Need more screen space for work? These 7 monitors cover different sizes, resolutions and budgets

A monitor can make a bigger difference to a home office than simply adding more screen space. The right size and resolution can make spreadsheets easier to manage, keep multiple browser windows visible and reduce the need to constantly switch between tabs. But there is a catch: a larger screen does not automatically mean a better work monitor. A 27-inch FHD panel, for instance, gives you more physical space but can look less sharp than a 27-inch QHD display. I compared seven monitors from Acer, Lenovo, BenQ, Dell, Samsung and Zebronics, covering 23.8-inch and 27-inch screens, FHD and QHD resolutions, and different connectivity and ergonomic features. Prices also vary considerably, so the right pick depends on how much screen space and clarity you actually need.

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Our Picks Product Rating Price Acer SA272U P1 27 Inch WQHD 2560×1440 IPS Monitor|144Hz Refresh Rate | 1ms VRB | HDR10 | AMD FreeSync | 1 x HDMI (2.0) + 1 x DisplayPort (1.4) | Built-in Speakers | Ultra-Slim 7.2mm Design | Eye Care View Details Check Offers Lenovo L24-4C| 24 Inch (60.96cm) Ultraslim PC Monitor, IPS, FHD 1920x1080, 144Hz, 99% sRGB, 1ms, 2x3W Speakers, HDMI, Display Port, Audio Out Port, AMD FreeSync,Eyesafe, Bezel-Less, VESA Mount, Grey View Details Check Offers BenQ GW2790 27" (68.58 cm) 1920x1080p FHD IPS Monitor| 100Hz|99% sRGB|Eye-careU|HDMI|Display Port|Bezel-Less|Eyesafe|VESA MediaSync|B.I.|Low Blue Light+| 2Wx2 Built-in Speakers|VESA Wall Mount(Black) View Details Check Offers Dell S2425HSM 24"/60.45cm FHD Monitor|Ash White|144Hz Refresh|99% Srgb, 300 cd/m2 Brightness|IPS Panel, 1ms| Contrast 1500:1| 2xHDMI, Built-in 3W Dual Speakers|Warranty 3 Years, Ergonomic|AMD FreeSync View Details Check Offers Samsung 27" (68.5cm) 100Hz Curved Monitor|1800R Curved Screen|100Hz|4ms|SRGB 95%|Ports-HDMI,D-Sub,Headphone|Game Mode|EyeSaver Mode|16.7M Color Support|Flicker Free|Off Timer Plus|LS27D368GAWXXL|Black View Details Check Offers View More

Research-Backed Choices Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

The Acer SA272U P1 takes the sharper-display route with a 27-inch WQHD IPS panel. Its 2560x1440 resolution gives more workspace than a Full HD screen, which is useful for spreadsheets, documents and side-by-side windows. The 144Hz refresh rate is more than most office tasks require, but it also keeps scrolling and general movement smooth. Acer also includes HDR10, FreeSync and VisionCare features.

Specifications Display 27-inch WQHD IPS Resolution 2560x1440 Refresh rate 144Hz Response time 1ms VRB Brightness 250 nits Connectivity HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort Speakers 2 x 2W Reasons to buy QHD resolution gives you more usable desktop space IPS panel and 178-degree viewing angles suit shared workspaces 144Hz refresh rate makes scrolling and moving windows feel smooth Reason to avoid Stand does not offer height adjustment 250-nit brightness is fairly basic for bright rooms

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers generally praise the monitor's value and display quality, particularly the QHD panel and crisp picture. Feedback on the built-in sound is less consistent, with several buyers describing the audio as poor. Overall, the display itself receives more positive attention than its speakers.

Why should you choose this product? The main draw here is the combination of a 27-inch QHD panel and a 144Hz refresh rate. It suits users who want sharper text and more workspace for multitasking without moving into a premium professional monitor.

2. Lenovo L24-4C| 24 Inch (60.96cm) Ultraslim PC Monitor, IPS, FHD 1920x1080, 144Hz, 99% sRGB, 1ms, 2x3W Speakers, HDMI, Display Port, Audio Out Port, AMD FreeSync,Eyesafe, Bezel-Less, VESA Mount, Grey Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Lenovo L24-4C is aimed at smaller desks where a 27-inch monitor may feel excessive. Its 23.8-inch Full HD IPS panel runs at 144Hz and covers 99% sRGB, while the 1,500:1 contrast ratio adds some depth to images. Built-in 2 x 3W speakers and a tilt stand make it practical for a basic home office.

