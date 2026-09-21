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Need more screen space for work? These 7 monitors cover different sizes, resolutions and budgets

Looking for a monitor for your home office? Here are some options to consider based on display quality, features, connectivity, ergonomics and overall value.

Sparsh Sharma
Updated21 Sep 2026, 05:03 PM IST
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7 work-from-home monitors worth considering across sizes and budgets
7 work-from-home monitors worth considering across sizes and budgets(AI Generated)

A monitor can make a bigger difference to a home office than simply adding more screen space. The right size and resolution can make spreadsheets easier to manage, keep multiple browser windows visible and reduce the need to constantly switch between tabs. But there is a catch: a larger screen does not automatically mean a better work monitor. A 27-inch FHD panel, for instance, gives you more physical space but can look less sharp than a 27-inch QHD display. I compared seven monitors from Acer, Lenovo, BenQ, Dell, Samsung and Zebronics, covering 23.8-inch and 27-inch screens, FHD and QHD resolutions, and different connectivity and ergonomic features. Prices also vary considerably, so the right pick depends on how much screen space and clarity you actually need.

Our Picks

FAQs

Our Picks

ProductRatingPrice

Acer SA272U P1 27 Inch WQHD 2560×1440 IPS Monitor|144Hz Refresh Rate | 1ms VRB | HDR10 | AMD FreeSync | 1 x HDMI (2.0) + 1 x DisplayPort (1.4) | Built-in Speakers | Ultra-Slim 7.2mm Design | Eye CareView Details...

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Lenovo L24-4C| 24 Inch (60.96cm) Ultraslim PC Monitor, IPS, FHD 1920x1080, 144Hz, 99% sRGB, 1ms, 2x3W Speakers, HDMI, Display Port, Audio Out Port, AMD FreeSync,Eyesafe, Bezel-Less, VESA Mount, GreyView Details...

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BenQ GW2790 27" (68.58 cm) 1920x1080p FHD IPS Monitor| 100Hz|99% sRGB|Eye-careU|HDMI|Display Port|Bezel-Less|Eyesafe|VESA MediaSync|B.I.|Low Blue Light+| 2Wx2 Built-in Speakers|VESA Wall Mount(Black)View Details...

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Dell S2425HSM 24"/60.45cm FHD Monitor|Ash White|144Hz Refresh|99% Srgb, 300 cd/m2 Brightness|IPS Panel, 1ms| Contrast 1500:1| 2xHDMI, Built-in 3W Dual Speakers|Warranty 3 Years, Ergonomic|AMD FreeSyncView Details...

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Samsung 27" (68.5cm) 100Hz Curved Monitor|1800R Curved Screen|100Hz|4ms|SRGB 95%|Ports-HDMI,D-Sub,Headphone|Game Mode|EyeSaver Mode|16.7M Color Support|Flicker Free|Off Timer Plus|LS27D368GAWXXL|BlackView Details...

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Research-Backed Choices

Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

The Acer SA272U P1 takes the sharper-display route with a 27-inch WQHD IPS panel. Its 2560x1440 resolution gives more workspace than a Full HD screen, which is useful for spreadsheets, documents and side-by-side windows. The 144Hz refresh rate is more than most office tasks require, but it also keeps scrolling and general movement smooth. Acer also includes HDR10, FreeSync and VisionCare features.

Specifications

Display
27-inch WQHD IPS
Resolution
2560x1440
Refresh rate
144Hz
Response time
1ms VRB
Brightness
250 nits
Connectivity
HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort
Speakers
2 x 2W

Reasons to buy

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QHD resolution gives you more usable desktop space

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IPS panel and 178-degree viewing angles suit shared workspaces

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144Hz refresh rate makes scrolling and moving windows feel smooth

Reason to avoid

...

Stand does not offer height adjustment

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250-nit brightness is fairly basic for bright rooms

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers generally praise the monitor's value and display quality, particularly the QHD panel and crisp picture. Feedback on the built-in sound is less consistent, with several buyers describing the audio as poor. Overall, the display itself receives more positive attention than its speakers.

Why should you choose this product?

The main draw here is the combination of a 27-inch QHD panel and a 144Hz refresh rate. It suits users who want sharper text and more workspace for multitasking without moving into a premium professional monitor.

