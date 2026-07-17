Need more screen space for work or study? Best monitors under ₹10,000 that deliver great value

If you spend hours working, studying or attending online meetings, your laptop screen can start to feel limiting. A larger monitor not only gives you more screen space but also helps improve productivity, makes multitasking easier and provides a more comfortable viewing experience throughout the day.

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The good news is that you do not need to spend a fortune to get one. Today, several brands offer Full HD displays, slim bezels, eye care features and smooth refresh rates under ₹10,000. To help you find the right option, we have shortlisted the best monitors under ₹10,000 that offer dependable performance and excellent value for everyday use.

CURVED MONITOR

Samsung LS24D368GAWXXL is a 24 inch curved monitor built for everyday work, casual entertainment, and light gaming. Its 1800R curvature gives a more immersive viewing angle, while the 100Hz refresh rate and 4ms response time help visuals feel smoother than standard office displays. The Eye Saver Mode and Flicker Free features are useful for longer sessions, and the HDMI plus D Sub combination makes it flexible for basic setups. Buyers like its clarity and value, though some mention mixed performance feedback.

Specifications Display size 24 inch curved panel. Resolution Full HD 1920 x 1080. Refresh rate 100Hz. Response time 4ms. Connectivity HDMI, D Sub, headphone out. Reason to buy Curved screen feels more immersive for movies and general use. Eye Saver Mode and Flicker Free support comfortable long viewing sessions. Reason to avoid No DisplayPort, so connectivity is basic. Some buyers report mixed long term performance.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers like the sharp display, curved design, and value for money. Some also praise it for home office use, but a few report mixed long term performance.

Why choose this product? You should choose this product because it offers a curved Full HD screen, 100Hz smoothness, and eye comfort features at an affordable price.

GAMING MONITOR

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Lenovo L24-4C is a slim 24 inch IPS monitor aimed at users who want a clean design, good colour reproduction, and a higher refresh rate for smoother daily use. The 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and 99% sRGB coverage make it stand out in the budget monitor segment. Built in speakers, AMD FreeSync, and DisplayPort support add value for mixed work and entertainment use. Buyers praise its display quality and value, though some report shipping or screen condition issues.

Specifications Display size 23.8 inch IPS panel. Resolution Full HD 1920 x 1080. Refresh rate Up to 144Hz. Response time 1ms MPRT. Connectivity HDMI, DisplayPort, audio out. Reason to buy High 144Hz refresh rate is rare at this price. Strong 99% sRGB coverage suits work and content viewing. Reason to avoid Built in speakers are only basic 3W x2 units. Some buyers report damaged units or screen condition issues.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the display quality, appearance, and value for money. Some also like it as a second screen, but a few mention damaged or cracked units.

Why choose this product? You should choose this product because it combines 144Hz smoothness, IPS colour quality, and useful built in speakers in a slim design.

SUPERIOR PICTURE QUALITY

LG 24U411A-BN is a 24 inch Full HD IPS monitor with a focus on comfort, colour, and clean design. It offers a 120Hz refresh rate, 1ms MBR, HDR10 support, and 99% sRGB coverage, which makes it appealing for both work and casual entertainment. The virtually borderless design and slim stand give it a modern look, while Reader Mode and Flicker Safe help reduce strain. Buyers generally rate it well for display quality and value, although it is still a basic monitor without premium extras.

Specifications Display size 23.8 inch IPS panel. Resolution Full HD 1920 x 1080. Refresh rate 120Hz. Response time 1ms MBR. Connectivity HDMI and VGA. Reason to buy 120Hz and 1ms MBR make motion look smoother. HDR10 and 99% sRGB improve colour quality. Reason to avoid No DisplayPort or USB hub support. Mostly suited to casual use rather than advanced productivity.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers like the vivid display, borderless look, and solid value for money. Review ratings are positive overall, with most feedback focusing on colour quality and general satisfaction.

Why choose this product? You should choose this product because it gives you a bright IPS panel, 120Hz smoothness, and a neat borderless design for daily use.

BenQ GW2490 is a 23.8 inch eye care monitor designed for long working hours, study, and home office use. It offers Full HD resolution, 100Hz refresh rate, 99% sRGB coverage, and BenQ’s eye comfort features such as Low Blue Light Plus, Flicker Free, and Brightness Intelligence. The dual HDMI ports and VESA support make it practical and easy to integrate into different setups. Buyers praise its display quality and colour accuracy, though some mention mixed speaker quality and power supply concerns.

Specifications Display size 23.8 inch IPS panel. Resolution Full HD 1920 x 1080. Refresh rate 100Hz. Colour gamut 99% sRGB. Connectivity Dual HDMI, DisplayPort, speakers. Reason to buy Excellent eye care features for long sessions. Strong colour accuracy makes it good for work and media. Reason to avoid Built in speakers get mixed feedback. Some buyers complain about the power plug requirement.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the display quality, colour accuracy, and value for money. Some also like it for work from home, while speaker quality gets mixed feedback.

Why choose this product? You should choose this product because it is one of the strongest eye comfort monitors in this price range, with good colour accuracy and a clean display.

