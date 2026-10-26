Need a mixer grinder for everyday cooking and traditional-style masalas? Here are 4 options worth comparing

A good masala is not always the one ground into the finest powder. For dishes such as chutneys, thecha, podi and certain spice blends, a slightly coarse texture can make a noticeable difference to the final dish. Traditional stone grinding produces that texture by crushing ingredients rather than simply pulverising them at high speed. Some modern mixer grinders now offer specialised blades or dedicated coarse-grinding modes to recreate part of that experience. Here we'll be looking at four options from Bosch, Atomberg, Havells and Bajaj.

If traditional-style dry masala is the main reason you're upgrading, Bosch's TrueMixx Pro has the clearest match for that brief. Its patented Stone Pounding Technology uses a blunt PoundingBlade with thick edges to recreate a pounding action for dry ingredients. The 1000W motor and separate jars also make it suitable for batter, chutney and other everyday kitchen jobs.

Specifications Motor power 1000W Technology Stone Pounding Technology and Active Flow Breaker Speed settings 3-stage, with pulse function Jar capacities 1.5L blender, 1L dry grinding, 400ml chutney and 1.5L wet grinding Warranty 2 years, as listed on the official product specification sheet Reason to buy The dedicated pounding blade is designed for traditional-style dry masalas, rather than only fine powder. Separate jars make it easier to switch between dry spices, chutney and wet grinding. Active Flow Breaker is designed to improve aeration and produce finer, fluffier batters. Reason to avoid The plastic body may not feel as premium as an all-metal appliance. Its larger collection of jars and accessories requires more storage space. Three speed settings offer less manual speed selection than some multi-speed appliances.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers appreciate the build quality, strong motor and hands-free operation, particularly for traditional dry masala textures. Feedback on noise is more neutral, while some buyers express concern about long-term motor durability with heavy daily use. The overall sentiment is positive about the grinding concept, but not uniformly so.

Why we picked it Bosch is the most direct fit for buyers specifically seeking a dedicated pounding blade. Its Stone Pounding Technology targets the texture difference that matters in traditional dry masalas, while the additional jars make it useful for more than spice grinding alone.

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Atomberg takes a different approach with its Zenova. Instead of a dedicated stone-pounding blade, it uses Coarse Mode, designed to create a silbatta-like texture for chutneys, thecha and peanut masala. Its 550W intelligent BLDC motor supports variable-speed grinding, while four jars cover chopping, chutneys, dry ingredients and liquidising. This makes it a texture-focused option that also handles routine food preparation.

Specifications Motor power 550W Motor type Intelligent BLDC motor Special feature Coarse Mode Jar capacities 500ml chopper, 500ml chutney and spice, 1L multipurpose, 1.5L liquidising Warranty 2 years standard, with an additional year upon registration Reason to buy Coarse Mode is designed for chutneys and masalas where some texture is desirable. Four jars offer flexibility for chopping vegetables, preparing chutney and grinding dry ingredients. Jar detection and overload alerts add useful safety features to daily operation. Reason to avoid Coarse Mode is not the same mechanism as Bosch's dedicated stone-pounding blade, so the grinding approaches differ. Four jars require storage space, particularly in smaller kitchens. Buyers who prefer conventional high-wattage ratings may need to compare motor technology and actual use cases rather than wattage alone.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the modern design, premium feel and smart safety features, including the hands-free lid locks. The BLDC motor's efficiency and torque also receive positive attention. However, customer feedback is mixed on grinding speed and operational noise, so the experience may vary by task and expectations.

Why we picked it Atomberg's strongest reason to make this list is Coarse Mode, which specifically targets traditional-style textures without relying on a separate pounding blade. It suits cooks who often make chutneys, thecha or coarsely ground masalas and also want a multi-purpose appliance.

The Havells Power Hunk is a more conventional mixer grinder, with an 800W motor and three stainless-steel jars. Its wider-mouth jar design is intended to make handling and cleaning easier, while the 304 stainless-steel blades cover everyday dry and wet grinding. It does not have a dedicated pounding blade or a named coarse-grinding mode, so its appeal is broader kitchen utility rather than traditional pounding.