2. Lenovo L24-4C| 24 Inch (60.96cm) Ultraslim PC Monitor, IPS, FHD 1920x1080, 144Hz, 99% sRGB, 1ms, 2x3W Speakers, HDMI, Display Port, Audio Out Port, AMD FreeSync,Eyesafe, Bezel-Less, VESA Mount, Grey

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The Lenovo L24-4C is aimed at smaller desks where a 27-inch monitor may feel excessive. Its 23.8-inch Full HD IPS panel runs at 144Hz and covers 99% sRGB, while the 1,500:1 contrast ratio adds some depth to images. Built-in 2 x 3W speakers and a tilt stand make it practical for a basic home office.

Specifications

Display
23.8-inch FHD IPS
Resolution
1920x1080
Refresh rate
144Hz
Colour coverage
99% sRGB
Contrast ratio
1,500:1
Response time
4ms GTG, 1ms MPRT
Speakers
2 x 3W

Reasons to buy

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Compact 23.8-inch size works well on smaller desks

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144Hz refresh rate is useful beyond basic office work

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Built-in 3W speakers reduce the need for separate desktop speakers

Reason to avoid

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Full HD resolution gives less workspace than 27-inch QHD models

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Stand offers tilt adjustment rather than height adjustment

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No USB-C connectivity on the listed model

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers appreciate the monitor's appearance, colour quality and overall value. Connectivity also receives positive mentions, while opinions on power functionality and built-in sound are mixed. Buyers specifically criticise the lack of height adjustment, with the stand unable to raise or lower the display.

Why should you choose this product?

Its compact footprint and 144Hz IPS display make the L24-4C a practical fit for smaller workstations. It is particularly suited to users who want a modern-looking monitor without taking up as much desk space as a 27-inch model.

The BenQ GW2790 keeps things straightforward with a 27-inch Full HD IPS panel running at 100Hz. Its focus is less about high-end performance and more about comfortable long-term use. BenQ includes Brightness Intelligence Gen2, low blue light and flicker-free technology, along with 99% sRGB coverage. There are also two HDMI ports and a DisplayPort connection.

Specifications

Display
27-inch IPS
Resolution
1920x1080
Refresh rate
100Hz
Brightness
250 nits
Colour gamut
99% sRGB
Contrast ratio
1300:1
Speakers
2 x 2W

Reasons to buy

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Eye-care features are useful for long work sessions

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27-inch IPS panel gives generous physical screen space

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Multiple display inputs make switching between devices easier

Reason to avoid

...

Full HD resolution is relatively low for a 27-inch screen

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Stand only offers tilt adjustment

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No USB-C connectivity for modern laptop setups

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers strongly praise the eye-care features, smooth 100Hz refresh rate and slim-bezel design. The monitor is frequently appreciated for coding, office work and general use. Common complaints centre on the built-in speakers, while some buyers also mention the non-standard power plug.

Why should you choose this product?

The GW2790 is built around comfortable everyday computing rather than headline-grabbing specifications. Its eye-care features, 27-inch IPS panel and 100Hz refresh rate make it a sensible option for long office, coding and browsing sessions.

The Dell S2425HSM is a compact 23.8-inch Full HD IPS monitor with a surprisingly feature-rich stand. It supports 144Hz, 99% sRGB coverage and 300 cd/m² brightness, while the 1,500:1 contrast ratio adds depth to everyday content. Unlike several monitors here, its stand supports height, pivot, swivel and tilt adjustments. Dual 3W speakers are built in as well.

Specifications

Display
23.8-inch FHD IPS
Resolution
1920x1080
Refresh rate
144Hz
Brightness
300 cd/m²
Contrast ratio
1,500:1
Colour gamut
99% sRGB
Speakers
Dual 3W

Reasons to buy

...

Height, pivot, swivel and tilt adjustments offer better ergonomics

...

300 cd/m² brightness suits a wider range of indoor lighting

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Built-in dual 3W speakers are useful for everyday media

Reason to avoid

...

Full HD resolution limits workspace compared with QHD alternatives

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No DisplayPort connection

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers are impressed by the display and particularly appreciate its 1500:1 contrast ratio. The adjustable stand and built-in speakers also receive positive feedback, with buyers describing it as versatile for office and personal use. Overall, performance and design are viewed favourably.

