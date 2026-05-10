Editorial independence is core to our work. Some links may earn us a commission, without influencing our opinions.

Need extra safety for daily drives? These dash cams and GPS trackers are worth considering

From video recording to live location tracking, these dash cams and GPS trackers help improve safety, security and driving convenience.

Published10 May 2026, 11:00 AM IST
Smart driving starts with better safety and tracking features.
Smart driving starts with better safety and tracking features.

By Amit Rahi

For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.

Read moreRead less

Parking damage, vehicle theft and unsafe driving situations have made dash cams and GPS trackers far more useful for everyday drivers. Many car owners now prefer adding these devices for extra security, evidence recording and real-time tracking during daily commutes or long road trips.

Our Picks

FAQs

Our Picks

ProductRatingPrice

Qubo Car Dashcam Pro 2.7K | Dual Channel | Hero Group | NightPulse Vision | 5MP QHD+ Front Wide 2MP FHD Rear | G-Sensor | 2" LCD | Built-in GPS, Wi-Fi, Mic | App | Up to 1TB Storage| Made in IndiaView Details...

₹7,490

...
Check Offers

Blaupunkt Dashcam-DC 4050 WiFi Dual Camera 2K +1080P,Dual Port Charger,Dashboard Mount,G Sensor,256GB SD Card Capability,Mobile APP,140° Wide Angle View,Built-in Mic and Speaker,Time & Date StampView Details...

...
Get Price

70mai A510 HDR 3K Dual Channel Dash Cam, STARVIS 2 IMX675 Sensor, ADAS, Built-in GPS Logger, Route Recorder, MaiColor Vivid+ with Night Owl Vision, App Playback & Share, Optional Parking MonitoringView Details...

₹11,999

...
Check Offers

JioMotive OBD GPS Tracker & Wi-fi Router| 4G eSIM Plug n Play| Instant On/Off, Geo Fencing Alerts| 1 Year Free Subscription| Jio Locked | for Personal Cars & Small Fleets (Upto 5 Cars)View Details...

₹2,994

...
Check Offers

Onelap GO Portable GPS (with 12 Months 4G SIM Recharge) - Wireless GPS Tracker for Car, Kids School Bag, Scooty or Trucks | 10000 mAH Battery | Voice Monitoring | Magnetic Grip | 1 Yr Android iOS appView Details...

₹4,343

...
Check Offers
research icon

Research-Backed Choices

Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

Modern dash cams offer features like night vision, loop recording and high-resolution video capture, while GPS trackers help monitor vehicle location and movement. To help you choose the right option, we have shortlisted the best dash cams and GPS trackers that deliver reliable performance, useful features and strong value for money.

Dash cams for your car

The Qubo Dashcam Pro 3K is designed for drivers seeking sharper footage and better night recording quality. Equipped with a Sony STARVIS 2 sensor, it captures clearer details during low-light driving conditions and supports dual-channel recording for front and rear coverage. Features like ADAS support, GPS logging, emergency recording, and app connectivity improve usability for daily commuters and highway drivers. Its compact design blends neatly inside the cabin while loop recording ensures uninterrupted footage storage during long drives.

Specifications

Resolution
3K Front Recording
Sensor
Sony STARVIS 2
Recording
Dual Channel
Connectivity
Wi-Fi App Support
Features
GPS + ADAS Support

Reasons to buy

...

Excellent night recording clarity

...

Reliable app connectivity and GPS tracking

Reason to avoid

...

Rear camera quality is lower than front

...

Premium pricing compared to entry-level dashcams

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the sharp video quality, especially during night driving. Many also like the compact design and smooth smartphone app connectivity experience.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for premium night vision performance, reliable recording quality, and useful smart driving safety features.

2. JioEyeQ Dashcam (2026) with GPS |1080p Camera | 140° Ultrawide FOV | AI Pedestrian Detection | 32GB Micro SD Included | Night Vision| Emergency Recording | Collision Detection | Built in Wi-fi & Mic

our principles

Our Principles

Full Transparency

Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.