Specifications Display 23.8-inch FHD IPS Resolution 1920x1080 Refresh rate 144Hz Colour coverage 99% sRGB Contrast ratio 1,500:1 Response time 4ms GTG, 1ms MPRT Speakers 2 x 3W Reasons to buy Compact 23.8-inch size works well on smaller desks 144Hz refresh rate is useful beyond basic office work Built-in 3W speakers reduce the need for separate desktop speakers Reason to avoid Full HD resolution gives less workspace than 27-inch QHD models Stand offers tilt adjustment rather than height adjustment No USB-C connectivity on the listed model

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers appreciate the monitor's appearance, colour quality and overall value. Connectivity also receives positive mentions, while opinions on power functionality and built-in sound are mixed. Buyers specifically criticise the lack of height adjustment, with the stand unable to raise or lower the display.

Why should you choose this product? Its compact footprint and 144Hz IPS display make the L24-4C a practical fit for smaller workstations. It is particularly suited to users who want a modern-looking monitor without taking up as much desk space as a 27-inch model.

The BenQ GW2790 keeps things straightforward with a 27-inch Full HD IPS panel running at 100Hz. Its focus is less about high-end performance and more about comfortable long-term use. BenQ includes Brightness Intelligence Gen2, low blue light and flicker-free technology, along with 99% sRGB coverage. There are also two HDMI ports and a DisplayPort connection.

Specifications Display 27-inch IPS Resolution 1920x1080 Refresh rate 100Hz Brightness 250 nits Colour gamut 99% sRGB Contrast ratio 1300:1 Speakers 2 x 2W Reasons to buy Eye-care features are useful for long work sessions 27-inch IPS panel gives generous physical screen space Multiple display inputs make switching between devices easier Reason to avoid Full HD resolution is relatively low for a 27-inch screen Stand only offers tilt adjustment No USB-C connectivity for modern laptop setups

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers strongly praise the eye-care features, smooth 100Hz refresh rate and slim-bezel design. The monitor is frequently appreciated for coding, office work and general use. Common complaints centre on the built-in speakers, while some buyers also mention the non-standard power plug.

Why should you choose this product? The GW2790 is built around comfortable everyday computing rather than headline-grabbing specifications. Its eye-care features, 27-inch IPS panel and 100Hz refresh rate make it a sensible option for long office, coding and browsing sessions.

The Dell S2425HSM is a compact 23.8-inch Full HD IPS monitor with a surprisingly feature-rich stand. It supports 144Hz, 99% sRGB coverage and 300 cd/m² brightness, while the 1,500:1 contrast ratio adds depth to everyday content. Unlike several monitors here, its stand supports height, pivot, swivel and tilt adjustments. Dual 3W speakers are built in as well.

Specifications Display 23.8-inch FHD IPS Resolution 1920x1080 Refresh rate 144Hz Brightness 300 cd/m² Contrast ratio 1,500:1 Colour gamut 99% sRGB Speakers Dual 3W Reasons to buy Height, pivot, swivel and tilt adjustments offer better ergonomics 300 cd/m² brightness suits a wider range of indoor lighting Built-in dual 3W speakers are useful for everyday media Reason to avoid Full HD resolution limits workspace compared with QHD alternatives No DisplayPort connection

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers are impressed by the display and particularly appreciate its 1500:1 contrast ratio. The adjustable stand and built-in speakers also receive positive feedback, with buyers describing it as versatile for office and personal use. Overall, performance and design are viewed favourably.

Why should you choose this product? The standout feature is the adjustable stand. If your workday involves sitting at a desk for hours, the ability to change height, tilt, swivel and orientation gives the Dell S2425HSM a practical ergonomic advantage.

Samsung's 27-inch Essential Monitor S3 takes a different approach with a curved VA panel. It uses Full HD resolution, a 100Hz refresh rate and a 3,000:1 static contrast ratio. Eye Saver Mode and flicker reduction are aimed at longer sessions, while HDMI and D-Sub inputs cover basic connectivity. There are no built-in speakers, so audio needs to come from another device.

Specifications Display 27-inch curved VA Resolution 1920x1080 Refresh rate 100Hz Brightness 250 cd/m² Contrast ratio 3,000:1 Response time 4ms GTG Connectivity HDMI, D-Sub Reasons to buy High 3,000:1 contrast ratio suits text, movies and general media 27-inch curved screen provides plenty of physical workspace Eye Saver Mode and flicker reduction are useful for long sessions Reason to avoid Full HD resolution is relatively low at 27 inches Stand does not provide height adjustment No DisplayPort or built-in speakers

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers generally praise the display quality and value, with some particularly appreciating it for PC gaming. Feedback on adjustability is mixed, as the stand cannot be height-adjusted. Picture quality also receives divided opinions, and buyers are not unanimous about its suitability for work.

