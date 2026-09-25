Need a camera for vlogging? These options make it easier to capture stable, high-quality videos

Vlogging has become much easier with cameras designed around portability, stabilisation and simple video recording. You no longer need a large professional camera setup to start creating videos, but choosing the right camera can still be tricky. A good vlogging camera should make it easy to record yourself, frame shots and capture clear footage while moving around.

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Our Picks Product Rating Price DJI Osmo Pocket 4 Standard 3-Axis Gimbal Camera with 4K Video, AI Tracking, Touchscreen Display, Portable Stabilized Vlogging Camera for Travel, YouTube & Content Creation View Details ₹52,990 Check Offers DJI Osmo Pocket 3 Vlogging Camera with 1'' CMOS & 4K/120fps Video View Details ₹35,990 Check Offers Insta360 X4-8K Waterproof 360 Optical Zoom Action Camera, 4K Wide-Angle Video, Removable Lens Guards, 135 Min Battery Life, Ai Editing, Stabilization, for Sports, Travel, Outdoor, Black View Details ₹39,990 Check Offers Sony Alpha ZV-E10M2 26 MP Interchangeable Lens Mirrorless Vlog Camera for Creators | APS-C Sensor | 4K 60p with 10bit 4:2:2 Recording - (Black) View Details ₹87,990 Check Offers Fujifilm X-M5 26.1MP APS-C X-Trans CMOS 4 with 15-45 f/3.5-5.6 Lens|Retro Style mirrorless Compact Travel Camera|6.2k vlogging|High Speed Recording FHD 240fps|Advance AF for Street/Lifestyle - Silver View Details ₹88,000 Check Offers

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From compact models with built in stabilisation to cameras with larger sensors and interchangeable lenses, there are plenty of options to consider. The right choice will depend on the type of videos you create, how much you travel and how much control you want over your footage. Here are some cameras worth considering for vlogging.

The DJI Osmo Pocket 4 is a pocket sized gimbal camera aimed at creators who want smooth footage without carrying a larger camera setup. It uses a 1 inch CMOS sensor, 3 axis mechanical stabilisation and supports 4K recording at up to 240fps. The rotating 2 inch touchscreen makes switching between landscape and portrait shooting simple, while ActiveTrack 7.0 helps keep subjects in frame. Built in storage, 10 bit D Log and improved low light performance make it suitable for serious vlogging.

Specifications Sensor 1 inch CMOS Video Up to 4K at 240fps Stabilisation 3 axis mechanical gimbal Display 2 inch rotatable OLED touchscreen Lens 20mm equivalent, f/2.0 Tracking ActiveTrack 7.0 Reasons to buy Excellent mechanical stabilisation. Very compact for the video quality. Reason to avoid Not water resistant. Portrait video is limited to 3K.

What are buyers saying? Early feedback around the Pocket 4 is strongly focused on its compact design, smooth stabilisation and excellent image quality. Creators also appreciate the improved low light performance and built in storage.

Why you should choose this product? Choose it if you want professional looking handheld footage without carrying a mirrorless camera and gimbal. Its stabilisation, tracking and compact design make it particularly useful for travel and vlogging.

2. DJI Osmo Pocket 3 Vlogging Camera with 1'' CMOS & 4K/120fps Video Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The DJI Osmo Pocket 3 remains a highly capable compact camera for vloggers and travel creators. Its 1 inch CMOS sensor produces better low light footage than typical pocket action cameras, while the 3 axis mechanical gimbal keeps walking footage smooth. The 2 inch rotatable touchscreen makes framing yourself straightforward, and 4K recording at 120fps adds slow motion options. Fast autofocus, face tracking and support for DJI microphones make it a practical all in one setup for everyday content creation.

Specifications Sensor 1 inch CMOS Video 4K up to 120fps Stabilisation 3 axis mechanical gimbal Display 2 inch rotatable touchscreen Lens 20mm equivalent, f/2.0 Battery Up to 166 minutes Reasons to buy Excellent image quality from a compact camera. Very effective gimbal stabilisation. Reason to avoid No water resistance. Accessories can add to the overall cost.

What are buyers saying? Buyers frequently praise the image quality, compact size and stabilisation, particularly for walking videos. The rotating screen and simple controls are also popular among first time vloggers.

Why you should choose this product? Choose the Pocket 3 if you want a small, simple camera that can deliver smooth 4K footage without learning the complexities of a mirrorless setup.

The Insta360 X4 takes a different approach to content creation by capturing 360 degree footage that you can reframe later. It records 8K 360 video, offers FlowState stabilisation and can survive water up to 10 metres without a case. Its 2.5 inch touchscreen makes operation easy, while the 2290mAh battery can record for up to 135 minutes at 5.7K30. Removable lens guards, AI editing and an invisible selfie stick effect make it especially useful for travel and action footage.

