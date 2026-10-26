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Need a mixer grinder for everyday cooking and traditional-style masalas? Here are 4 options worth comparing

Compare four mixer grinders from Bosch, Atomberg, Havells and Bajaj for masalas, chutneys and grinding, with a closer look at their blades, motors and features.

Sparsh Sharma
Updated26 Oct 2026, 01:28 AM IST
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These 4 mixer grinders offer different grinding options
These 4 mixer grinders offer different grinding options(AI Generated)

A good masala is not always the one ground into the finest powder. For dishes such as chutneys, thecha, podi and certain spice blends, a slightly coarse texture can make a noticeable difference to the final dish. Traditional stone grinding produces that texture by crushing ingredients rather than simply pulverising them at high speed. Some modern mixer grinders now offer specialised blades or dedicated coarse-grinding modes to recreate part of that experience. Here we'll be looking at four options from Bosch, Atomberg, Havells and Bajaj.

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If traditional-style dry masala is the main reason you're upgrading, Bosch's TrueMixx Pro has the clearest match for that brief. Its patented Stone Pounding Technology uses a blunt PoundingBlade with thick edges to recreate a pounding action for dry ingredients. The 1000W motor and separate jars also make it suitable for batter, chutney and other everyday kitchen jobs.

Specifications

Motor power
1000W
Technology
Stone Pounding Technology and Active Flow Breaker
Speed settings
3-stage, with pulse function
Jar capacities
1.5L blender, 1L dry grinding, 400ml chutney and 1.5L wet grinding
Warranty
2 years, as listed on the official product specification sheet

Reasons to buy

...

The dedicated pounding blade is designed for traditional-style dry masalas, rather than only fine powder.

...

Separate jars make it easier to switch between dry spices, chutney and wet grinding.

...

Active Flow Breaker is designed to improve aeration and produce finer, fluffier batters.

Reason to avoid

...

The plastic body may not feel as premium as an all-metal appliance.

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Its larger collection of jars and accessories requires more storage space.

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Three speed settings offer less manual speed selection than some multi-speed appliances.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers appreciate the build quality, strong motor and hands-free operation, particularly for traditional dry masala textures. Feedback on noise is more neutral, while some buyers express concern about long-term motor durability with heavy daily use. The overall sentiment is positive about the grinding concept, but not uniformly so.

Why we picked it

Bosch is the most direct fit for buyers specifically seeking a dedicated pounding blade. Its Stone Pounding Technology targets the texture difference that matters in traditional dry masalas, while the additional jars make it useful for more than spice grinding alone.

2. Atomberg Zenova Mixer Grinder For Kitchen | Intelligent BLDC Motor | Grinds Like 1000 Watt | Unique Coarse Mode for Silbatta Texture | 4 Jars With Chopper | Hands-Free | Safety Features | Red Wine

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Atomberg takes a different approach with its Zenova. Instead of a dedicated stone-pounding blade, it uses Coarse Mode, designed to create a silbatta-like texture for chutneys, thecha and peanut masala. Its 550W intelligent BLDC motor supports variable-speed grinding, while four jars cover chopping, chutneys, dry ingredients and liquidising. This makes it a texture-focused option that also handles routine food preparation.

Specifications

Motor power
550W
Motor type
Intelligent BLDC motor
Special feature
Coarse Mode
Jar capacities
500ml chopper, 500ml chutney and spice, 1L multipurpose, 1.5L liquidising
Warranty
2 years standard, with an additional year upon registration

Reasons to buy

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Coarse Mode is designed for chutneys and masalas where some texture is desirable.

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Four jars offer flexibility for chopping vegetables, preparing chutney and grinding dry ingredients.

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Jar detection and overload alerts add useful safety features to daily operation.

Reason to avoid

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Coarse Mode is not the same mechanism as Bosch's dedicated stone-pounding blade, so the grinding approaches differ.

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Four jars require storage space, particularly in smaller kitchens.

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Buyers who prefer conventional high-wattage ratings may need to compare motor technology and actual use cases rather than wattage alone.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the modern design, premium feel and smart safety features, including the hands-free lid locks. The BLDC motor's efficiency and torque also receive positive attention. However, customer feedback is mixed on grinding speed and operational noise, so the experience may vary by task and expectations.

Why we picked it

Atomberg's strongest reason to make this list is Coarse Mode, which specifically targets traditional-style textures without relying on a separate pounding blade. It suits cooks who often make chutneys, thecha or coarsely ground masalas and also want a multi-purpose appliance.

The Havells Power Hunk is a more conventional mixer grinder, with an 800W motor and three stainless-steel jars. Its wider-mouth jar design is intended to make handling and cleaning easier, while the 304 stainless-steel blades cover everyday dry and wet grinding. It does not have a dedicated pounding blade or a named coarse-grinding mode, so its appeal is broader kitchen utility rather than traditional pounding.

Specifications

Motor power
800W
Motor speed
21,000 RPM, according to the matching product specification listing
Blade material
304 stainless steel
Jar capacities
500ml chutney, 1L dry grinding, 1.5L liquidising
Controls and safety
3-speed control, pulse function and overload protection

Reasons to buy

...

The 800W motor is suited to a range of regular grinding, mixing and liquidising tasks.

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Wider-mouth stainless-steel jars can be easier to fill and clean.

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The transparent, break-resistant lids let you monitor the grinding process.

Reason to avoid

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It does not offer a dedicated pounding blade for traditional-style dry masala textures.

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Three jars provide fewer separate preparation options than four-jar sets.

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The stainless-steel jar design may not suit buyers who specifically prefer transparent jars for viewing ingredients.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers appreciate the sturdy overall build and wider-mouth stainless-steel jars, while the SS-304 blades are seen as useful for routine grinding. However, feedback on value for money is mixed. Some buyers also express concerns about operational noise and long-term structural durability.

