Resistance, 28 Days Battery on Standby, AI Companion, for iOS & Android (Carbon Black)
Amazfit Active 2 44mm AMOLED Smart Watch, Built in GPS, 10day Battery, 5ATM Water Resistant, for iOS & Android, Accurate Readings, 2000 Nits Bright, 160+ Sports Mode, Sleep Monitor, Black Silicone
OnePlus Watch 2R with Wear OS 4 by Google,Snapdragon W5 Chipset,Upto 100hrs Battery Life,1.43’’ AMOLED Display,100+ Sports Mode,Dual Frequency GPS,5 ATM,IP68 & BT Calling [Gunmetal Gray]
Noise Endeavour 2 Rugged Smart Watch – 1.46″ AMOLED Display, Built-in GPS, ABC Sensors, Up to 7-Day Battery, 5ATM Water Resistance, AI, Strava Integration, for iOS & Android (Jet Black)
Noise Pro 6 Max Smart Watch:Intelligent with Noise AI, Endless AI Watch Faces, AI Companion, 1.96” AMOLED, Stainless Steel Build, Built-in GPS, 5 ATM, EN2 Processor, for iOS & Android(Chrome Black)
NoiseFit Halo 1.43 AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calling Round Dial Smart Watch, Premium Metallic Build, Always on Display, Smart Gesture Control, 100 Sports Modes (Forest Green)
Noise Newly Launched Halo 2 Smart Watch 1st Ever Functional Rotating Dial (Axe-Cut Bezel), 1.43 AMOLED, Stainless Steel Build, Custom Transition Effects, BT Calling, Health Suite (Vintage Brown)
Samsung Galaxy Buds Core (Black) Galaxy AI Enabled in-Ear TWS with ANC | Enriched Bass | 6 Mic Setup | IP54 | 35hrs Battery | Touch Controls
JBL Vibe Beam in-Ear Wireless Earbuds (TWS) with Mic,App for Customized Extra Bass Eq,32 Hours Battery&Quick Charge,Ip54 Water&Dust Resistance,Ambient Aware&Talk-Thru,Google Fastpair (Black)
OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with up to 32dB Active Noise Cancellation, 10mins for 11Hours Fast Charging with Up to 43h Music Playback -Harmonic Gray
JBL Wave Flex 2 in-Ear Wireless Earbuds (TWS) with Mic,4 mics for Crisp & Clear Calls,40 Hours Battery,Ip54 Water&Dust Resistance,Multi-Point Connection (Black)
CrossBeats Hertz ANC TWS Ear Buds, Wireless in‑Ear Earphones, Sleep Buds v5.4 Bluetooth 10 mm Drivers Up to 60H Playtime, with AI Noise Cancellation,40 ms Low Latency, & AI ENC Earbuds Buds
OnePlus Nord Buds 3r TWS Earbuds up to 54 Hours Playback, 2-mic Clear Calls, 3D Spatial Audio, AI Translation, 12.4mm Drivers, Dual-Device Connectivity, 47ms Low Latency - Ash Black
GOBOULT x Mustang Torq Wireless in Ear Earbuds with 60H Playtime, App Support, Quad Mic ENC, 45ms Low Latency, 13mm Driver, Breathing LEDs, Made in India Ear Buds Wireless (Yellow)
Noise Newly Launched Air Buds Pro 6 in Ear Truly Wireless Earbuds with Hybrid ANC (up to 49dB), LHDC with 12.4mm Titanium Driver, 50H of Playtime, Google Fast Pair, BT v5.3(Nimbus Grey)
Sony WH-CH720N Active Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic, Adaptive Sound Control, Quick Charge, Up to 35Hrs Battery, Customized EQ- Black
Sennheiser HD 450BT Wireless Headphones, German Design, ANC, Alexa Built-in, 30H Battery, Comfortable & Lightweight Over Ear Design, Built-in Mic for Clear Calls, Fast Charging, 2Y Warranty, Black
Audio-Technica Ath-M50X Wired Over Ear Headphones Without Mic (Black)
JBL Live 770NC True Adaptive Noise Cancellation Headphones Wireless Over Ear, Spatial Sound, 65Hrs Playtime, Speed Charge, Multipoint Connect & Personi-Fi 2.0, Customized EQ, Google Fast Pair, Black
Skullcandy Hesh ANC Smartchoice Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones with 40mm Drivers, 22Hr Playtime + Rapid Charge, Flat-Folding and Collapsible,Light Weight,Work with Android and iOS- Black
soundcore by Anker,Space One Active Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Travel Pouch,2X Stronger Voice Reduction,40H ANC Playtime,App Control,Ldac Hi-Res,Ergo Design for Comfort Fit
Marshall Major IV Wireless Bluetooth On Ear Headphone with Mic (Black)
Gabit Smart Ring | 7+ Day Battery | Sleep, Fitness, Nutrition, Stress | Track Steps, VO2 Max, Recovery, Calorie Counter | Buy Sizing Kit First | Smart Ring for Men & Women | Titanium, Matte Black 10