Specifications Sensor Dual 1/2 inch CMOS sensors Video 8K 360 video at 30fps Stabilisation FlowState stabilisation and 360 Horizon Lock Display 2.5 inch touchscreen Water resistance Up to 10 metres Battery 2290mAh, up to 135 minutes Reasons to buy Excellent flexibility with 360 reframing. Waterproof without an additional case. Reason to avoid Editing 360 footage takes extra time. Lens protection is important during action shooting.

What are buyers saying? Users generally praise the image quality, stabilisation and flexibility of reframing footage after recording. Battery life is also frequently appreciated, although editing 360 footage can require more effort than conventional video.

Why you should choose this product? Choose it if you want creative freedom after shooting. The ability to capture everything around you and decide the framing later makes the X4 particularly useful for travel and action content.

The Sony ZV-E10 II is a more traditional creator camera for users who want interchangeable lenses and greater control over their footage. It features a 26MP APS C sensor and can record 4K video at up to 60fps with 10 bit 4:2:2 colour. The fully articulated touchscreen, strong autofocus and compact body make it particularly suitable for vlogging. Unlike the DJI cameras, it does not have a mechanical gimbal or built in lens, but its E mount system gives creators far more room to expand.

Specifications Sensor 26MP APS C BSI CMOS Video 4K up to 60fps Recording 10 bit 4:2:2 Lens Sony E mount with 16 to 50mm power zoom lens Display Fully articulated touchscreen Autofocus Fast Hybrid AF with subject recognition Reasons to buy Excellent video flexibility and colour depth. Interchangeable lenses offer room to grow. Reason to avoid No in body image stabilisation. More setup than a pocket camera.

What are buyers saying? Reviews praise its autofocus, video quality, compact size and creator friendly controls. The lack of IBIS is a recurring criticism, particularly for users who shoot handheld while walking.

Why you should choose this product? Choose it if you want to move beyond an all in one vlogging camera. Its APS C sensor, interchangeable lenses and 10 bit recording provide significantly more control over your production workflow.

The Fujifilm X-M5 is a compact mirrorless camera designed for creators who want interchangeable lenses without carrying a bulky body. Its 26.1MP APS C X Trans CMOS 4 sensor supports 6.2K video and 4K recording, while Fujifilm's film simulations add different looks straight from the camera. The bundled 15 to 45mm power zoom lens keeps the setup compact, and the lightweight body makes it particularly attractive for travel, street photography and casual vlogging.

Specifications Sensor 26.1MP APS C X Trans CMOS 4 Video 6.2K up to 30fps, 4K up to 60fps Lens XC15 45mm f/3.5 5.6 OIS PZ Display Vari angle touchscreen Stabilisation Digital image stabilisation Slow motion Full HD up to 240fps Reasons to buy Very compact mirrorless design. Excellent colours and film simulations. Reason to avoid No electronic viewfinder. 4K recording involves a crop at 60fps.

What are buyers saying? Reviews appreciate the X-M5's compact body, image quality, film simulations and strong video features. The small size is a major attraction, although the absence of an EVF and limited battery life are recurring drawbacks.

Why you should choose this product? Choose it if you want the image quality and flexibility of a mirrorless camera in a small travel friendly body, particularly for street photography, lifestyle content and casual vlogging.

Factors to consider when buying a vlogging camera Video quality: Look for at least 4K recording if you want detailed footage that remains useful for editing and future uploads.

Stabilisation: Good image stabilisation can make handheld walking shots smoother and reduce the need for extra equipment.

Autofocus: Reliable subject and face detection helps keep you in focus when recording yourself or moving around.

Portability: A smaller and lighter camera is easier to carry during travel, outdoor shoots and long recording sessions.

Audio options: Check for built in microphones, microphone inputs and features that can improve voice quality in different shooting conditions. Top 3 features of best vlogging camera

Camera Maximum video resolution Stabilisation Display DJI Osmo Pocket 4 4K at 240fps 3 axis mechanical gimbal 2 inch rotatable touchscreen DJI Osmo Pocket 3 4K at 120fps 3 axis mechanical gimbal 2 inch rotatable touchscreen Insta360 X4 8K 360 at 30fps FlowState and 360 Horizon Lock 2.5 inch touchscreen Sony ZV-E10 II 4K at 60fps Electronic stabilisation Vari angle touchscreen Fujifilm X-M5 6.2K at 30fps Digital image stabilisation Vari angle touchscreen Digitek DAC 202 5K at 30fps 3 axis gimbal 3.5 inch rotating touchscreen

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