Why should you choose this product?

The standout feature is the adjustable stand. If your workday involves sitting at a desk for hours, the ability to change height, tilt, swivel and orientation gives the Dell S2425HSM a practical ergonomic advantage.

Samsung's 27-inch Essential Monitor S3 takes a different approach with a curved VA panel. It uses Full HD resolution, a 100Hz refresh rate and a 3,000:1 static contrast ratio. Eye Saver Mode and flicker reduction are aimed at longer sessions, while HDMI and D-Sub inputs cover basic connectivity. There are no built-in speakers, so audio needs to come from another device.

Specifications

Display
27-inch curved VA
Resolution
1920x1080
Refresh rate
100Hz
Brightness
250 cd/m²
Contrast ratio
3,000:1
Response time
4ms GTG
Connectivity
HDMI, D-Sub

Reasons to buy

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High 3,000:1 contrast ratio suits text, movies and general media

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27-inch curved screen provides plenty of physical workspace

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Eye Saver Mode and flicker reduction are useful for long sessions

Reason to avoid

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Full HD resolution is relatively low at 27 inches

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Stand does not provide height adjustment

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No DisplayPort or built-in speakers

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers generally praise the display quality and value, with some particularly appreciating it for PC gaming. Feedback on adjustability is mixed, as the stand cannot be height-adjusted. Picture quality also receives divided opinions, and buyers are not unanimous about its suitability for work.

Why should you choose this product?

The Samsung stands out if you prefer a large curved screen and strong contrast for mixed work and entertainment. Its VA panel and 3,000:1 contrast ratio make it particularly relevant for users who also consume media at their desks.

The Zebronics SA127 is the budget-oriented 27-inch option in this list. It uses an IPS panel with Full HD resolution, a 100Hz refresh rate and 250-nit brightness. The bezel-less design keeps the monitor looking relatively clean, while HDMI and VGA inputs provide straightforward compatibility with older and newer systems. Built-in speakers are included, though the overall feature set remains basic.

Specifications

Display
27-inch IPS
Resolution
1920x1080
Refresh rate
100Hz
Brightness
250 nits
Contrast ratio
1000:1
Colour space
95% sRGB
Connectivity
HDMI, VGA, Audio IN

Reasons to buy

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Large 27-inch screen at a budget-oriented price

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IPS panel provides wide 178-degree viewing angles

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100Hz refresh rate is useful for smoother scrolling

Reason to avoid

...

Full HD resolution is less sharp on a 27-inch panel

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14ms response time is modest compared with faster monitors

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Connectivity is limited to HDMI and VGA

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Most customers praise the picture quality, slim bezel design and value for money. The 100Hz IPS display receives positive comments for brightness and clarity. However, buyers also flag weak speakers and limited adjustability, while some mention quality-control concerns such as dead pixels.

Why should you choose this product?

The SA127 focuses on giving you a large IPS screen without pushing the price too high. It makes sense for basic office work, browsing and multitasking when screen size matters more than QHD resolution or advanced connectivity.

The Dell SE2726D brings QHD resolution to a 27-inch IPS panel, making it one of the more productivity-focused choices here. It supports 2560x1440 resolution at 144Hz, 300 cd/m² brightness, 99% sRGB coverage and a 1,500:1 contrast ratio. Connectivity includes HDMI and DisplayPort, while the stand is tilt-only.

Specifications

Display
27-inch QHD IPS
Resolution
2560x1440
Refresh rate
144Hz
Brightness
300 cd/m²
Contrast ratio
1,500:1
Colour gamut
99% sRGB
Connectivity
HDMI, DisplayPort

Reasons to buy

...

QHD resolution gives sharper text and more workspace

...

300 cd/m² brightness is useful for typical indoor workspaces

...

HDMI and DisplayPort provide flexible desktop connectivity

Reason to avoid

...

No built-in speakers

...

No USB or USB-C connectivity

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers describe the monitor as a strong budget QHD option, praising its clear display, deep blacks and 1500:1 contrast ratio. Colour quality and brightness also receive positive feedback. Buyers mention good general performance, including for programming and 2K gaming, along with easy setup.

