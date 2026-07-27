Need better focus and sound? Best ANC headphones under ₹10000 for everyday listening

Whether you travel daily, work from busy cafés or simply enjoy uninterrupted music, a good pair of ANC headphones can make a noticeable difference. They reduce unwanted background noise, helping you focus on your music, movies or calls without constantly increasing the volume.

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Thankfully, you no longer need to spend a premium to get effective active noise cancellation. Several brands now offer impressive sound quality, long battery life and comfortable designs under ₹10,000. To help you choose the right pair, we have shortlisted the best ANC headphones under ₹10,000 that deliver excellent value for everyday use.

BEST OVERALL

JBL Live 770NC is a feature-rich over-ear headphone aimed at commuters who want strong battery life and smart features. JBL lists True Adaptive Noise Cancelling, Smart Ambient, Bluetooth 5.3, multipoint, Personi-Fi 2.0, and up to 65 hours of battery life. Reviewers say it is comfortable, easy to use, and well suited for office or travel use, although the ANC is not the absolute best available. It offers a polished mid-range experience with modern convenience and a balanced feature set.

Specifications Battery life Up to 65 hours with speed charge support. Bluetooth 5.3 with LE Audio support. Noise cancellation True Adaptive Noise Cancelling with Smart Ambient. Microphones 2 beamforming mics for calls. App features Personi-Fi 2.0 and JBL Headphones app support. Reason to buy Strong battery life for commuting and office use. Comfortable fit with useful multipoint support. Reason to avoid ANC is effective, but not class-leading. Sound tuning and comfort feedback vary slightly by reviewer.

What are buyers saying? Buyers like the long battery life, comfort, and easy device switching, while some say the noise cancelling is good but not the strongest.

Why choose this product? You should choose this product because it combines long battery life, multipoint convenience, and solid ANC for everyday commuting.

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JBL Tune 770NC is a lighter, value-focused ANC headphone that prioritises battery life and portability. JBL says it delivers up to 70 hours of playback, Bluetooth 5.3, multipoint connectivity, and quick charging. Review coverage describes it as a practical daily driver with decent noise cancelling and a foldable design, though the ear cups are smaller and comfort can be tighter than the Live model. It is best for buyers who want strong runtime and an affordable JBL signature sound.

Specifications Battery life Up to 70 hours, with 5 minutes for 3 extra hours. Bluetooth 5.3 with LE Audio support. Connectivity Multipoint connection for two devices. Noise cancellation Adaptive Noise Cancelling with JBL app support. Design Lightweight and flat-folding. Reason to buy Excellent battery life for commuting. Foldable and easy to carry. Reason to avoid Comfort is not as good as the Live 770NC. Sound and ANC are good, but not the most refined in class.

What are buyers saying? Buyers like the battery life and portability, but some feel the fit is tighter and the sound is less premium than the Live 770NC.

Why choose this product? You should choose this product because it offers long battery life, folding portability, and practical ANC at a lower price point.

VALUE FOR MONEY

CMF Headphone Pro is a standout budget-premium model with a strong feature list for commuters. Nothing says it offers up to 100 hours of playback, up to 99% noise reduction, interchangeable ear cushions, 40mm drivers, LDAC, and custom sound tuning. Recent reviews praise its comfort, bass weight, and surprising sound quality for the price, while also noting that it needs some EQ tuning to sound its best. It feels more distinctive and customisable than most rivals in this segment.

Specifications Battery life Up to 100 hours, or 50 hours with ANC on. ANC Up to 40dB noise cancellation, with adaptive ANC. Drivers 40mm dynamic drivers. Codec support LDAC and Hi-Res wireless audio. Bluetooth 5.4 with multipoint support. Reason to buy Outstanding battery life for the price. Very customisable sound and controls. Reason to avoid Sound may need EQ tuning to shine. Premium feel is good, but not fully flagship-grade.

What are buyers saying? Buyers praise the comfort, strong battery life, and punchy bass, but some say the midrange needs tuning for a more balanced sound.

Why choose this product? You should choose this product because it delivers long battery life, strong ANC, and highly customisable sound at an aggressive price.

BUDGET FRIENDLY

Noise Airwave Max XR is built for users who want very long battery life and a busy commute-friendly feature set. Noise lists up to 120 hours of playback, 22dB ANC, 40mm drivers, Bluetooth 6.0, spatial audio, dual-device pairing, IPX4 resistance, and 85ms low latency gaming mode. Review and buyer feedback points to clear sound, strong bass, and excellent endurance. It is a practical choice for long trips, but its noise cancelling is more modest than premium ANC rivals.

Specifications Battery life Up to 120 hours at 50% volume. ANC Up to 22dB active noise cancellation. Drivers 40mm premium drivers. Bluetooth 6.0 with dual-device pairing. Protection IPX4 splash resistance. Reason to buy Massive battery life is ideal for long commutes. Good bass and clear sound for the price. Reason to avoid ANC is useful, but not especially strong. Comfort and premium refinement are more budget-oriented.

What are buyers saying? Buyers like the clear sound, strong bass, and very long battery life, though some would prefer stronger noise cancellation.

Why choose this product? You should choose this product because it offers marathon battery life, decent ANC, and a good feature set for everyday travel.

Edifier W820NB Plus is a budget ANC headphone with surprisingly strong feature coverage for commuting. Edifier lists up to 88 hours of playback with ANC off, 49 hours with ANC on, LDAC support, Bluetooth 6.1, multipoint, and a -49dB noise cancellation claim. Reviews consistently highlight comfortable fit, decent sound, and effective isolation, but also note that the lack of a foldable design makes it less travel-friendly than some rivals. It is a very competent value pick.

Specifications Battery life About 88 hours with ANC off, 49 hours with ANC on. ANC Upgraded -49dB active noise cancellation. Codec support LDAC and Hi-Res Audio. Bluetooth 6.1 with multipoint connection. Sound Spatial Sound support. Reason to buy Very long battery life. Comfortable fit with good isolation. Reason to avoid Not foldable, so it is less compact for travel. ANC is strong for the price, but still budget-tuned rather than flagship-level.

What are buyers saying? Buyers praise the comfort, sound quality, and isolation, but some say the non-folding design is inconvenient for commuters.

Why choose this product? You should choose this product because it offers excellent battery life, LDAC support, and solid ANC at a budget-friendly level.

Factors to consider when buying ANC headphones Noise cancellation: Look for effective ANC performance that can reduce traffic, office chatter and other everyday background noise.

Sound quality: Choose headphones with balanced audio, clear vocals and punchy bass for a better listening experience.

Battery life: Longer battery backup means fewer charging breaks, especially if you travel or work for extended hours.

Comfort and fit: Lightweight headphones with soft ear cushions are more comfortable for long listening sessions.

Connectivity and features: Features like Bluetooth multipoint, low latency mode and fast charging can improve everyday usability. Top 3 features of best over ear headphones

Headphones Battery ANC Connectivity / commute note JBL Live 770NC Up to 65h True Adaptive ANC Bluetooth 5.3, multipoint, great for office travel JBL Tune 770NC Up to 70h Adaptive ANC Bluetooth 5.3, foldable, easy to carry CMF Headphone Pro Up to 100h, 50h ANC on Up to 40dB ANC Bluetooth 5.4, LDAC, highly customisable Noise Airwave Max XR Up to 120h Up to 22dB ANC Bluetooth 6.0, dual pairing, IPX4 Edifier W820NB Plus Up to 88h ANC off, 49h ANC on -49dB ANC Bluetooth 6.1, LDAC, multipoint

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