boAt Valour Ring 1, Buy Sizing Kit First (Sizes 7-12), 40+ Active Modes, 24 * 7 Sleep Tracker, Titanium Built, 15 Days Battery, 5ATM, Scratch Resistant, Smart Ring for Men & Women (Carbon Black, 7)
boAt New Launch SmartRing Active Plus, Auto Heart Rate, Sleep, SpO2, Stress & Skin Temperature Monitor, Stainless-Steel Build, Lightweight, 30-Days Battery, Magnetic Charging Case(9, Midnight Black)
ULTRAHUMAN Ring AIR-Smart Ring Activity Tracker, Size First Sizing Kit,Sleep Tracker,Smart Ring for Men/Women,Fitness Tracker (Matte Grey, 9)
Boat SmartRing Active w/Stylish Stainless-Steel & Lightweight, Health Monitor, Magnetic Charging Case, 5ATM,Crest App & Coins, 20+ Sports Modes(Midnight Black 10)
Alti Pace Alti Nova Smart Ring | Unisex Fitness Tracker for Sleep, Recovery, Stress, Workout, Calories | 7 Days Battery Life | 5 ATM Waterproof | Ring for Men & Women |(Matte Black,9)
FITTR HART X2 Smart Ring | Unisex Fitness Tracker for Sleep, Recovery, Stress, Workout, Calories & Live HR | 8+ Days Battery | Buy Sizing Kit First | Titanium (Gunmetal Black, 8)
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite with AI, S Pen in-Box, 27.7 cm (10.9 Inch) Display, Object Eraser, 90Hz Refresh Rate, Pre Loaded Pro Apps, IP42 Rating, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage, Wi-Fi Tablet, Gray
Redmi Pad SE 4G | WiFi Mediatek Helio G55| 8.7-Inc Display | 6650Mah Battery | 90Hz Smooth Refresh Rate| 4GB, 128GB | 1340 X 800 Display | 1 Billion Colours | Dolby Atmos | Dual Speakers | Urban Grey
Lenovo Tab Plus with Octa JBL Hi-Fi Speakers| 8 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM| 11.5 Inch, 2K, 90 Hz Refresh| Wi-Fi Tablet| Android 14| 45 W Fast Charger| Built-in Kickstand| Color: Luna Grey
Lenovo Idea Tab Smartchoice with Pen|5G + Wi-Fi|11 Inch,2.5K Display, 500 Nits Brightness|8GB RAM + 256GB ROM(Expandable Up to 2 TB)|Mediatek Dimensity 6300|Android 15|4-Speakers with Dolby Atmos,Grey
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi+5G, Tablet, Gray
Samsung Galaxy Tab A11, 22.05 cm (8.7 inch) TFT LCD Display, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage, Wi-Fi Tablet, Silver
OnePlus Pad Go 28.85Cm 2.4K 7:5 Ratio Readfit Eye Care LCD Display, Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers, Wi-Fi Connectivity Tablet, 8GB RAM 128 GB Storage Expandable Up-to 1TB Asin, Twin Mint Colour
realme Pad 2 6 GB RAM 128 GB ROM 29.21 CM (11.5 inch) Large Display, 8360mAh Mega Battery, 7.2mm Ultra-Slim Design,MediaTek G99 Processor, 33W SUPERVOOC Charge, Wi-Fi Only Tablet (Inspiration Green)
Tribit StormBox 2 Bluetooth Speaker with 34W 360° Surround Sound, XBass Tech, 24H Playtime, IPX7 Waterproof, Bluetooth 5.3, TWS Pairing Portable Wireless Speaker for Outdoor
JBL Flip 6 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker Pro Sound, Upto 12 Hours Playtime, IP67 Water & Dustproof, PartyBoost & Personalization App (Without Mic, Black)
boAt Stone Lumos 60W Bluetooth Speaker w/ 7 LED Projection Modes, Hearables App Support, Dual EQs, Up to 9hrs of Playtime, TWS Feature, Built-in Mic, BT v5.3(Midnight Black)
JBL Go 4, Wireless Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Pro Sound, Vibrant Colors, Water & Dust Proof, Type C (Without Mic, Blue)
Mivi SuperBox Classic 120W Portable Bluetooth Speaker [New Launch] | Premium Sound with Built-in Subwoofer, Bass & Treble Control Knobs, AUX & USB Support | Made in India
Tribit XSound Plus 2 30W 5.3 Bluetooth Wireless Speakers,Powerful Louder Stereo Sound with Bass-Enhanced XBass Function,24H Playtime,IPX7 Waterproof,Built in Mic,150ft BT Range for Home/Outdoor,Black
Edifier MP230 Tabletop Bluetooth Speaker, Retro Wooden Design, Dual 10W Stereo Sound, Class-D Amplifier, Bluetooth 5.0, 9-Hour Playtime, TF Card & AUX Support- Brown
JBL Partybox 110, Wireless Bluetooth Party Speaker, 160W Monstrous Pro Sound, Dynamic Light Show, Upto 12Hrs Playtime, Built-in Powerbank, Guitar & Mic Input, PartyBox App, Splashproof (Black)
Portronics Iron Beats IV 250W Party Speaker with Dual 6 Subwoofer, Upto 4 Hours Playtime, RGB LED Lights, Wireless Karaoke Mic, Treble/Bass Adjustment, Echo Control, Remote Control(Black)