Specifications Motor power 800W Motor speed 21,000 RPM, according to the matching product specification listing Blade material 304 stainless steel Jar capacities 500ml chutney, 1L dry grinding, 1.5L liquidising Controls and safety 3-speed control, pulse function and overload protection Reason to buy The 800W motor is suited to a range of regular grinding, mixing and liquidising tasks. Wider-mouth stainless-steel jars can be easier to fill and clean. The transparent, break-resistant lids let you monitor the grinding process. Reason to avoid It does not offer a dedicated pounding blade for traditional-style dry masala textures. Three jars provide fewer separate preparation options than four-jar sets. The stainless-steel jar design may not suit buyers who specifically prefer transparent jars for viewing ingredients.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers appreciate the sturdy overall build and wider-mouth stainless-steel jars, while the SS-304 blades are seen as useful for routine grinding. However, feedback on value for money is mixed. Some buyers also express concerns about operational noise and long-term structural durability.

Why we picked it The Power Hunk is worth considering if you want a capable everyday mixer grinder with wider-mouth stainless-steel jars. Its focus is conventional kitchen preparation, making it an alternative for buyers who do not need a dedicated pounding mechanism.

The Bajaj Rex Dlx Ninja uses a 750W Titan motor and DuraCut blades, with a four-jar setup covering liquidising, grinding, chutney preparation and blending. Its dry jar has a 2-in-1 function blade, adding flexibility for routine grinding. However, this is a conventional mixer grinder rather than a specialist stone-pounding model, so it should be compared on everyday utility.

Specifications Motor power 750W Titan motor Blade technology DuraCut blades Jar capacities 1.5L blender, 1.5L liquidising, 1L grinding and 400ml chutney Warranty 2 years on the product and 5 years on the motor Additional feature 2-in-1 function blade in the dry jar Reason to buy Four jars give you dedicated options for several everyday preparation tasks. The dry jar's 2-in-1 blade adds flexibility for grinding ingredients. The stated motor and blade warranties offer defined coverage for key components. Reason to avoid It does not include a dedicated stone-pounding blade or a named coarse-grinding mode. Four jars take up more cupboard space than a basic three-jar set. Buyers specifically seeking traditional masala textures may prefer a model with a dedicated pounding or coarse-grinding feature.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers mention quick everyday grinding and appreciate the DuraCut blades and functional design. However, sentiment is more neutral around reliability and value for money. Some buyers raise concerns about operating noise and durability over time, so the feedback is not uniformly positive.

Why we picked it The Bajaj stands out for its four-jar setup and DuraCut blade system, which support a variety of everyday kitchen tasks. It is more suitable for general grinding needs than for buyers who specifically want a pounding-style masala texture.

Top 3 features of mixer grinders for masala textures

Mixer grinder Grinding feature Motor power Jar setup Bosch TrueMixx Pro Stone Pounding Technology 1000W 4 jars Atomberg Zenova Coarse Mode 550W BLDC 4 jars Havells Power Hunk SS-304 grinding blades 800W 3 jars Bajaj Rex Dlx Ninja DuraCut blades 750W 4 jars

Factors to consider when buying a mixer grinder for masalas Grinding texture: If you specifically want a traditional pounding effect, look for a dedicated pounding blade. A coarse-grinding mode can also help achieve textured chutneys and masalas, but it works differently.

Motor power and design: Wattage is only one part of the picture. Motor design, speed control, blade shape and the ingredient being ground all affect performance. Compare the manufacturer's intended uses rather than judging a mixer solely by its wattage.

Jar sizes and blade options: A small chutney jar is useful for limited quantities of spices, while a larger dry-grinding jar suits bigger batches. Check which jars and blades are included in the exact product variant.

Cleaning, safety and warranty: Look for secure jar locks, overload protection and jars that are easy to clean. Check the product and motor warranty separately, and follow the manufacturer's instructions for operating time and cleaning the blades. Similar stories for you: Best early season water heater offers: Top 5 storage and instant geysers under ₹10,000

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