Need a new laptop for college? These 5 student-friendly models cover every budget

Buying a laptop for students is not just about finding the cheapest model that can be used for attending online classes, handling assignments and entertainment. Needs of both school students and college students are much more complex today than they used to be a few years ago. Students today use their laptops for everything from attending online classes and making presentations to coding, editing photos, learning new skills on online platforms, streaming content and juggling a dozen browser tabs. This means price isn't the only factor that you need to factor in while choosing the laptop for your kid. The ideal device should strike a balance of between performance, portability, battery life and price. All of this will ultimately depend on the kind of software or workload that your child needs to run on the device.

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Our Picks Product Rating Price ASUS Zenbook A14 OLED (2025),Smartchoice,Qualcomm Snapdragon X,Copilot+PC,0.9kg Light-Weight,14"(35 cm),32hrs Battery Life*,16GB,512GB,Win 11,MSO 2024,M365 Basic-1yr,AI PC,Metal Body,UX3407QA-QD259WS View Details ₹86,990 Buy on EMI Check Offers Acer Aspire Lite, AMD Ryzen 3-5400U, 8 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, Full HD 15.6"/39.62 cm, Windows 11 Home, Steel Gray, 1.59 KG, AL15-41, Premium Laptop View Details ₹44,990 Buy on EMI Check Offers Unlock Personalized

EMI Offers ₹14,499 x 6 months ₹86,990 Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Ryzen 3 30 15.6" (39.6cm) FHD Thin and Light Laptop (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/AMD Radeon 610M Graphics/Windows 11/Office 2024/Grey/1.6Kg), 82XQ01VYIN View Details ₹52,990 Buy on EMI Check Offers HP OmniBook 5 OLED (Previously Pavilion), Snapdragon X Processor 45 Tops (16GB LPDDR5x, 512GB SSD), 2K 14''/35.6cm, Win11, Office24, Silver, 1.29kg, he0014QU, Multi-Day Battery, AI Laptop View Details ₹79,990 Buy on EMI Check Offers Dell 15 (Previously Inspiron) Laptop, 14th Gen Intel Core i3/Core 3 100U Processor, 8GB DDR4, 512 SSD, 15.6" FHD 120Hz IPS AG 250 nit Display, Win 11 + Office H&S 2024, Carbon Black, 1.63Kg View Details Buy on EMI Check Offers

Research-Backed Choices Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

The good news is that parents don’t necessarily need to spend ₹1 lakh or more to get a laptop that can comfortably handle everyday college work, including the AI heavy workloads. The market right now is full of options across price segments that can handle productivity with ease without burning a hole in the pocket. Simply put, there are laptop models available across price points that can handle different workloads with ease.

That said, picking the right model still doesn't get any easier. With dozens of models from Lenovo, HP, ASUS, Acer, Dell and Apple competing for attention, picking the right one can quickly become confusing. To make things easier, we’ve shortlisted five student-friendly laptops across different budgets and use cases. Whether you’re starting college, upgrading an old machine or looking for a laptop that can last through several years of coursework, these are the models worth considering.

Best laptops for students

The ASUS Zenbook A14 is built for students who want a lightweight laptop without compromising on display quality or everyday performance. Its 14-inch WUXGA OLED panel offers a 16:10 aspect ratio and 600-nit HDR peak brightness, which makes the colours look rich and accurate for both productivity and entertainment. It gets the Snapdragon X processor that is coupled with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage that provide ample headroom for multitasking, while the backlit keyboard, Copilot key and bundled Office Home 2024 add to overall productivity.

Specifications Display 14-inch WUXGA OLED Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon X RAM 16GB LPDDR5X, 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD Battery 70Wh Reasons to buy Light weight design Vibrant display Excellent performance Reason to avoid Premium pricing

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate this laptop for its light weight design, its bright and vibrant display and its performance. They find it an excellent choice for productivity-related use cases.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this laptop for its design and performance.