Why should you choose this product?

The SE2726D is built around the combination of a 27-inch QHD panel and a 144Hz refresh rate. It suits users who want sharper text and more workspace for spreadsheets, coding and multitasking without moving to a premium professional display.

Top 3 features of the best work from home monitors

Monitor

Size and resolution

Refresh rate

Key feature

Acer SA272U P1

27-inch QHD

144Hz

IPS panel

Lenovo L24-4C

23.8-inch FHD

144Hz

99% sRGB

BenQ GW2790

27-inch FHD

100Hz

Eye-care features

Dell S2425HSM

23.8-inch FHD

144Hz

Adjustable stand

Samsung Essential S3

27-inch FHD curved

100Hz

3,000:1 contrast

Zebronics SA127

27-inch FHD

100Hz

IPS display

Dell SE2726D

27-inch QHD

144Hz

99% sRGB

Factors to consider when buying a monitor for work from home

  • Screen size: A 24-inch monitor is easier to fit on a compact desk, while 27 inches gives you more physical room for side-by-side windows.
  • Resolution: QHD is worth considering on a 27-inch screen if you work with spreadsheets, documents, code or multiple windows. Full HD remains adequate for simpler workloads.
  • Ergonomics: Check whether the stand supports height, swivel and pivot adjustments. Tilt-only stands give you less flexibility when setting up the display.
  • Connectivity: HDMI is common, but DisplayPort can be useful for desktop PCs. If you connect a modern laptop directly, check specifically for USB-C support and power delivery rather than assuming it is included.

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HomeGadgets And AppliancesNeed more screen space for work? These 7 monitors cover different sizes, resolutions and budgets
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FAQs
A 24-inch monitor suits smaller desks, while a 27-inch model gives you more physical screen space. For 27-inch displays, QHD generally provides a sharper and more spacious desktop than Full HD.
QHD offers 2560x1440 resolution and can display more content on screen. It is particularly useful for spreadsheets, coding and multitasking, while Full HD can be sufficient for basic documents, browsing and video calls.
Yes. A 100Hz monitor can make scrolling and window movement feel smoother than a traditional 60Hz display. Higher refresh rates are not essential for office work, but they can be useful for mixed work and entertainment.
An adjustable stand is useful if you spend several hours at the desk. Height, tilt, swivel and pivot adjustments can help position the screen more comfortably for your seating position.
Built-in speakers are convenient for calls, videos and casual media playback, but they are not essential if you already use headphones or external speakers. Check the audio output quality before relying on them as your primary speakers.

Meet your Guide

Sparsh Sharma

Sparsh Sharma is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital Streams, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, artificial intelligence and the latest trends shaping the digital world. His work focuses on creating research-driven, accessible digital content that helps readers make informed buying decisions and understand how technology is changing their everyday lives. <br><br> Before joining Hindustan Times, Sparsh spent over two and a half years at Times Network, where he worked across Times Now Tech and covered a wide range of technology stories, from features, news and product reviews to smartphones, gadgets, apps, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and emerging tech trends. During his time there, he closely followed the fast-moving consumer technology landscape and worked on making the latest developments easy to understand for everyday users. <br><br> Over the years, Sparsh has tested and reviewed multiple smartphones, televisions, audio products, wearables and a wide range of consumer gadgets. His approach to technology coverage goes beyond specifications and benchmark numbers. He is particularly interested in how products perform in real-world situations, how useful they actually are and whether they deliver on the promises made by manufacturers. <br><br> He is also fascinated by the growing world of artificial intelligence and loves experimenting with the latest AI tools to find new ways of making technology content more engaging. From creating visuals and charts to building diagrams and experimenting with new formats, he enjoys using AI to add a little more fun and context to his stories while keeping the information accurate and useful. <br><br> A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Sparsh believes good technology journalism should make complicated things feel simple, relatable and useful. <br><br> Beyond the newsroom, Sparsh is a massive cricket fan and has been a Virat Kohli fanboy since his childhood. <br><br> Got an exciting technology story idea, product tip, or something you think deserves attention? Reach out to Sparsh at sparsh.sharma@htdigital.in....Read more

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