Acer SA272 P1 is a 27 inch Full HD IPS monitor built for users who want a larger screen without moving into a higher price bracket. It features a 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms VRB, AMD FreeSync, and a very slim 7.2mm Zero Frame design. The monitor also includes eye care features and built in speakers for convenience. Buyers like its sharp visuals and premium look, though the speakers receive negative feedback from several users.

Specifications Display size 27 inch IPS panel. Resolution Full HD 1920 x 1080. Refresh rate 144Hz. Response time 1ms VRB. Connectivity HDMI and VGA. Reason to buy Large 27 inch screen is useful for multitasking. 144Hz and FreeSync make motion look smooth. Reason to avoid Built in speakers are widely criticised. Full HD on 27 inches can feel less sharp than 24 inch models.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the display quality, sharp visuals, and value for money. Several also mention the premium look, but the speakers receive negative feedback.

Why choose this product? You should choose this product because it gives you a larger 27 inch IPS screen, 144Hz smoothness, and a premium slim design at budget pricing.

BUDGET FRIENDLY

Zebronics A122 is a 21.5 inch budget monitor made for basic office work, study, and casual media use. It offers Full HD resolution, 100Hz refresh rate, 4ms response time, anti glare coating, and a bezel less design. The 250 nits brightness and 4000:1 contrast ratio make it decent for everyday viewing, while HDMI and VGA keep it simple. Buyers praise the build quality and style, though some explicitly say it is not meant for gaming.

Specifications Display size 21.5 inch. Resolution Full HD 1920 x 1080. Refresh rate 100Hz. Response time 4ms. Connectivity HDMI and VGA. Reason to buy Good value for simple daily use. Anti glare panel helps with comfortable viewing. Reason to avoid Not ideal for serious gaming. Basic connectivity with no DisplayPort.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the build quality, style, and value for money. Some also mention it works well as a large screen, but gaming buyers are advised to look elsewhere.

Why choose this product? You should choose this product because it is an affordable Full HD monitor with 100Hz refresh rate, good contrast, and a clean bezel less look.

FRONTECH MON-0079C is a budget 22 inch curved monitor with Full HD resolution and a 100Hz refresh rate. It is aimed at buyers looking for a low cost curved screen for work, study, and casual entertainment. The monitor is wall mountable and includes HDMI plus VGA ports, but it does not appear to focus on premium features. Buyers like the picture quality and value for money, though reviews are mixed on build quality, stability, and whether the curved effect feels genuine.

Specifications Display size 22 inch curved panel. Resolution Full HD 1920 x 1080. Refresh rate 100Hz. Response time 5ms. Connectivity HDMI and VGA. Reason to buy Curved form factor is attractive at this price. Value for money feedback is generally positive. Reason to avoid Stand stability and build quality get mixed reviews. Picture quality feedback is inconsistent.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers like the picture quality, value for money, and easy installation. However, some report stability issues and mixed feedback on the curved display experience.

Why choose this product? You should choose this product because it gives you a budget curved display with Full HD resolution and 100Hz refresh rate for everyday use.

Acer B227Q D1 is a productivity focused 21.5 inch IPS monitor that adds a built in adjustable webcam and microphone array, making it especially suitable for video calls and hybrid work. It offers Full HD resolution, 100Hz refresh rate, 4ms response time, 99% sRGB coverage, and ergonomic height, tilt, and swivel adjustment. The Zero Frame design gives it a modern look. Buyers appreciate the sharp visuals and smooth performance, but some report issues with the built in speakers and plug compatibility.

Specifications Display size 21.5 inch IPS panel. Resolution Full HD 1920 x 1080. Refresh rate 100Hz. Response time 4ms GTG. Connectivity HDMI, VGA, USB 2.0, webcam and mic support. Reason to buy Built in webcam and microphone are great for meetings. Ergonomic adjustments improve comfort during long work sessions. Reason to avoid Built in speakers receive negative feedback. Some buyers mention plug compatibility issues.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers like the sharp display, smooth performance, and value for money. However, some report speaker issues and plug compatibility concerns.

Why choose this product? You should choose this product because it combines a sharp IPS display with a built in webcam, microphone, and ergonomic adjustment for work focused use.

Factors to consider when buying a monitor Display size: A 22 to 24 inch Full HD monitor offers a comfortable viewing experience for work, study and casual entertainment.

Panel type: IPS panels provide better colours and wider viewing angles, while VA panels usually offer higher contrast.

Refresh rate: A 75Hz or higher refresh rate makes scrolling and everyday use feel smoother than standard 60Hz displays.

Eye care features: Look for low blue light and flicker free technology to reduce eye strain during long working hours.

Connectivity: Ensure the monitor includes the ports you need, such as HDMI or VGA, for easy connection with your laptop or desktop. Top 3 features of best budget monitors

Monitors Panel size Resolution Refresh rate Samsung LS24D368GAWXXL 24 inch curved Full HD 100Hz Lenovo L24-4C 23.8 inch IPS Full HD 144Hz LG 24U411A-BN 23.8 inch IPS Full HD 120Hz BenQ GW2490 23.8 inch IPS Full HD 100Hz Acer SA272 P1 27 inch IPS Full HD 144Hz Zebronics A122 21.5 inch Full HD 100Hz FRONTECH MON-0079C 22 inch curved Full HD 100Hz Acer B227Q D1 21.5 inch IPS Full HD 100Hz

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