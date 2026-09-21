Need more screen space for work? These 7 monitors cover different sizes, resolutions and budgets

A monitor can make a bigger difference to a home office than simply adding more screen space. The right size and resolution can make spreadsheets easier to manage, keep multiple browser windows visible and reduce the need to constantly switch between tabs. But there is a catch: a larger screen does not automatically mean a better work monitor. A 27-inch FHD panel, for instance, gives you more physical space but can look less sharp than a 27-inch QHD display. I compared seven monitors from Acer, Lenovo, BenQ, Dell, Samsung and Zebronics, covering 23.8-inch and 27-inch screens, FHD and QHD resolutions, and different connectivity and ergonomic features. Prices also vary considerably, so the right pick depends on how much screen space and clarity you actually need.
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The Acer SA272U P1 takes the sharper-display route with a 27-inch WQHD IPS panel. Its 2560x1440 resolution gives more workspace than a Full HD screen, which is useful for spreadsheets, documents and side-by-side windows. The 144Hz refresh rate is more than most office tasks require, but it also keeps scrolling and general movement smooth. Acer also includes HDR10, FreeSync and VisionCare features.
QHD resolution gives you more usable desktop space
IPS panel and 178-degree viewing angles suit shared workspaces
144Hz refresh rate makes scrolling and moving windows feel smooth
Stand does not offer height adjustment
250-nit brightness is fairly basic for bright rooms
Customers generally praise the monitor's value and display quality, particularly the QHD panel and crisp picture. Feedback on the built-in sound is less consistent, with several buyers describing the audio as poor. Overall, the display itself receives more positive attention than its speakers.
The main draw here is the combination of a 27-inch QHD panel and a 144Hz refresh rate. It suits users who want sharper text and more workspace for multitasking without moving into a premium professional monitor.
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The Lenovo L24-4C is aimed at smaller desks where a 27-inch monitor may feel excessive. Its 23.8-inch Full HD IPS panel runs at 144Hz and covers 99% sRGB, while the 1,500:1 contrast ratio adds some depth to images. Built-in 2 x 3W speakers and a tilt stand make it practical for a basic home office.
Compact 23.8-inch size works well on smaller desks
144Hz refresh rate is useful beyond basic office work
Built-in 3W speakers reduce the need for separate desktop speakers
Full HD resolution gives less workspace than 27-inch QHD models
Stand offers tilt adjustment rather than height adjustment
No USB-C connectivity on the listed model
Customers appreciate the monitor's appearance, colour quality and overall value. Connectivity also receives positive mentions, while opinions on power functionality and built-in sound are mixed. Buyers specifically criticise the lack of height adjustment, with the stand unable to raise or lower the display.
Its compact footprint and 144Hz IPS display make the L24-4C a practical fit for smaller workstations. It is particularly suited to users who want a modern-looking monitor without taking up as much desk space as a 27-inch model.
The BenQ GW2790 keeps things straightforward with a 27-inch Full HD IPS panel running at 100Hz. Its focus is less about high-end performance and more about comfortable long-term use. BenQ includes Brightness Intelligence Gen2, low blue light and flicker-free technology, along with 99% sRGB coverage. There are also two HDMI ports and a DisplayPort connection.
Eye-care features are useful for long work sessions
27-inch IPS panel gives generous physical screen space
Multiple display inputs make switching between devices easier
Full HD resolution is relatively low for a 27-inch screen
Stand only offers tilt adjustment
No USB-C connectivity for modern laptop setups
Customers strongly praise the eye-care features, smooth 100Hz refresh rate and slim-bezel design. The monitor is frequently appreciated for coding, office work and general use. Common complaints centre on the built-in speakers, while some buyers also mention the non-standard power plug.
The GW2790 is built around comfortable everyday computing rather than headline-grabbing specifications. Its eye-care features, 27-inch IPS panel and 100Hz refresh rate make it a sensible option for long office, coding and browsing sessions.
The Dell S2425HSM is a compact 23.8-inch Full HD IPS monitor with a surprisingly feature-rich stand. It supports 144Hz, 99% sRGB coverage and 300 cd/m² brightness, while the 1,500:1 contrast ratio adds depth to everyday content. Unlike several monitors here, its stand supports height, pivot, swivel and tilt adjustments. Dual 3W speakers are built in as well.
Height, pivot, swivel and tilt adjustments offer better ergonomics
300 cd/m² brightness suits a wider range of indoor lighting
Built-in dual 3W speakers are useful for everyday media
Full HD resolution limits workspace compared with QHD alternatives
No DisplayPort connection
Customers are impressed by the display and particularly appreciate its 1500:1 contrast ratio. The adjustable stand and built-in speakers also receive positive feedback, with buyers describing it as versatile for office and personal use. Overall, performance and design are viewed favourably.
The standout feature is the adjustable stand. If your workday involves sitting at a desk for hours, the ability to change height, tilt, swivel and orientation gives the Dell S2425HSM a practical ergonomic advantage.