Why should you choose this product? The Samsung stands out if you prefer a large curved screen and strong contrast for mixed work and entertainment. Its VA panel and 3,000:1 contrast ratio make it particularly relevant for users who also consume media at their desks.

The Zebronics SA127 is the budget-oriented 27-inch option in this list. It uses an IPS panel with Full HD resolution, a 100Hz refresh rate and 250-nit brightness. The bezel-less design keeps the monitor looking relatively clean, while HDMI and VGA inputs provide straightforward compatibility with older and newer systems. Built-in speakers are included, though the overall feature set remains basic.

Specifications Display 27-inch IPS Resolution 1920x1080 Refresh rate 100Hz Brightness 250 nits Contrast ratio 1000:1 Colour space 95% sRGB Connectivity HDMI, VGA, Audio IN Reasons to buy Large 27-inch screen at a budget-oriented price IPS panel provides wide 178-degree viewing angles 100Hz refresh rate is useful for smoother scrolling Reason to avoid Full HD resolution is less sharp on a 27-inch panel 14ms response time is modest compared with faster monitors Connectivity is limited to HDMI and VGA

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Most customers praise the picture quality, slim bezel design and value for money. The 100Hz IPS display receives positive comments for brightness and clarity. However, buyers also flag weak speakers and limited adjustability, while some mention quality-control concerns such as dead pixels.

Why should you choose this product? The SA127 focuses on giving you a large IPS screen without pushing the price too high. It makes sense for basic office work, browsing and multitasking when screen size matters more than QHD resolution or advanced connectivity.

The Dell SE2726D brings QHD resolution to a 27-inch IPS panel, making it one of the more productivity-focused choices here. It supports 2560x1440 resolution at 144Hz, 300 cd/m² brightness, 99% sRGB coverage and a 1,500:1 contrast ratio. Connectivity includes HDMI and DisplayPort, while the stand is tilt-only.

Specifications Display 27-inch QHD IPS Resolution 2560x1440 Refresh rate 144Hz Brightness 300 cd/m² Contrast ratio 1,500:1 Colour gamut 99% sRGB Connectivity HDMI, DisplayPort Reasons to buy QHD resolution gives sharper text and more workspace 300 cd/m² brightness is useful for typical indoor workspaces HDMI and DisplayPort provide flexible desktop connectivity Reason to avoid No built-in speakers No USB or USB-C connectivity

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers describe the monitor as a strong budget QHD option, praising its clear display, deep blacks and 1500:1 contrast ratio. Colour quality and brightness also receive positive feedback. Buyers mention good general performance, including for programming and 2K gaming, along with easy setup.

Why should you choose this product? The SE2726D is built around the combination of a 27-inch QHD panel and a 144Hz refresh rate. It suits users who want sharper text and more workspace for spreadsheets, coding and multitasking without moving to a premium professional display.

Top 3 features of the best work from home monitors

Monitor Size and resolution Refresh rate Key feature Acer SA272U P1 27-inch QHD 144Hz IPS panel Lenovo L24-4C 23.8-inch FHD 144Hz 99% sRGB BenQ GW2790 27-inch FHD 100Hz Eye-care features Dell S2425HSM 23.8-inch FHD 144Hz Adjustable stand Samsung Essential S3 27-inch FHD curved 100Hz 3,000:1 contrast Zebronics SA127 27-inch FHD 100Hz IPS display Dell SE2726D 27-inch QHD 144Hz 99% sRGB

Factors to consider when buying a monitor for work from home Screen size: A 24-inch monitor is easier to fit on a compact desk, while 27 inches gives you more physical room for side-by-side windows.

Resolution: QHD is worth considering on a 27-inch screen if you work with spreadsheets, documents, code or multiple windows. Full HD remains adequate for simpler workloads.

Ergonomics: Check whether the stand supports height, swivel and pivot adjustments. Tilt-only stands give you less flexibility when setting up the display.

Connectivity: HDMI is common, but DisplayPort can be useful for desktop PCs. If you connect a modern laptop directly, check specifically for USB-C support and power delivery rather than assuming it is included. Similar articles for you: Looking for a vacuum cleaner for daily cleaning? 7 options for dust, hair and hassle-free maintenance