Why we picked it

The Power Hunk is worth considering if you want a capable everyday mixer grinder with wider-mouth stainless-steel jars. Its focus is conventional kitchen preparation, making it an alternative for buyers who do not need a dedicated pounding mechanism.

The Bajaj Rex Dlx Ninja uses a 750W Titan motor and DuraCut blades, with a four-jar setup covering liquidising, grinding, chutney preparation and blending. Its dry jar has a 2-in-1 function blade, adding flexibility for routine grinding. However, this is a conventional mixer grinder rather than a specialist stone-pounding model, so it should be compared on everyday utility.

Specifications

Motor power
750W Titan motor
Blade technology
DuraCut blades
Jar capacities
1.5L blender, 1.5L liquidising, 1L grinding and 400ml chutney
Warranty
2 years on the product and 5 years on the motor
Additional feature
2-in-1 function blade in the dry jar

Reasons to buy

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Four jars give you dedicated options for several everyday preparation tasks.

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The dry jar's 2-in-1 blade adds flexibility for grinding ingredients.

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The stated motor and blade warranties offer defined coverage for key components.

Reason to avoid

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It does not include a dedicated stone-pounding blade or a named coarse-grinding mode.

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Four jars take up more cupboard space than a basic three-jar set.

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Buyers specifically seeking traditional masala textures may prefer a model with a dedicated pounding or coarse-grinding feature.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers mention quick everyday grinding and appreciate the DuraCut blades and functional design. However, sentiment is more neutral around reliability and value for money. Some buyers raise concerns about operating noise and durability over time, so the feedback is not uniformly positive.

Why we picked it

The Bajaj stands out for its four-jar setup and DuraCut blade system, which support a variety of everyday kitchen tasks. It is more suitable for general grinding needs than for buyers who specifically want a pounding-style masala texture.

Top 3 features of mixer grinders for masala textures

Mixer grinderGrinding featureMotor powerJar setup
Bosch TrueMixx ProStone Pounding Technology1000W4 jars
Atomberg ZenovaCoarse Mode550W BLDC4 jars
Havells Power HunkSS-304 grinding blades800W3 jars
Bajaj Rex Dlx NinjaDuraCut blades750W4 jars

Factors to consider when buying a mixer grinder for masalas

  • Grinding texture: If you specifically want a traditional pounding effect, look for a dedicated pounding blade. A coarse-grinding mode can also help achieve textured chutneys and masalas, but it works differently.
  • Motor power and design: Wattage is only one part of the picture. Motor design, speed control, blade shape and the ingredient being ground all affect performance. Compare the manufacturer's intended uses rather than judging a mixer solely by its wattage.
  • Jar sizes and blade options: A small chutney jar is useful for limited quantities of spices, while a larger dry-grinding jar suits bigger batches. Check which jars and blades are included in the exact product variant.
  • Cleaning, safety and warranty: Look for secure jar locks, overload protection and jars that are easy to clean. Check the product and motor warranty separately, and follow the manufacturer's instructions for operating time and cleaning the blades.

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HomeGadgets And AppliancesNeed a mixer grinder for everyday cooking and traditional-style masalas? Here are 4 options worth comparing
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FAQs
A pounding blade is designed to crush dry ingredients with a pounding-style action rather than simply cutting them at high speed. It can help create a more traditional texture in dry masala preparations.
It depends on the recipe and the texture you prefer. A pounding-style mechanism can be useful for certain traditional spice blends, while regular blades work well for fine powders and many everyday grinding tasks.
Yes. Some models offer dedicated coarse-grinding modes, while others may produce a coarser texture through careful speed and pulse control. The result depends on the machine, ingredients and preparation method.
No. Wattage alone does not determine grinding performance. Motor design, torque, speed range, blade geometry and the intended task also matter. Compare the features and manufacturer guidance for the specific models you are considering.
A small chutney jar is useful for spice pastes and small quantities of masala. A dry-grinding jar suits spices and seeds, while a larger wet-grinding or liquidising jar is useful for batters, purees and other preparations.

Meet your Guide

Sparsh Sharma

Sparsh Sharma is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital Streams, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, artificial intelligence and the latest trends shaping the digital world. His work focuses on creating research-driven, accessible digital content that helps readers make informed buying decisions and understand how technology is changing their everyday lives. <br><br> Before joining Hindustan Times, Sparsh spent over two and a half years at Times Network, where he worked across Times Now Tech and covered a wide range of technology stories, from features, news and product reviews to smartphones, gadgets, apps, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and emerging tech trends. During his time there, he closely followed the fast-moving consumer technology landscape and worked on making the latest developments easy to understand for everyday users. <br><br> Over the years, Sparsh has tested and reviewed multiple smartphones, televisions, audio products, wearables and a wide range of consumer gadgets. His approach to technology coverage goes beyond specifications and benchmark numbers. He is particularly interested in how products perform in real-world situations, how useful they actually are and whether they deliver on the promises made by manufacturers. <br><br> He is also fascinated by the growing world of artificial intelligence and loves experimenting with the latest AI tools to find new ways of making technology content more engaging. From creating visuals and charts to building diagrams and experimenting with new formats, he enjoys using AI to add a little more fun and context to his stories while keeping the information accurate and useful. <br><br> A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Sparsh believes good technology journalism should make complicated things feel simple, relatable and useful. <br><br> Beyond the newsroom, Sparsh is a massive cricket fan and has been a Virat Kohli fanboy since his childhood. <br><br> Got an exciting technology story idea, product tip, or something you think deserves attention? Reach out to Sparsh at sparsh.sharma@htdigital.in....Read more

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