Blaupunkt ATOMIK OMG 75W Party Bluetooth Speaker I 100 Years German Legacy Audio I Jazzy Aura Party Neon Lights I Quad Batteries I IPX6 Splash & Dust Proof I Enjoy Bass Boost Music Outdoors & Indoors
boAt Partypal 390/400 Speaker w/ 160 W Signature Sound, Karaoke with 2 Microphone Input Ports, Up to 6 hrs Playtime, EQ Modes, TWS Mode, Bluetooth v5.3, AUX & USB Type-C Port, Space Black
boAt New Launch PartyPal 600 Party Speaker, 220W Signature Sound, Dynamic Pixels, Animated Text Display, App Support, UHF Wireless Microphone, Colorful LEDs,7hrs Battery & Guitar Input(Premium Black)
ZEBRONICS 120 Watts Party Speaker with 2 Wireless Mic, 7 hrs Playtime, Karaoke & Recording Function, TWS, Bluetooth, USB, AUX, mSD, RGB Modes (Thump 700)
Newly Launched GOVO Goloud 1000 l 180W Party Speaker with Wireless Mic, Up to 6 hrs Playtime, TWS Mode, Bluetooth v5.4, AUX Port, & USB (Premium Black)
Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-55S25BM2
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) FHD Smart LED TV UA43F5550FUXXL
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Vision AI 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA43QEF1AULXL
acer 127 cm (50 inches) Ultra I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV AR50UDGGU2875BD
acer 139 cm (55 inches) Ultra V Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV AR55QDVGU2875BD
LG 164 cm (65 inches) UA82 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart webOS LED TV 65UA82006LA
Hisense 126 cm (50 inches) E7Q Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 50E7Q (Black)
VW 140 cm (55 inches) Pro Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV VW55GQ1
Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Convertible, Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT28C3733B1/HL, Black Matte/Black DOI)
LG 185 L, 5 Star, Smart Inverter Compressor, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (GL-D201APZU.BPZZEBN, Shiny Steel, Base stand with drawer & Fast Ice Making)
Whirlpool 184 L 5 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator with Intellisense Inverter Compressor (205 WDE ROY 5S Inv SAPPHIRE SPRING-Z)
LG 242 L 3 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator (GL-I292RPZX, Shiny Steel, Door Cooling+)
Whirlpool 192 L 3 Star Vitamagic PRO Frost Free Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (215 VMPRO PRM 3S RADIANT STEEL-Z Fridge, Silver, Auto Defrost Technology)
Haier 240L 2 Star Frost Free Top Mount Double Door Refrigerator|Cool Pad|200% Faster Ice Making in 49 Minutes (HEF-252EGS-P, Moon Silver)
Haier 165L 1 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator | Wired Shelves | Large Veg Box | Fast Ice Making | Longer Cooling Retention | Easy Clean Back (HED-171RS-P, Red Mono)
Haier 190L 5 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator | 3 Toughened Glass Shelves | Fast Ice Making in Just 60 minutes | Large Veg Box| Easy Clean Back (HED-205DS-P, Dazzle Steel)
{{/percentage}}
Samsung 7 kg, 5 star, Semi Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WT70M3000UU/TL, Air Turbo Drying, LIGHT GRAY, 5 Year Warranty on Wash Motor)
Whirlpool 6.5 Kg 5 Star Magic Clean Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (MAGIC CLEAN 6.5 GREY, 4 Year Comprehensive Warranty, 1400 RPM Motor, 5 Year Motor Warranty)
Samsung 8 kg, 5 star, Eco Bubble Tech, Digital Inverter Motor, Soft Closing Door, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA80BG4441BGTL, Light Gray)
Whirlpool 7 kg Magic Clean 5 Star Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine Grey (MAGIC CLEAN 7.0 GENX GREY 5YMW)
Whirlpool 7.0 Kg 5 Star MAGIC CLEAN Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (MAGIC CLEAN RYL SRS 7.0 GREY DAZZLE (5YR), 4 Year Comprehensive Warranty, 1400 RPM Motor, 5 Year Motor Warranty)
Whirlpool 9 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (MAGIC CLEAN 9.0 GREY DAZZLE,2x Drying Power)
Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 6.5 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WTL6504UEA/OBS2P10 Eco-Series,Dark Grey, Pulsator wash and Double waterfall technology)
