Need a new laptop for college? These 5 student-friendly models cover every budget

Buying a laptop for students is not just about finding the cheapest model that can be used for attending online classes, handling assignments and entertainment. Needs of both school students and college students are much more complex today than they used to be a few years ago. Students today use their laptops for everything from attending online classes and making presentations to coding, editing photos, learning new skills on online platforms, streaming content and juggling a dozen browser tabs. This means price isn't the only factor that you need to factor in while choosing the laptop for your kid. The ideal device should strike a balance of between performance, portability, battery life and price. All of this will ultimately depend on the kind of software or workload that your child needs to run on the device.
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The good news is that parents don’t necessarily need to spend ₹1 lakh or more to get a laptop that can comfortably handle everyday college work, including the AI heavy workloads. The market right now is full of options across price segments that can handle productivity with ease without burning a hole in the pocket. Simply put, there are laptop models available across price points that can handle different workloads with ease.
That said, picking the right model still doesn't get any easier. With dozens of models from Lenovo, HP, ASUS, Acer, Dell and Apple competing for attention, picking the right one can quickly become confusing. To make things easier, we’ve shortlisted five student-friendly laptops across different budgets and use cases. Whether you’re starting college, upgrading an old machine or looking for a laptop that can last through several years of coursework, these are the models worth considering.
The ASUS Zenbook A14 is built for students who want a lightweight laptop without compromising on display quality or everyday performance. Its 14-inch WUXGA OLED panel offers a 16:10 aspect ratio and 600-nit HDR peak brightness, which makes the colours look rich and accurate for both productivity and entertainment. It gets the Snapdragon X processor that is coupled with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage that provide ample headroom for multitasking, while the backlit keyboard, Copilot key and bundled Office Home 2024 add to overall productivity.
Light weight design
Vibrant display
Excellent performance
Premium pricing
Buyers appreciate this laptop for its light weight design, its bright and vibrant display and its performance. They find it an excellent choice for productivity-related use cases.
Buyers should choose this laptop for its design and performance.
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The Acer Aspire Lite is a practical 15.6-inch laptop for students and everyday productivity, featuring a Full HD IPS display with Acer ComfyView technology for sharper visuals and reduced glare. Its slim Steel Gray chassis weighs 1.59kg, making it reasonably portable for a large-screen laptop. Powered by the AMD Ryzen 3 5400U with Radeon graphics, it handles browsing, documents, presentations and multitasking. The 8GB RAM and 512GB NVMe SSD further support everyday productivity, while the ergonomic keyboard includes a dedicated numeric keypad.
Good design
Value for money
Some users point out performance issues
Buyers appreciate this laptop for its design and it being a value for money proposition.
Buyers should choose this laptop for offering value for money.
The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is a practical 15.6-inch laptop designed for students who need a spacious screen and reliable everyday performance. Its Full HD IPS anti-glare display delivers sharp visuals. It is powered by an AMD Ryzen 3 processor with Radeon 610M graphics and it handles browsing, office work and multitasking. The 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD provide a responsive productivity setup, while Windows 11 and Office Home 2024 make it ready for college work.
Light weight design
Excellent performance
Average battery
Buyers appreciate this laptop for its light weight design and excellent performance.
Buyers should choose this laptop for its performance.
The HP OmniBook 5 OLED combines a lightweight design with a 14-inch 2K OLED display. Its 1920 × 1200 panel deliver richer, more accurate colours for photos, videos and everyday work. It is powered by the Snapdragon X processor with up to 47 TOPS of NPU performance, it handles multitasking efficiently. The 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, 512GB SSD, Office 2024 and backlit keyboard further strengthen its productivity credentials.
Long battery life
Excellent performance
Light weight design
Vibrant display
Average webcam quality
Buyers appreciate this laptop for its light weight design, display, battery and performance.
Buyers should choose this laptop for its display, battery and performance.
The Dell 15 combines a familiar carbon-black design with a large 15.6-inch Full HD IPS anti-glare display and a smoother 120Hz refresh rate. Its 250-nit panel is designed for comfortable everyday viewing, while the IPS technology delivers consistent colours and wide viewing angles. Powered by the 14th Gen Intel Core 3 100U processor, it handles everyday college workloads, from documents and presentations to browsing and multitasking. The 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD, along with Windows 11 and Office Home & Student 2024, make it productivity-ready.
Reliable performance
Value for money
Sleek design
Average battery life
Buyers appreciate this laptop for its light weight design and its performance.
Buyers should choose this laptop for its performance.
NAME
DISPLAY
PROCESSOR
BATTERY
|ASUS Zenbook A14 OLED (2025)
|14-inch
|Qualcomm Snapdragon X
|36WHrs
|Acer Aspire Lite
|15.6-inch
|AMD Ryzen 3-5400U
|36WHrs
|Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3
|15.6-inch
|AMD Ryzen 3 30
|47WHrs
|HP OmniBook 5 OLED
|14-inch
|Snapdragon X Plus
|59WHrs
|Dell 15
|15.6-inch
|14th Gen Intel Core i3
|49.9 WHrs
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I’ve used and tested hundreds of laptops across price points and types. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.
To compile this guide, I’ve used at least a dozen students’ laptops across price points and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their display technology, performance, battery life and factors that impact their overall performance. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer's site links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
FAQs
How much should I spend on a student laptop in India?
For basic college work, you can find capable laptops from around ₹35,000– ₹45,000. The ₹45,000– ₹70,000 range is a better sweet spot if you want stronger performance, 16GB RAM and enough headroom for several years.
Is 8GB RAM enough for a student laptop?
Yes, 8GB RAM is sufficient for basic tasks such as browsing, MS Office, PDFs, online classes and presentations. However, 16GB is preferable if you regularly multitask, code, edit photos/videos or want the laptop to remain comfortable to use throughout a three- to four-year degree.
Should I buy a 16GB RAM laptop for college?
Yes, if your budget allows it. 16GB RAM is a better long-term choice for students because it provides more headroom for multiple browser tabs, productivity apps, coding environments and other demanding software.
Is an SSD necessary for a student laptop?
Yes. An SSD should be considered essential for a modern student laptop. It delivers faster boot times, quicker application loading and faster file access than a traditional hard drive.
Do students need an OLED display?
Not necessarily. OLED is worth considering if you watch a lot of content or need better contrast and richer colours. For everyday college work, however, a good Full HD IPS display can be perfectly adequate and usually costs less.