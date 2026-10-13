Need a bigger fridge? Check out these 6 Samsung refrigerator deals on Amazon

A refrigerator is a long-term household purchase, so getting the capacity and features right matters as much as finding a discount. Samsung's range includes compact double-door models for smaller households, larger refrigerators with convertible storage, and connected options that can be monitored through the SmartThings app. The six refrigerators in this article range from a 236-litre model to a 653-litre side-by-side refrigerator. Features vary considerably, too. Some focus on everyday cooling and flexible freezer space, while select Bespoke AI models add Wi-Fi connectivity and Energy-monitoring tools. Here is what each model offers and the trade-offs worth considering before you decide.

Research-Backed Choices Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

Factors to consider when buying a Samsung refrigerator Capacity and household size: A 236L model may suit a smaller household, while larger families or bulk shoppers may need a refrigerator above 400L. Consider how much fresh and frozen food you store regularly.

Convertible modes: Check the exact conversion options. The 236L model supports 2-in-1 conversion, while selected Bespoke AI models offer 5-in-1 modes.

Smart features: Wi-Fi and SmartThings can enable remote monitoring and energy-management functions. If you will not use app-based controls, a simpler model may be sufficient.

Kitchen space and installation: Check the refrigerator's width, depth, height and door clearance. For larger models, measure the entrance, lift and kitchen route as well as the final installation space.

For households that buy groceries in bulk or need room for large containers, this 653-litre side-by-side refrigerator offers substantial storage. Its Convertible 5-in-1 modes let you adapt the freezer and fridge compartments to changing needs. Wi-Fi connectivity and SmartThings AI Energy Mode add remote monitoring and energy-management features. The trade-off is its large footprint, so measure the kitchen space and access route before buying.

Specifications - Capacity 653L - Configuration Side-by-side, frost-free - Energy rating 3 star - Compressor Digital Inverter Compressor - Cooling Twin Cooling Plus - Smart features Wi-Fi, SmartThings AI Energy Mode, Convertible 5-in-1 Reason to buy - Large capacity suits families that store substantial quantities of fresh and frozen food. - Convertible modes offer flexibility when you need more fridge space. - SmartThings connectivity enables remote monitoring and control. Reason to avoid - Its 91.2cm width and 100kg weight make delivery access and installation planning important. - The side-by-side design requires considerable floor and door-opening space.

Why we picked it The standout feature is the combination of 653L capacity and Convertible 5-in-1 storage. It is worth considering for larger households that need room for bulk groceries, want separate fridge and freezer areas, and would use app-based monitoring.

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This 550-litre French-door refrigerator offers a different layout from a conventional top-freezer model. Its Twin Cooling Plus system uses separate cooling for the fridge and freezer compartments, while the convertible freezer can be changed into extra refrigerator space when required. It is suited to households that need generous storage and prefer the French-door arrangement. However, it does not list built-in Wi-Fi, so it lacks the connected controls offered by some newer Bespoke AI models.

Specifications Capacity 550L Configuration French door, frost-free Cooling Twin Cooling Plus Compressor Digital Inverter Compressor Convertible freezer Can convert to provide up to 199L of fridge space Colour Black DOI Reason to buy Wide refrigerator access can make it easier to organise larger dishes and containers. Convertible freezer space is useful during festivals or bulk grocery shopping. Separate cooling systems help reduce odour transfer between compartments. Reason to avoid Its 81.7cm width and 97.5kg weight call for careful delivery and installation planning. It does not list embedded Wi-Fi or SmartThings app support. Its French-door layout and capacity may be more than smaller households need.

Why we picked it This model's key distinction is its French-door design and convertible freezer, which can provide extra fridge space when storage needs change. It is worth considering for families that want a roomy layout without prioritising app connectivity.

At 236 litres, this Samsung refrigerator is the most compact option in this list. It has a frost-free design, a Digital Inverter Compressor and a convertible freezer that supports two storage configurations. All Around Cooling is designed to distribute cool air throughout the refrigerator. Unlike the connected Bespoke AI models featured below, the official specifications do not list Wi-Fi or SmartThings support. It is a more straightforward option for households that want flexible storage without connected features.

Specifications - Capacity 236L - Configuration Double door, frost-free - Energy rating 3 Star - Compressor Digital Inverter Compressor - Cooling All Around Cooling - Convertible modes 2-in-1 - Wi-Fi Not supported Reason to buy - Compact capacity is easier to accommodate in kitchens with limited space. - Convertible freezer modes provide some flexibility for changing storage needs. - Frost-free cooling removes the need for manual defrosting. Reason to avoid - Its 236L capacity may be restrictive for larger families or frequent bulk shopping. - It does not offer Wi-Fi or SmartThings app control.

