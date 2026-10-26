Need a mixer grinder for everyday cooking and traditional-style masalas? Here are 4 options worth comparing

A good masala is not always the one ground into the finest powder. For dishes such as chutneys, thecha, podi and certain spice blends, a slightly coarse texture can make a noticeable difference to the final dish. Traditional stone grinding produces that texture by crushing ingredients rather than simply pulverising them at high speed. Some modern mixer grinders now offer specialised blades or dedicated coarse-grinding modes to recreate part of that experience. Here we'll be looking at four options from Bosch, Atomberg, Havells and Bajaj.
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If traditional-style dry masala is the main reason you're upgrading, Bosch's TrueMixx Pro has the clearest match for that brief. Its patented Stone Pounding Technology uses a blunt PoundingBlade with thick edges to recreate a pounding action for dry ingredients. The 1000W motor and separate jars also make it suitable for batter, chutney and other everyday kitchen jobs.
The dedicated pounding blade is designed for traditional-style dry masalas, rather than only fine powder.
Separate jars make it easier to switch between dry spices, chutney and wet grinding.
Active Flow Breaker is designed to improve aeration and produce finer, fluffier batters.
The plastic body may not feel as premium as an all-metal appliance.
Its larger collection of jars and accessories requires more storage space.
Three speed settings offer less manual speed selection than some multi-speed appliances.
Customers appreciate the build quality, strong motor and hands-free operation, particularly for traditional dry masala textures. Feedback on noise is more neutral, while some buyers express concern about long-term motor durability with heavy daily use. The overall sentiment is positive about the grinding concept, but not uniformly so.
Bosch is the most direct fit for buyers specifically seeking a dedicated pounding blade. Its Stone Pounding Technology targets the texture difference that matters in traditional dry masalas, while the additional jars make it useful for more than spice grinding alone.
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Atomberg takes a different approach with its Zenova. Instead of a dedicated stone-pounding blade, it uses Coarse Mode, designed to create a silbatta-like texture for chutneys, thecha and peanut masala. Its 550W intelligent BLDC motor supports variable-speed grinding, while four jars cover chopping, chutneys, dry ingredients and liquidising. This makes it a texture-focused option that also handles routine food preparation.
Coarse Mode is designed for chutneys and masalas where some texture is desirable.
Four jars offer flexibility for chopping vegetables, preparing chutney and grinding dry ingredients.
Jar detection and overload alerts add useful safety features to daily operation.
Coarse Mode is not the same mechanism as Bosch's dedicated stone-pounding blade, so the grinding approaches differ.
Four jars require storage space, particularly in smaller kitchens.
Buyers who prefer conventional high-wattage ratings may need to compare motor technology and actual use cases rather than wattage alone.
Buyers praise the modern design, premium feel and smart safety features, including the hands-free lid locks. The BLDC motor's efficiency and torque also receive positive attention. However, customer feedback is mixed on grinding speed and operational noise, so the experience may vary by task and expectations.
Atomberg's strongest reason to make this list is Coarse Mode, which specifically targets traditional-style textures without relying on a separate pounding blade. It suits cooks who often make chutneys, thecha or coarsely ground masalas and also want a multi-purpose appliance.
The Havells Power Hunk is a more conventional mixer grinder, with an 800W motor and three stainless-steel jars. Its wider-mouth jar design is intended to make handling and cleaning easier, while the 304 stainless-steel blades cover everyday dry and wet grinding. It does not have a dedicated pounding blade or a named coarse-grinding mode, so its appeal is broader kitchen utility rather than traditional pounding.
The 800W motor is suited to a range of regular grinding, mixing and liquidising tasks.
Wider-mouth stainless-steel jars can be easier to fill and clean.
The transparent, break-resistant lids let you monitor the grinding process.
It does not offer a dedicated pounding blade for traditional-style dry masala textures.
Three jars provide fewer separate preparation options than four-jar sets.
The stainless-steel jar design may not suit buyers who specifically prefer transparent jars for viewing ingredients.
Customers appreciate the sturdy overall build and wider-mouth stainless-steel jars, while the SS-304 blades are seen as useful for routine grinding. However, feedback on value for money is mixed. Some buyers also express concerns about operational noise and long-term structural durability.
The Power Hunk is worth considering if you want a capable everyday mixer grinder with wider-mouth stainless-steel jars. Its focus is conventional kitchen preparation, making it an alternative for buyers who do not need a dedicated pounding mechanism.
The Bajaj Rex Dlx Ninja uses a 750W Titan motor and DuraCut blades, with a four-jar setup covering liquidising, grinding, chutney preparation and blending. Its dry jar has a 2-in-1 function blade, adding flexibility for routine grinding. However, this is a conventional mixer grinder rather than a specialist stone-pounding model, so it should be compared on everyday utility.
Four jars give you dedicated options for several everyday preparation tasks.
The dry jar's 2-in-1 blade adds flexibility for grinding ingredients.
The stated motor and blade warranties offer defined coverage for key components.
It does not include a dedicated stone-pounding blade or a named coarse-grinding mode.
Four jars take up more cupboard space than a basic three-jar set.
Buyers specifically seeking traditional masala textures may prefer a model with a dedicated pounding or coarse-grinding feature.
Customers mention quick everyday grinding and appreciate the DuraCut blades and functional design. However, sentiment is more neutral around reliability and value for money. Some buyers raise concerns about operating noise and durability over time, so the feedback is not uniformly positive.
The Bajaj stands out for its four-jar setup and DuraCut blade system, which support a variety of everyday kitchen tasks. It is more suitable for general grinding needs than for buyers who specifically want a pounding-style masala texture.
|Mixer grinder
|Grinding feature
|Motor power
|Jar setup
|Bosch TrueMixx Pro
|Stone Pounding Technology
|1000W
|4 jars
|Atomberg Zenova
|Coarse Mode
|550W BLDC
|4 jars
|Havells Power Hunk
|SS-304 grinding blades
|800W
|3 jars
|Bajaj Rex Dlx Ninja
|DuraCut blades
|750W
|4 jars
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FAQs
What is a pounding blade in a mixer grinder?
A pounding blade is designed to crush dry ingredients with a pounding-style action rather than simply cutting them at high speed. It can help create a more traditional texture in dry masala preparations.
Does a pounding blade make better masala than a regular blade?
It depends on the recipe and the texture you prefer. A pounding-style mechanism can be useful for certain traditional spice blends, while regular blades work well for fine powders and many everyday grinding tasks.
Can a mixer grinder make coarse chutney?
Yes. Some models offer dedicated coarse-grinding modes, while others may produce a coarser texture through careful speed and pulse control. The result depends on the machine, ingredients and preparation method.
Is a 1000W mixer grinder always better than a 550W model?
No. Wattage alone does not determine grinding performance. Motor design, torque, speed range, blade geometry and the intended task also matter. Compare the features and manufacturer guidance for the specific models you are considering.
Which jars are useful for Indian cooking?
A small chutney jar is useful for spice pastes and small quantities of masala. A dry-grinding jar suits spices and seeds, while a larger wet-grinding or liquidising jar is useful for batters, purees and other preparations.