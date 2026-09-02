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Need a new laptop for college? These 5 student-friendly models cover every budget

These laptops are ideal for both school students and college students and they can handle everything from online classes to AI-based programs with ease.

Published2 Sep 2026, 10:36 PM IST
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These laptops are ideal for students with different workloads.
These laptops are ideal for students with different workloads.(Amazon)

By Shweta Ganjoo

Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. <br><br> She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience. <br><br> Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights.

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Buying a laptop for students is not just about finding the cheapest model that can be used for attending online classes, handling assignments and entertainment. Needs of both school students and college students are much more complex today than they used to be a few years ago. Students today use their laptops for everything from attending online classes and making presentations to coding, editing photos, learning new skills on online platforms, streaming content and juggling a dozen browser tabs. This means price isn't the only factor that you need to factor in while choosing the laptop for your kid. The ideal device should strike a balance of between performance, portability, battery life and price. All of this will ultimately depend on the kind of software or workload that your child needs to run on the device.

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FAQs

Our Picks

ProductRatingPrice

ASUS Zenbook A14 OLED (2025),Smartchoice,Qualcomm Snapdragon X,Copilot+PC,0.9kg Light-Weight,14"(35 cm),32hrs Battery Life*,16GB,512GB,Win 11,MSO 2024,M365 Basic-1yr,AI PC,Metal Body,UX3407QA-QD259WSView Details...

₹86,990

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Acer Aspire Lite, AMD Ryzen 3-5400U, 8 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, Full HD 15.6"/39.62 cm, Windows 11 Home, Steel Gray, 1.59 KG, AL15-41, Premium LaptopView Details...

₹44,990

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₹14,499x 6 months₹86,990
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Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Ryzen 3 30 15.6" (39.6cm) FHD Thin and Light Laptop (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/AMD Radeon 610M Graphics/Windows 11/Office 2024/Grey/1.6Kg), 82XQ01VYINView Details...

₹52,990

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HP OmniBook 5 OLED (Previously Pavilion), Snapdragon X Processor 45 Tops (16GB LPDDR5x, 512GB SSD), 2K 14''/35.6cm, Win11, Office24, Silver, 1.29kg, he0014QU, Multi-Day Battery, AI LaptopView Details...

₹79,990

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Dell 15 (Previously Inspiron) Laptop, 14th Gen Intel Core i3/Core 3 100U Processor, 8GB DDR4, 512 SSD, 15.6" FHD 120Hz IPS AG 250 nit Display, Win 11 + Office H&S 2024, Carbon Black, 1.63KgView Details...

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Research-Backed Choices

Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

The good news is that parents don’t necessarily need to spend 1 lakh or more to get a laptop that can comfortably handle everyday college work, including the AI heavy workloads. The market right now is full of options across price segments that can handle productivity with ease without burning a hole in the pocket. Simply put, there are laptop models available across price points that can handle different workloads with ease.

That said, picking the right model still doesn't get any easier. With dozens of models from Lenovo, HP, ASUS, Acer, Dell and Apple competing for attention, picking the right one can quickly become confusing. To make things easier, we’ve shortlisted five student-friendly laptops across different budgets and use cases. Whether you’re starting college, upgrading an old machine or looking for a laptop that can last through several years of coursework, these are the models worth considering.

Best laptops for students

The ASUS Zenbook A14 is built for students who want a lightweight laptop without compromising on display quality or everyday performance. Its 14-inch WUXGA OLED panel offers a 16:10 aspect ratio and 600-nit HDR peak brightness, which makes the colours look rich and accurate for both productivity and entertainment. It gets the Snapdragon X processor that is coupled with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage that provide ample headroom for multitasking, while the backlit keyboard, Copilot key and bundled Office Home 2024 add to overall productivity.

Specifications

Display
14-inch WUXGA OLED
Processor
Qualcomm Snapdragon X
RAM
16GB LPDDR5X, 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD
Battery
70Wh

Reasons to buy

...

Light weight design

...

Vibrant display

...

Excellent performance

Reason to avoid

...

Premium pricing

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate this laptop for its light weight design, its bright and vibrant display and its performance. They find it an excellent choice for productivity-related use cases.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this laptop for its design and performance.

2. Acer Aspire Lite, AMD Ryzen 3-5400U, 8 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, Full HD 15.6"/39.62 cm, Windows 11 Home, Steel Gray, 1.59 KG, AL15-41, Premium Laptop

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The Acer Aspire Lite is a practical 15.6-inch laptop for students and everyday productivity, featuring a Full HD IPS display with Acer ComfyView technology for sharper visuals and reduced glare. Its slim Steel Gray chassis weighs 1.59kg, making it reasonably portable for a large-screen laptop. Powered by the AMD Ryzen 3 5400U with Radeon graphics, it handles browsing, documents, presentations and multitasking. The 8GB RAM and 512GB NVMe SSD further support everyday productivity, while the ergonomic keyboard includes a dedicated numeric keypad.