Samsung's 27-inch Essential Monitor S3 takes a different approach with a curved VA panel. It uses Full HD resolution, a 100Hz refresh rate and a 3,000:1 static contrast ratio. Eye Saver Mode and flicker reduction are aimed at longer sessions, while HDMI and D-Sub inputs cover basic connectivity. There are no built-in speakers, so audio needs to come from another device.
High 3,000:1 contrast ratio suits text, movies and general media
27-inch curved screen provides plenty of physical workspace
Eye Saver Mode and flicker reduction are useful for long sessions
Full HD resolution is relatively low at 27 inches
Stand does not provide height adjustment
No DisplayPort or built-in speakers
Customers generally praise the display quality and value, with some particularly appreciating it for PC gaming. Feedback on adjustability is mixed, as the stand cannot be height-adjusted. Picture quality also receives divided opinions, and buyers are not unanimous about its suitability for work.
The Samsung stands out if you prefer a large curved screen and strong contrast for mixed work and entertainment. Its VA panel and 3,000:1 contrast ratio make it particularly relevant for users who also consume media at their desks.
The Zebronics SA127 is the budget-oriented 27-inch option in this list. It uses an IPS panel with Full HD resolution, a 100Hz refresh rate and 250-nit brightness. The bezel-less design keeps the monitor looking relatively clean, while HDMI and VGA inputs provide straightforward compatibility with older and newer systems. Built-in speakers are included, though the overall feature set remains basic.
Large 27-inch screen at a budget-oriented price
IPS panel provides wide 178-degree viewing angles
100Hz refresh rate is useful for smoother scrolling
Full HD resolution is less sharp on a 27-inch panel
14ms response time is modest compared with faster monitors
Connectivity is limited to HDMI and VGA
Most customers praise the picture quality, slim bezel design and value for money. The 100Hz IPS display receives positive comments for brightness and clarity. However, buyers also flag weak speakers and limited adjustability, while some mention quality-control concerns such as dead pixels.
The SA127 focuses on giving you a large IPS screen without pushing the price too high. It makes sense for basic office work, browsing and multitasking when screen size matters more than QHD resolution or advanced connectivity.
The Dell SE2726D brings QHD resolution to a 27-inch IPS panel, making it one of the more productivity-focused choices here. It supports 2560x1440 resolution at 144Hz, 300 cd/m² brightness, 99% sRGB coverage and a 1,500:1 contrast ratio. Connectivity includes HDMI and DisplayPort, while the stand is tilt-only.
QHD resolution gives sharper text and more workspace
300 cd/m² brightness is useful for typical indoor workspaces
HDMI and DisplayPort provide flexible desktop connectivity
No built-in speakers
No USB or USB-C connectivity
Customers describe the monitor as a strong budget QHD option, praising its clear display, deep blacks and 1500:1 contrast ratio. Colour quality and brightness also receive positive feedback. Buyers mention good general performance, including for programming and 2K gaming, along with easy setup.
The SE2726D is built around the combination of a 27-inch QHD panel and a 144Hz refresh rate. It suits users who want sharper text and more workspace for spreadsheets, coding and multitasking without moving to a premium professional display.
Monitor
Size and resolution
Refresh rate
Key feature
Acer SA272U P1
27-inch QHD
144Hz
IPS panel
Lenovo L24-4C
23.8-inch FHD
144Hz
99% sRGB
BenQ GW2790
27-inch FHD
100Hz
Eye-care features
Dell S2425HSM
23.8-inch FHD
144Hz
Adjustable stand
Samsung Essential S3
27-inch FHD curved
100Hz
3,000:1 contrast
Zebronics SA127
27-inch FHD
100Hz
IPS display
Dell SE2726D
27-inch QHD
144Hz
99% sRGB
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FAQs
Is a 24-inch or 27-inch monitor better for work from home?
A 24-inch monitor suits smaller desks, while a 27-inch model gives you more physical screen space. For 27-inch displays, QHD generally provides a sharper and more spacious desktop than Full HD.
Is QHD better than Full HD for office work?
QHD offers 2560x1440 resolution and can display more content on screen. It is particularly useful for spreadsheets, coding and multitasking, while Full HD can be sufficient for basic documents, browsing and video calls.
Is 100Hz enough for a work monitor?
Yes. A 100Hz monitor can make scrolling and window movement feel smoother than a traditional 60Hz display. Higher refresh rates are not essential for office work, but they can be useful for mixed work and entertainment.
Do I need an adjustable monitor stand for working from home?
An adjustable stand is useful if you spend several hours at the desk. Height, tilt, swivel and pivot adjustments can help position the screen more comfortably for your seating position.
Should I buy a monitor with built-in speakers?
Built-in speakers are convenient for calls, videos and casual media playback, but they are not essential if you already use headphones or external speakers. Check the audio output quality before relying on them as your primary speakers.