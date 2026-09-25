Need a camera for vlogging? These options make it easier to capture stable, high-quality videos

For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.Read moreRead less
Vlogging has become much easier with cameras designed around portability, stabilisation and simple video recording. You no longer need a large professional camera setup to start creating videos, but choosing the right camera can still be tricky. A good vlogging camera should make it easy to record yourself, frame shots and capture clear footage while moving around.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
DJI Osmo Pocket 4 Standard 3-Axis Gimbal Camera with 4K Video, AI Tracking, Touchscreen Display, Portable Stabilized Vlogging Camera for Travel, YouTube & Content CreationView Details
₹52,990
DJI Osmo Pocket 3 Vlogging Camera with 1'' CMOS & 4K/120fps VideoView Details
₹35,990
Insta360 X4-8K Waterproof 360 Optical Zoom Action Camera, 4K Wide-Angle Video, Removable Lens Guards, 135 Min Battery Life, Ai Editing, Stabilization, for Sports, Travel, Outdoor, BlackView Details
₹39,990
Sony Alpha ZV-E10M2 26 MP Interchangeable Lens Mirrorless Vlog Camera for Creators | APS-C Sensor | 4K 60p with 10bit 4:2:2 Recording - (Black)View Details
₹87,990
Fujifilm X-M5 26.1MP APS-C X-Trans CMOS 4 with 15-45 f/3.5-5.6 Lens|Retro Style mirrorless Compact Travel Camera|6.2k vlogging|High Speed Recording FHD 240fps|Advance AF for Street/Lifestyle - SilverView Details
₹88,000
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From compact models with built in stabilisation to cameras with larger sensors and interchangeable lenses, there are plenty of options to consider. The right choice will depend on the type of videos you create, how much you travel and how much control you want over your footage. Here are some cameras worth considering for vlogging.
The DJI Osmo Pocket 4 is a pocket sized gimbal camera aimed at creators who want smooth footage without carrying a larger camera setup. It uses a 1 inch CMOS sensor, 3 axis mechanical stabilisation and supports 4K recording at up to 240fps. The rotating 2 inch touchscreen makes switching between landscape and portrait shooting simple, while ActiveTrack 7.0 helps keep subjects in frame. Built in storage, 10 bit D Log and improved low light performance make it suitable for serious vlogging.
Excellent mechanical stabilisation.
Very compact for the video quality.
Not water resistant.
Portrait video is limited to 3K.
Early feedback around the Pocket 4 is strongly focused on its compact design, smooth stabilisation and excellent image quality. Creators also appreciate the improved low light performance and built in storage.
Choose it if you want professional looking handheld footage without carrying a mirrorless camera and gimbal. Its stabilisation, tracking and compact design make it particularly useful for travel and vlogging.
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
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The DJI Osmo Pocket 3 remains a highly capable compact camera for vloggers and travel creators. Its 1 inch CMOS sensor produces better low light footage than typical pocket action cameras, while the 3 axis mechanical gimbal keeps walking footage smooth. The 2 inch rotatable touchscreen makes framing yourself straightforward, and 4K recording at 120fps adds slow motion options. Fast autofocus, face tracking and support for DJI microphones make it a practical all in one setup for everyday content creation.
Excellent image quality from a compact camera.
Very effective gimbal stabilisation.
No water resistance.
Accessories can add to the overall cost.
Buyers frequently praise the image quality, compact size and stabilisation, particularly for walking videos. The rotating screen and simple controls are also popular among first time vloggers.
Choose the Pocket 3 if you want a small, simple camera that can deliver smooth 4K footage without learning the complexities of a mirrorless setup.
The Insta360 X4 takes a different approach to content creation by capturing 360 degree footage that you can reframe later. It records 8K 360 video, offers FlowState stabilisation and can survive water up to 10 metres without a case. Its 2.5 inch touchscreen makes operation easy, while the 2290mAh battery can record for up to 135 minutes at 5.7K30. Removable lens guards, AI editing and an invisible selfie stick effect make it especially useful for travel and action footage.
Excellent flexibility with 360 reframing.
Waterproof without an additional case.
Editing 360 footage takes extra time.
Lens protection is important during action shooting.
Users generally praise the image quality, stabilisation and flexibility of reframing footage after recording. Battery life is also frequently appreciated, although editing 360 footage can require more effort than conventional video.
Choose it if you want creative freedom after shooting. The ability to capture everything around you and decide the framing later makes the X4 particularly useful for travel and action content.
The Sony ZV-E10 II is a more traditional creator camera for users who want interchangeable lenses and greater control over their footage. It features a 26MP APS C sensor and can record 4K video at up to 60fps with 10 bit 4:2:2 colour. The fully articulated touchscreen, strong autofocus and compact body make it particularly suitable for vlogging. Unlike the DJI cameras, it does not have a mechanical gimbal or built in lens, but its E mount system gives creators far more room to expand.
Excellent video flexibility and colour depth.
Interchangeable lenses offer room to grow.
No in body image stabilisation.
More setup than a pocket camera.
Reviews praise its autofocus, video quality, compact size and creator friendly controls. The lack of IBIS is a recurring criticism, particularly for users who shoot handheld while walking.
Choose it if you want to move beyond an all in one vlogging camera. Its APS C sensor, interchangeable lenses and 10 bit recording provide significantly more control over your production workflow.
The Fujifilm X-M5 is a compact mirrorless camera designed for creators who want interchangeable lenses without carrying a bulky body. Its 26.1MP APS C X Trans CMOS 4 sensor supports 6.2K video and 4K recording, while Fujifilm's film simulations add different looks straight from the camera. The bundled 15 to 45mm power zoom lens keeps the setup compact, and the lightweight body makes it particularly attractive for travel, street photography and casual vlogging.
Very compact mirrorless design.
Excellent colours and film simulations.
No electronic viewfinder.
4K recording involves a crop at 60fps.
Reviews appreciate the X-M5's compact body, image quality, film simulations and strong video features. The small size is a major attraction, although the absence of an EVF and limited battery life are recurring drawbacks.
Choose it if you want the image quality and flexibility of a mirrorless camera in a small travel friendly body, particularly for street photography, lifestyle content and casual vlogging.
|Camera
|Maximum video resolution
|Stabilisation
|Display
|DJI Osmo Pocket 4
|4K at 240fps
|3 axis mechanical gimbal
|2 inch rotatable touchscreen
|DJI Osmo Pocket 3
|4K at 120fps
|3 axis mechanical gimbal
|2 inch rotatable touchscreen
|Insta360 X4
|8K 360 at 30fps
|FlowState and 360 Horizon Lock
|2.5 inch touchscreen
|Sony ZV-E10 II
|4K at 60fps
|Electronic stabilisation
|Vari angle touchscreen
|Fujifilm X-M5
|6.2K at 30fps
|Digital image stabilisation
|Vari angle touchscreen
|Digitek DAC 202
|5K at 30fps
|3 axis gimbal
|3.5 inch rotating touchscreen
How far can a CCTV camera actually see? The answer depends on more than the distance promised on the product page
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For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks....Read more
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