Why we picked it Its appeal is the combination of a manageable 236L capacity and convertible storage. Buyers who want a frost-free double-door refrigerator for everyday use, but do not need Wi-Fi or advanced app features may find this model worth comparing.

This 467-litre model combines a double-door layout with Samsung's Bespoke AI features. Convertible 5-in-1 modes let you adjust storage to suit different needs, while Wi-Fi connectivity supports SmartThings features. The Digital Inverter Compressor and Twin Cooling system are designed for everyday cooling and flexible food storage. It also includes an Active Fresh Filter+. Compared with the 236L model, it offers substantially more room, but buyers should confirm its dimensions before arranging delivery.

Specifications - Capacity 467L - Configuration Double door, frost-free - Energy rating 3 Star - Compressor Digital Inverter Compressor - Cooling Twin Cooling - Convertible modes 5-in-1 - Smart features Wi-Fi, SmartThings app support, Active Fresh Filter+ Reason to buy - 467L capacity offers more room for families with larger weekly grocery shops. - Convertible 5-in-1 modes help adapt storage to changing requirements. - Wi-Fi connectivity adds remote monitoring and smart energy-management features. Reason to avoid - Its larger dimensions require more installation space than compact models. - Smart features depend on a compatible phone, Wi-Fi connection and Samsung account.

Why we picked it The 467L capacity and Convertible 5-in-1 modes make this model worth considering for families that need more storage but do not want a side-by-side refrigerator. Wi-Fi and SmartThings features add flexibility for connected-home users.

This 419-litre refrigerator sits between the compact 236L option and the larger 467L model. It has Convertible 5-in-1 storage, Wi-Fi connectivity and SmartThings AI Energy Mode, which can recommend energy-saving settings based on usage patterns. Twin Cooling Plus helps keep fridge and freezer compartments at separate cooling conditions, while the Digital Inverter Compressor adjusts to cooling demand. It is worth comparing for households that want connected features without moving to a side-by-side design.

Specifications Capacity 419L Configuration Double door, frost-free Energy rating 3 Star Compressor Digital Inverter Compressor Cooling Twin Cooling Convertible modes 5-in-1 Smart features Wi-Fi, SmartThings AI Energy Mode, Active Fresh Filter+ Reason to buy 419L capacity balances storage space with a conventional double-door layout. Convertible modes allow the freezer to be repurposed when extra fridge space is needed. SmartThings AI Energy Mode can help users monitor and manage energy use. Reason to avoid It takes up more room than a compact 236L refrigerator. App-based features require Wi-Fi and a Samsung account. Its connected features may add little value for buyers who prefer manual controls.

Why we picked it This model stands out for pairing 419L of storage with Convertible 5-in-1 modes and SmartThings AI Energy Mode. It suits buyers who want a connected refrigerator with flexible compartments but prefer a double-door design.

With 330 litres of capacity, this model offers a middle ground for households that have outgrown a compact refrigerator but do not need a 400L-plus unit. Its Convertible 5-in-1 modes provide storage flexibility, while Wi-Fi and SmartThings support add connected controls. The Digital Inverter Compressor and Twin Cooling system round out the core cooling features. The Elegant Inox finish also gives it a different look from the black-finish Bespoke AI models in this list.

Specifications - Capacity 330L - Configuration Double door, frost-free - Energy rating 3 Star - Compressor Digital Inverter Compressor - Cooling Twin Cooling - Convertible modes 5-in-1 - Smart features Wi-Fi, SmartThings app support - Colour Elegant Inox Reason to buy - 330L capacity provides more storage than entry-level compact refrigerators. - Convertible modes offer flexibility for seasonal or changing food-storage needs. - Wi-Fi and SmartThings support enable app-based monitoring and controls. Reason to avoid - It offers less total storage than the 419L and 467L models. - Connected features require a compatible phone and Wi-Fi connection.

Why we picked it The 330L capacity gives this refrigerator a useful middle position in the range, while Convertible 5-in-1 modes and Wi-Fi add flexibility. It is worth considering for households that want connected features without opting for a much larger appliance.

Top 3 features of Samsung refrigerators

Samsung refrigerator Capacity and layout Convertible storage Standout feature RS76CG8003S9HL 653L, side-by-side 5-in-1 SmartThings AI Energy Mode RF57A5032B1/TL 550L, French door Convertible freezer Twin Cooling Plus RT40H28U3THL 236L, double door 2-in-1 All Around Cooling RT80H51C3KHL 467L, double door 5-in-1 Bespoke AI and Wi-Fi RT45HG6A43B1HL 419L, double door 5-in-1 SmartThings AI Energy Mode RT34HG5A23S8HL 330L, double door 5-in-1 Wi-Fi and SmartThings

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