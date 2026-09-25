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Need a camera for vlogging? These options make it easier to capture stable, high-quality videos

From compact cameras to interchangeable lens models, these vlogging cameras offer useful features for creators filming on the go.

Published25 Sep 2026, 03:36 PM IST
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Compact cameras can make handheld vlogging easier without carrying bulky gear.
Compact cameras can make handheld vlogging easier without carrying bulky gear.

By Amit Rahi

For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.

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Vlogging has become much easier with cameras designed around portability, stabilisation and simple video recording. You no longer need a large professional camera setup to start creating videos, but choosing the right camera can still be tricky. A good vlogging camera should make it easy to record yourself, frame shots and capture clear footage while moving around.

Our Picks

FAQs

Our Picks

ProductRatingPrice

DJI Osmo Pocket 4 Standard 3-Axis Gimbal Camera with 4K Video, AI Tracking, Touchscreen Display, Portable Stabilized Vlogging Camera for Travel, YouTube & Content CreationView Details...

₹52,990

...
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DJI Osmo Pocket 3 Vlogging Camera with 1'' CMOS & 4K/120fps VideoView Details...

₹35,990

...
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Insta360 X4-8K Waterproof 360 Optical Zoom Action Camera, 4K Wide-Angle Video, Removable Lens Guards, 135 Min Battery Life, Ai Editing, Stabilization, for Sports, Travel, Outdoor, BlackView Details...

₹39,990

...
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Sony Alpha ZV-E10M2 26 MP Interchangeable Lens Mirrorless Vlog Camera for Creators | APS-C Sensor | 4K 60p with 10bit 4:2:2 Recording - (Black)View Details...

₹87,990

...
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Fujifilm X-M5 26.1MP APS-C X-Trans CMOS 4 with 15-45 f/3.5-5.6 Lens|Retro Style mirrorless Compact Travel Camera|6.2k vlogging|High Speed Recording FHD 240fps|Advance AF for Street/Lifestyle - SilverView Details...

₹88,000

...
Check Offers
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Research-Backed Choices

Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

From compact models with built in stabilisation to cameras with larger sensors and interchangeable lenses, there are plenty of options to consider. The right choice will depend on the type of videos you create, how much you travel and how much control you want over your footage. Here are some cameras worth considering for vlogging.

The DJI Osmo Pocket 4 is a pocket sized gimbal camera aimed at creators who want smooth footage without carrying a larger camera setup. It uses a 1 inch CMOS sensor, 3 axis mechanical stabilisation and supports 4K recording at up to 240fps. The rotating 2 inch touchscreen makes switching between landscape and portrait shooting simple, while ActiveTrack 7.0 helps keep subjects in frame. Built in storage, 10 bit D Log and improved low light performance make it suitable for serious vlogging.

Specifications

Sensor
1 inch CMOS
Video
Up to 4K at 240fps
Stabilisation
3 axis mechanical gimbal
Display
2 inch rotatable OLED touchscreen
Lens
20mm equivalent, f/2.0
Tracking
ActiveTrack 7.0

Reasons to buy

...

Excellent mechanical stabilisation.

...

Very compact for the video quality.

Reason to avoid

...

Not water resistant.

...

Portrait video is limited to 3K.

What are buyers saying?

Early feedback around the Pocket 4 is strongly focused on its compact design, smooth stabilisation and excellent image quality. Creators also appreciate the improved low light performance and built in storage.

Why you should choose this product?

Choose it if you want professional looking handheld footage without carrying a mirrorless camera and gimbal. Its stabilisation, tracking and compact design make it particularly useful for travel and vlogging.

2. DJI Osmo Pocket 3 Vlogging Camera with 1'' CMOS & 4K/120fps Video

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The DJI Osmo Pocket 3 remains a highly capable compact camera for vloggers and travel creators. Its 1 inch CMOS sensor produces better low light footage than typical pocket action cameras, while the 3 axis mechanical gimbal keeps walking footage smooth. The 2 inch rotatable touchscreen makes framing yourself straightforward, and 4K recording at 120fps adds slow motion options. Fast autofocus, face tracking and support for DJI microphones make it a practical all in one setup for everyday content creation.

Specifications

Sensor
1 inch CMOS
Video
4K up to 120fps
Stabilisation
3 axis mechanical gimbal
Display
2 inch rotatable touchscreen
Lens
20mm equivalent, f/2.0
Battery
Up to 166 minutes

Reasons to buy

...

Excellent image quality from a compact camera.

...

Very effective gimbal stabilisation.

Reason to avoid

...

No water resistance.

...

Accessories can add to the overall cost.

What are buyers saying?

Buyers frequently praise the image quality, compact size and stabilisation, particularly for walking videos. The rotating screen and simple controls are also popular among first time vloggers.

Why you should choose this product?

Choose the Pocket 3 if you want a small, simple camera that can deliver smooth 4K footage without learning the complexities of a mirrorless setup.

The Insta360 X4 takes a different approach to content creation by capturing 360 degree footage that you can reframe later. It records 8K 360 video, offers FlowState stabilisation and can survive water up to 10 metres without a case. Its 2.5 inch touchscreen makes operation easy, while the 2290mAh battery can record for up to 135 minutes at 5.7K30. Removable lens guards, AI editing and an invisible selfie stick effect make it especially useful for travel and action footage.