2. Acer Aspire Lite, AMD Ryzen 3-5400U, 8 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, Full HD 15.6"/39.62 cm, Windows 11 Home, Steel Gray, 1.59 KG, AL15-41, Premium Laptop Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Acer Aspire Lite is a practical 15.6-inch laptop for students and everyday productivity, featuring a Full HD IPS display with Acer ComfyView technology for sharper visuals and reduced glare. Its slim Steel Gray chassis weighs 1.59kg, making it reasonably portable for a large-screen laptop. Powered by the AMD Ryzen 3 5400U with Radeon graphics, it handles browsing, documents, presentations and multitasking. The 8GB RAM and 512GB NVMe SSD further support everyday productivity, while the ergonomic keyboard includes a dedicated numeric keypad.

Specifications Display 15.6-inch Full HD Processor AMD Ryzen 3 5400U RAM 8GB DDR4, 512GB NVMe SSD Battery 36Wh Reasons to buy Good design Value for money Reason to avoid Some users point out performance issues

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate this laptop for its design and it being a value for money proposition.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this laptop for offering value for money.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is a practical 15.6-inch laptop designed for students who need a spacious screen and reliable everyday performance. Its Full HD IPS anti-glare display delivers sharp visuals. It is powered by an AMD Ryzen 3 processor with Radeon 610M graphics and it handles browsing, office work and multitasking. The 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD provide a responsive productivity setup, while Windows 11 and Office Home 2024 make it ready for college work.

Specifications Display 15.6-inch Full HD Processor AMD Ryzen 3 30 RAM 8GB, 512GB NVMe SSD Battery 47Wh Reasons to buy Light weight design Excellent performance Reason to avoid Average battery

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate this laptop for its light weight design and excellent performance.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this laptop for its performance.

The HP OmniBook 5 OLED combines a lightweight design with a 14-inch 2K OLED display. Its 1920 × 1200 panel deliver richer, more accurate colours for photos, videos and everyday work. It is powered by the Snapdragon X processor with up to 47 TOPS of NPU performance, it handles multitasking efficiently. The 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, 512GB SSD, Office 2024 and backlit keyboard further strengthen its productivity credentials.

Specifications Display 14-inch 2K OLED Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus RAM 16GB, 512GB SSD Battery 59Wh Reasons to buy Long battery life Excellent performance Light weight design Vibrant display Reason to avoid Average webcam quality

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate this laptop for its light weight design, display, battery and performance.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this laptop for its display, battery and performance.

The Dell 15 combines a familiar carbon-black design with a large 15.6-inch Full HD IPS anti-glare display and a smoother 120Hz refresh rate. Its 250-nit panel is designed for comfortable everyday viewing, while the IPS technology delivers consistent colours and wide viewing angles. Powered by the 14th Gen Intel Core 3 100U processor, it handles everyday college workloads, from documents and presentations to browsing and multitasking. The 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD, along with Windows 11 and Office Home & Student 2024, make it productivity-ready.

Specifications Display 15.6-inch full HD Processor 14th Gen Intel Core 3 100U RAM 8GB, 512GB SSD Battery 49.9Wh Reasons to buy Reliable performance Value for money Sleek design Reason to avoid Average battery life

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate this laptop for its light weight design and its performance.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this laptop for its performance.

Top features of the best students laptops in India NAME DISPLAY PROCESSOR BATTERY ASUS Zenbook A14 OLED (2025) 14-inch Qualcomm Snapdragon X 36WHrs Acer Aspire Lite 15.6-inch AMD Ryzen 3-5400U 36WHrs Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 15.6-inch AMD Ryzen 3 30 47WHrs HP OmniBook 5 OLED 14-inch Snapdragon X Plus 59WHrs Dell 15 15.6-inch 14th Gen Intel Core i3 49.9 WHrs Similar articles for you I tested Windows laptops that could make you rethink buying a MacBook

The Research I’ve used and tested hundreds of laptops across price points and types. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.

To compile this guide, I’ve used at least a dozen students’ laptops across price points and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their display technology, performance, battery life and factors that impact their overall performance. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.