Brand Confidence

We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

This ultrawide dashcam focuses on safety-oriented features including pedestrian detection and emergency recording support. Its wide-angle lens captures broader road coverage, reducing blind spots during city and highway driving. The camera automatically saves footage during sudden braking or collisions, helping preserve important evidence. Compact dimensions make installation simple without obstructing visibility. It also supports loop recording and parking surveillance, making it useful for drivers who regularly park in crowded areas or travel through busy traffic conditions.

Specifications

Lens
Ultrawide Angle
Recording
Full HD
Safety Features
Pedestrian Detection
Recording Support
Emergency Lock Recording
Parking Mode
Supported

Reasons to buy

...

Wide field of view improves coverage

...

Useful emergency recording functions

Reason to avoid

...

Limited brand recognition

...

Mobile app support may vary

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the wide recording coverage and emergency recording feature. Some users also appreciate the simple setup process and decent daytime clarity.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for broader road visibility and additional safety-focused recording functions.

The Blaupunkt dashcam offers dual-camera recording along with practical daily driving features such as loop recording and parking monitoring. It captures clear road footage during daytime conditions and includes support for mobile charging through its bundled charger. The compact body design helps maintain a clean dashboard setup while continuous recording automatically overwrites older clips when storage fills up. Built for regular commuting and urban driving, it balances affordability, essential protection features, and simple operation for first-time dashcam buyers.

Specifications

Recording
Dual Channel
Video Quality
Full HD
Features
Parking Monitoring
Connectivity
USB Charging Support
Recording Type
Loop Recording

Reasons to buy

...

Simple installation process

...

Compact and lightweight design

Reason to avoid

...

Average low-light recording

...

Fewer advanced smart features

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the easy installation and compact size. Many users find the recording quality suitable for daily driving requirements.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for reliable everyday recording and hassle-free installation at a practical price point.

The CP PLUS CP-F83B dashcam is aimed at users looking for dual-channel recording and dependable accident documentation. It supports front and rear recording together, helping monitor traffic situations more effectively. Features such as loop recording, G-sensor emergency protection, and parking monitoring improve overall safety coverage. Its compact structure keeps windshield obstruction minimal while the interface remains beginner-friendly. Suitable for daily commuting and long highway drives, it combines practical functionality with a security-focused recording experience.

Specifications

Recording
Dual Channel
Safety Feature
G-Sensor
Video Quality
Full HD
Recording Support
Loop Recording
Parking Monitoring
Supported

Reasons to buy

...

Reliable dual-camera coverage

...

Easy-to-use interface

Reason to avoid

...

Night clarity could improve

...

Limited premium smart features

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the clear front recording and practical parking monitoring support. Several users also mention easy installation and reliable recording stability.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for dependable dual-camera safety coverage and straightforward everyday usability.

The Qubo Wireless GPS Tracker is built for vehicle tracking and live location monitoring with subscription-based connectivity support. It comes pre-recharged and offers real-time tracking through a companion mobile application. Geofencing alerts, route history, and anti-theft notifications improve vehicle security for personal and fleet use. Its wireless design simplifies installation without complicated wiring requirements. Suitable for cars, bikes, and commercial vehicles, the tracker prioritises convenience, compactness, and continuous monitoring for everyday security needs.

Specifications

Connectivity
Wireless GPS
Alerts
Geofencing Notifications
Monitoring
Real-Time Tracking
App Support
Yes
Installation
Wire-Free Design

Reasons to buy

...

Easy wireless installation

...

Accurate live location tracking

Reason to avoid

...

Requires subscription services

...

Battery charging needed periodically

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the real-time tracking accuracy and app interface. Many also appreciate the compact body and simple installation process.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for convenient wireless tracking and dependable vehicle security monitoring.

GPS trackers for your car

The JioMotive GPS Tracker combines real-time vehicle tracking with connected smart vehicle features through the JioThings ecosystem. It supports instant alerts, trip analysis, driving behaviour monitoring, and location history tracking. Designed mainly for cars, it connects through the OBD port for quick installation without external wiring. Users can monitor vehicle movement directly through the mobile application. Compact dimensions, connected diagnostics, and integrated subscription support make it suitable for personal vehicle security and family tracking requirements.