Specifications

Sensor
Dual 1/2 inch CMOS sensors
Video
8K 360 video at 30fps
Stabilisation
FlowState stabilisation and 360 Horizon Lock
Display
2.5 inch touchscreen
Water resistance
Up to 10 metres
Battery
2290mAh, up to 135 minutes

Reasons to buy

...

Excellent flexibility with 360 reframing.

...

Waterproof without an additional case.

Reason to avoid

...

Editing 360 footage takes extra time.

...

Lens protection is important during action shooting.

What are buyers saying?

Users generally praise the image quality, stabilisation and flexibility of reframing footage after recording. Battery life is also frequently appreciated, although editing 360 footage can require more effort than conventional video.

Why you should choose this product?

Choose it if you want creative freedom after shooting. The ability to capture everything around you and decide the framing later makes the X4 particularly useful for travel and action content.

The Sony ZV-E10 II is a more traditional creator camera for users who want interchangeable lenses and greater control over their footage. It features a 26MP APS C sensor and can record 4K video at up to 60fps with 10 bit 4:2:2 colour. The fully articulated touchscreen, strong autofocus and compact body make it particularly suitable for vlogging. Unlike the DJI cameras, it does not have a mechanical gimbal or built in lens, but its E mount system gives creators far more room to expand.

Specifications

Sensor
26MP APS C BSI CMOS
Video
4K up to 60fps
Recording
10 bit 4:2:2
Lens
Sony E mount with 16 to 50mm power zoom lens
Display
Fully articulated touchscreen
Autofocus
Fast Hybrid AF with subject recognition

Reasons to buy

...

Excellent video flexibility and colour depth.

...

Interchangeable lenses offer room to grow.

Reason to avoid

...

No in body image stabilisation.

...

More setup than a pocket camera.

What are buyers saying?

Reviews praise its autofocus, video quality, compact size and creator friendly controls. The lack of IBIS is a recurring criticism, particularly for users who shoot handheld while walking.

Why you should choose this product?

Choose it if you want to move beyond an all in one vlogging camera. Its APS C sensor, interchangeable lenses and 10 bit recording provide significantly more control over your production workflow.

The Fujifilm X-M5 is a compact mirrorless camera designed for creators who want interchangeable lenses without carrying a bulky body. Its 26.1MP APS C X Trans CMOS 4 sensor supports 6.2K video and 4K recording, while Fujifilm's film simulations add different looks straight from the camera. The bundled 15 to 45mm power zoom lens keeps the setup compact, and the lightweight body makes it particularly attractive for travel, street photography and casual vlogging.

Specifications

Sensor
26.1MP APS C X Trans CMOS 4
Video
6.2K up to 30fps, 4K up to 60fps
Lens
XC15 45mm f/3.5 5.6 OIS PZ
Display
Vari angle touchscreen
Stabilisation
Digital image stabilisation
Slow motion
Full HD up to 240fps

Reasons to buy

...

Very compact mirrorless design.

...

Excellent colours and film simulations.

Reason to avoid

...

No electronic viewfinder.

...

4K recording involves a crop at 60fps.

What are buyers saying?

Reviews appreciate the X-M5's compact body, image quality, film simulations and strong video features. The small size is a major attraction, although the absence of an EVF and limited battery life are recurring drawbacks.

Why you should choose this product?

Choose it if you want the image quality and flexibility of a mirrorless camera in a small travel friendly body, particularly for street photography, lifestyle content and casual vlogging.

Factors to consider when buying a vlogging camera

  • Video quality: Look for at least 4K recording if you want detailed footage that remains useful for editing and future uploads.
  • Stabilisation: Good image stabilisation can make handheld walking shots smoother and reduce the need for extra equipment.
  • Autofocus: Reliable subject and face detection helps keep you in focus when recording yourself or moving around.
  • Portability: A smaller and lighter camera is easier to carry during travel, outdoor shoots and long recording sessions.
  • Audio options: Check for built in microphones, microphone inputs and features that can improve voice quality in different shooting conditions.

Top 3 features of best vlogging camera

CameraMaximum video resolutionStabilisationDisplay
DJI Osmo Pocket 44K at 240fps3 axis mechanical gimbal2 inch rotatable touchscreen
DJI Osmo Pocket 34K at 120fps3 axis mechanical gimbal2 inch rotatable touchscreen
Insta360 X48K 360 at 30fpsFlowState and 360 Horizon Lock2.5 inch touchscreen
Sony ZV-E10 II4K at 60fpsElectronic stabilisationVari angle touchscreen
Fujifilm X-M56.2K at 30fpsDigital image stabilisationVari angle touchscreen
Digitek DAC 2025K at 30fps3 axis gimbal3.5 inch rotating touchscreen

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HomeGadgets And AppliancesNeed a camera for vlogging? These options make it easier to capture stable, high-quality videos
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FAQs
Look for a camera with good autofocus, stabilisation, clear video and a display that helps you frame yourself.
It is not essential, but 4K gives you more detail and flexibility when editing or cropping footage.
Stabilisation is useful for handheld videos, especially when walking or shooting while travelling.
A compact camera is easier to carry and can be more practical for creators who record frequently while travelling.
Many dedicated vlogging cameras include microphone inputs, allowing you to use an external microphone for better audio.

Meet your Guide

Amit Rahi

For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks....Read more

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