Specifications

Display
15.6-inch Full HD
Processor
AMD Ryzen 3 5400U
RAM
8GB DDR4, 512GB NVMe SSD
Battery
36Wh

Reasons to buy

...

Good design

...

Value for money

Reason to avoid

...

Some users point out performance issues

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate this laptop for its design and it being a value for money proposition.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this laptop for offering value for money.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is a practical 15.6-inch laptop designed for students who need a spacious screen and reliable everyday performance. Its Full HD IPS anti-glare display delivers sharp visuals. It is powered by an AMD Ryzen 3 processor with Radeon 610M graphics and it handles browsing, office work and multitasking. The 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD provide a responsive productivity setup, while Windows 11 and Office Home 2024 make it ready for college work.

Specifications

Display
15.6-inch Full HD
Processor
AMD Ryzen 3 30
RAM
8GB, 512GB NVMe SSD
Battery
47Wh

Reasons to buy

...

Light weight design

...

Excellent performance

Reason to avoid

...

Average battery

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate this laptop for its light weight design and excellent performance.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this laptop for its performance.

The HP OmniBook 5 OLED combines a lightweight design with a 14-inch 2K OLED display. Its 1920 × 1200 panel deliver richer, more accurate colours for photos, videos and everyday work. It is powered by the Snapdragon X processor with up to 47 TOPS of NPU performance, it handles multitasking efficiently. The 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, 512GB SSD, Office 2024 and backlit keyboard further strengthen its productivity credentials.

Specifications

Display
14-inch 2K OLED
Processor
Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus
RAM
16GB, 512GB SSD
Battery
59Wh

Reasons to buy

...

Long battery life

...

Excellent performance

...

Light weight design

...

Vibrant display

Reason to avoid

...

Average webcam quality

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate this laptop for its light weight design, display, battery and performance.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this laptop for its display, battery and performance.

The Dell 15 combines a familiar carbon-black design with a large 15.6-inch Full HD IPS anti-glare display and a smoother 120Hz refresh rate. Its 250-nit panel is designed for comfortable everyday viewing, while the IPS technology delivers consistent colours and wide viewing angles. Powered by the 14th Gen Intel Core 3 100U processor, it handles everyday college workloads, from documents and presentations to browsing and multitasking. The 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD, along with Windows 11 and Office Home & Student 2024, make it productivity-ready.

Specifications

Display
15.6-inch full HD
Processor
14th Gen Intel Core 3 100U
RAM
8GB, 512GB SSD
Battery
49.9Wh

Reasons to buy

...

Reliable performance

...

Value for money

...

Sleek design

Reason to avoid

...

Average battery life

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate this laptop for its light weight design and its performance.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this laptop for its performance.

Top features of the best students laptops in India

NAME

DISPLAY

PROCESSOR

BATTERY

ASUS Zenbook A14 OLED (2025)14-inchQualcomm Snapdragon X36WHrs
Acer Aspire Lite15.6-inchAMD Ryzen 3-5400U36WHrs
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 315.6-inchAMD Ryzen 3 3047WHrs
HP OmniBook 5 OLED14-inchSnapdragon X Plus59WHrs
Dell 1515.6-inch14th Gen Intel Core i349.9 WHrs

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The Research

I’ve used and tested hundreds of laptops across price points and types. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.

To compile this guide, I’ve used at least a dozen students’ laptops across price points and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their display technology, performance, battery life and factors that impact their overall performance. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer's site links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

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HomeGadgets And AppliancesNeed a new laptop for college? These 5 student-friendly models cover every budget
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FAQs
For basic college work, you can find capable laptops from around ₹35,000– ₹45,000. The ₹45,000– ₹70,000 range is a better sweet spot if you want stronger performance, 16GB RAM and enough headroom for several years.
Yes, 8GB RAM is sufficient for basic tasks such as browsing, MS Office, PDFs, online classes and presentations. However, 16GB is preferable if you regularly multitask, code, edit photos/videos or want the laptop to remain comfortable to use throughout a three- to four-year degree.
Yes, if your budget allows it. 16GB RAM is a better long-term choice for students because it provides more headroom for multiple browser tabs, productivity apps, coding environments and other demanding software.
Yes. An SSD should be considered essential for a modern student laptop. It delivers faster boot times, quicker application loading and faster file access than a traditional hard drive.
Not necessarily. OLED is worth considering if you watch a lot of content or need better contrast and richer colours. For everyday college work, however, a good Full HD IPS display can be perfectly adequate and usually costs less.

Meet your Guide

Shweta Ganjoo

Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. <br><br> She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience. <br><br> Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights....Read more

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