Specifications

Installation
OBD Plug-and-Play
Tracking
Real-Time GPS
Alerts
Instant Notifications
App Support
JioThings App
Monitoring
Trip Analytics

Reasons to buy

...

Quick installation without wiring

...

Useful driving analytics features

Reason to avoid

...

Subscription dependency

...

Works mainly with compatible vehicles

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the quick setup process and live location accuracy. Many also find the trip tracking and driving insights useful.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for easy installation and connected smart vehicle monitoring features.

This compact wireless GPS tracker focuses on discreet location monitoring for vehicles, personal belongings, and basic security applications. It supports real-time location updates and recording functionality while maintaining a small lightweight form factor. Magnetic mounting improves installation flexibility, allowing users to place it inside cars or bags easily. The tracker supports remote monitoring and connectivity through mobile devices. Its portability and simple operation make it suitable for buyers looking for affordable and compact tracking solutions.

Specifications

Design
Mini Wireless Tracker
Connectivity
Mobile Monitoring
Mounting
Magnetic Placement
Tracking
Real-Time GPS
Usage
Multi-Purpose Tracking

Reasons to buy

...

Very compact and portable

...

Flexible placement options

Reason to avoid

...

Battery life may vary heavily

...

Limited premium tracking features

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the compact design and portability. Some users also find the tracking performance useful for short-distance monitoring needs.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for affordable and discreet tracking in a compact portable form factor.

The Onelap GO Wireless GPS Tracker is designed for real-time vehicle monitoring with fleet-friendly tracking capabilities. It supports live location updates, route playback, ignition alerts, and driving behaviour monitoring through its mobile platform. The wireless design reduces installation complexity, while long battery support improves usability for extended monitoring. Suitable for personal cars and commercial fleets, it offers detailed movement insights and security alerts. Its combination of smart tracking tools and reliable connectivity makes it practical for long-term usage.

Specifications

Tracking
Real-Time GPS
Alerts
Ignition Notifications
Connectivity
Wireless
Monitoring
Route Playback
App Support
Yes

Reasons to buy

...

Detailed trip and route monitoring

...

Suitable for fleet management

Reason to avoid

...

Subscription required for services

...

App interface may feel complex initially

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the tracking precision and route history support. Many also mention reliable performance during daily vehicle monitoring.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for detailed vehicle tracking and dependable long-term monitoring capabilities.

The research and expertise

I have been covering consumer technology and automotive gadgets for several years, and during this time, I have explored and reviewed multiple car accessories designed to improve safety and convenience on the road. From dashboard cameras to GPS tracking devices, I regularly compare new products to understand which options are actually useful for daily driving.

For this buying guide, I compared dash cams and GPS trackers based on video quality, tracking accuracy, connectivity features, storage support, ease of installation, and overall reliability. I also checked customer reviews on Amazon to understand real-world performance, app experience, and long-term usability. After analysing the important features and user feedback, I shortlisted these products to help buyers find the right option according to their requirements and budget.

Similar articles for you

5 best dash cams for cars to buy in 2025 for every budget, feature preference, and driving scenario

Best dashcams for cars to stay protected and covered on every journey

Best dash cams with WiFi for extended safety while driving, these picks will keep you guarded

Best dash cam with parking mode: Top 10 car dash cameras for maximum safety on the road and in parking

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

HomeGadgets And AppliancesNeed extra safety for daily drives? These dash cams and GPS trackers are worth considering
More
FAQs
Dash cams help record driving footage, which can be useful during accidents, parking incidents or insurance claims.
Yes, GPS trackers help monitor vehicle location, improve security and track movement in real time through smartphone apps.
Most modern dash cams support night vision or low-light recording for better visibility during night driving conditions.
Many GPS trackers still track location using satellite signals, but app-based live tracking may require internet connectivity.
Most dash cams connect to the car power socket, while some models also support parking mode with dedicated power kits.

Meet your Guide

Amit Rahi

For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks....Read more

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.