IFB 7 Kg 5 Star with Deep Clean® Technology, AI Powered, Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (TL701MG1, ActivMix, Aqua Energie, Med Grey)
LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1, VIRAAT Mode, Diet Mode+, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, US-Q18JNXE, White)
Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, Triple Display, Dew Clean Technology, Coanda Airflow, 2024 Model, MTKL50U, White)
Hitachi 1.5 Ton Class 3 Star Xpandable+ Inverter Split AC (100% Copper, 4-Way Swing, ice Clean, Dust Filter, 3400SXL RAS.D318PCCIBS, White)
Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star, 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty, AI Powered, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 2025 Model, Heavy duty cooling at 52 °C, AC1.5T EI 18P3T WZT 3S, White)
Cruise 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC with 7-Stage Air Filtration (100% Copper, Convertible 4-in-1, PM 2.5 Filter, CWCVBL-VQ1W123, White)
Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Wi-Fi Smart Inverter Split AC (Copper, 5 in 1 Convertible Cooling, 4-Way Swing, Turbo Cool, Voice Command, IC318YNUS, White)
Carrier 1 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Smart Energy Display,HD & PM 2.5 Filter, ESTER EDGE FXi (Wi-Fi), CAI12EE5R35W0,White)
Haier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Twin Inverter Split AC (Copper, 7 in 1 Convertible, Frost Self Clean, HD Filter, Cools at 54°C, Long Air Throw - HSU17VP-TQS3BN-INV, White)
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Each section focuses on gifts that fit real-life celebrations, mixing everyday tech, home upgrades, and lifestyle favourites that people actually enjoy using. From modern gadgets to practical household upgrades and more, this guide is designed to make gifting feel simpler, smarter, and far more enjoyable throughout the year.
This New Year 2026 gifting guide focuses on fresh starts and everyday motivation. It highlights thoughtful tech and lifestyle gifts that support health, productivity, and personal style. The ideas are easy to use, meaningful, and designed to stay relevant long after the celebrations end, making them ideal for setting a positive tone for the year ahead.
The party gifting guide is all about energy, fun, and shared experiences. It features crowd-pleasing gadgets and entertainment essentials that instantly lift the mood at gatherings. These gifts suit house parties, birthdays, and casual get-togethers, helping hosts and guests create memorable moments together, with options that feel exciting, practical, and easy to enjoy.
This wedding gifting guide centres on long-term value and everyday comfort. It focuses on home essentials that newlyweds can rely on for years, blending practicality with modern design. The ideas suit couples starting a new chapter, offering gifts that enhance daily living, add convenience, and quietly become part of their shared routine.
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
FAQs
What makes this Festive gifting guide 2026 different from others?
It combines New Year, party, and wedding gifting into one guide, focusing on practical, modern gifts suited to real celebrations.
Is this guide suitable for both tech lovers and home-focused buyers?
Yes, it balances gadgets, lifestyle products, and home essentials, making it useful for a wide range of gifting needs.
Can this guide help with last-minute gifting ideas?
The guide is structured to offer clear inspiration quickly, helping you shortlist thoughtful gifts without spending hours researching.
Are the gifting ideas suitable for different budgets?
The selections are planned to cover varied price ranges, making it easier to find meaningful gifts without overspending.
Is this Festive gifting guide 2026 relevant beyond major celebrations?
Absolutely, many of the ideas work well for birthdays, milestones, and everyday surprises throughout the year.