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Need powerful audio without complicated wiring? Best soundbars to consider now

Sony, JBL and boAt soundbars now offer powerful bass, clearer vocals and immersive audio, with ongoing sale discounts on select models.

Published21 May 2026, 06:07 PM IST
A good soundbar can instantly improve your movie and music experience.
A good soundbar can instantly improve your movie and music experience.
AI Quick Read

By Amit Rahi

For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.

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Modern TVs may offer excellent picture quality, but built-in speakers often struggle with weak bass, unclear dialogue and flat audio performance. This becomes even more noticeable during movies, sports and late-night binge watching, where voices can sound too low while background effects become overpowering.

Our PicksBest overallValue for moneyBudget friendlySuperior sound qualityFAQs

Our Picks

Research-Backed Choices

Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

This is why many buyers are now upgrading to soundbars for a more balanced and immersive audio experience at home. Brands like Sony, Samsung, JBL and boAt now offer soundbars with Dolby Audio support, wireless subwoofers and smart connectivity features across different price ranges. Some premium models are also available at discounted prices during the ongoing sale, making this a good time to upgrade your entertainment setup.

BEST OVERALL

The LG SF1A is a compact 2.0-channel soundbar designed for smaller rooms and everyday television viewing. Delivering 30W audio output, it includes Bluetooth wireless connectivity for convenient music streaming from smartphones and tablets. The integrated mood lighting adds a stylish touch, making it suitable for modern living spaces or bedroom setups. Its slim design fits neatly below televisions without occupying much space. Easy controls and simple connectivity make it practical for users seeking improved TV sound without a bulky speaker system.

Specifications

Audio Output
30W
Channel Configuration
2.0 Channel
Connectivity
Bluetooth Wireless
Design
Compact Slim Design
Additional Feature
Mood Lighting

Reason to buy

Compact and space-saving design

Easy wireless music streaming

Reason to avoid

Limited bass performance

Not ideal for large rooms

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the compact design and stylish lighting effects. Many also find the sound noticeably better than standard television speakers.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for compact entertainment setups and convenient wireless audio streaming.

VALUE FOR MONEY

Our Principles

Full Transparency

Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.

Brand Confidence

We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The JBL Cinema SB510 combines a 3.1-channel setup with a built-in subwoofer to deliver deeper bass without requiring additional external units. Powered by 200W output, it supports Dolby Audio for more immersive movie and television playback. Dedicated centre-channel drivers improve dialogue clarity during films and sports content. HDMI ARC, Bluetooth, and optical connectivity provide flexible setup options across televisions and streaming devices. Its slim modern profile and simplified cable management make it suitable for users upgrading from standard TV speakers.

Specifications

Audio Output
200W
Channel Configuration
3.1 Channel
Audio Technology
Dolby Audio
Connectivity
HDMI ARC, Bluetooth, Optical
Special Feature
Built-in Subwoofer

Reason to buy

Clear dialogue reproduction

Built-in subwoofer reduces clutter

Reason to avoid

Bass depth lower than external subwoofers

Mixed Bluetooth stability feedback

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the voice clarity and compact design. Many also like the balanced bass performance and simple HDMI ARC setup process.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for cinematic sound and cleaner installation without separate subwoofer placement.

The Sony HT-S100F is a slim 2.0-channel soundbar built for compact home entertainment setups. It supports Dolby Audio and Sony’s S-Force Front Surround technology to create a wider soundstage despite its small size. The Bass Reflex speaker design improves low-frequency response for better movie and music playback. Bluetooth with LDAC support enables higher-quality wireless audio streaming, while HDMI ARC and optical inputs improve television compatibility. Its minimal design fits neatly into smaller living rooms or bedrooms.

Specifications

Audio Output
120W
Channel Configuration
2.0 Channel
Audio Technology
Dolby Audio + S-Force Front Surround
Connectivity
Bluetooth, HDMI ARC, Optical
Design
Slim Compact Build

Reason to buy

Excellent compact audio clarity

Easy setup with HDMI ARC

Reason to avoid

Limited surround immersion

Bass not as powerful as subwoofer systems

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the clean sound quality and slim design. Many also find it suitable for smaller rooms and simple TV upgrades.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for compact premium sound performance and reliable Sony audio tuning.

BUDGET FRIENDLY

The boAt Aavante 2.1 2000 delivers 200W audio output with a dedicated subwoofer for stronger bass performance during films, gaming, and music playback. Multiple EQ modes allow users to switch between customised audio profiles for movies, dialogue, or music content. Bluetooth v5.4 improves wireless stability and faster pairing with smartphones or televisions. The premium black finish and compact subwoofer design suit modern entertainment spaces, while remote control support adds convenience for daily use across different audio sources.

Specifications

Audio Output
200W
Channel Configuration
2.1 Channel
Connectivity
Bluetooth v5.4
Controls
Remote Control
Audio Modes
Multiple EQ Presets

Reason to buy

Strong bass for movies and music

Modern wireless connectivity support

Reason to avoid

Voice clarity may vary at high volume

Build quality feels average to some users

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the loud bass response and stylish design. Many also mention good value for money in the home theatre segment.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for powerful bass-focused entertainment at an accessible pricing range.

The JBL Cinema SB560 offers a 3.1-channel audio setup with a wireless subwoofer for cleaner placement and deeper bass performance. Delivering 250W sound output, it supports Dolby Audio for immersive television and movie experiences. A dedicated centre channel improves dialogue clarity, helping speech remain clear during action-heavy scenes. HDMI eARC connectivity simplifies setup while Bluetooth streaming enables wireless music playback. Designed for medium-sized living rooms, it balances cinematic sound performance with modern connectivity options.

Specifications

Audio Output
250W
Channel Configuration
3.1 Channel
Connectivity
HDMI eARC, Bluetooth
Audio Technology
Dolby Audio
Subwoofer
Wireless

Reason to buy

Strong dialogue clarity

Wireless subwoofer improves flexibility

Reason to avoid

Bluetooth connectivity receives mixed feedback

Premium pricing compared to basic soundbars

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the clear dialogue and balanced cinematic sound. Many also like the wireless subwoofer and easy installation process.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for immersive home theatre audio with cleaner wireless subwoofer placement.

The Sony HT-S20R delivers true 5.1-channel surround sound using rear speakers and an external subwoofer for a more cinematic experience. With 400W total output and Dolby Digital support, it creates immersive audio suitable for films, sports, and gaming. Bluetooth and USB playback provide additional media flexibility, while HDMI ARC and optical connectivity simplify television integration. Its dedicated rear speakers improve surround separation compared to virtual surround systems, making it a strong option for dedicated home entertainment setups.

Specifications

Audio Output
400W
Channel Configuration
Real 5.1 Channel
Audio Technology
Dolby Digital
Connectivity
Bluetooth, HDMI ARC, USB, Optical
Speaker Setup
Rear Speakers + Subwoofer

Reason to buy

True surround sound experience

Powerful cinematic audio output

Reason to avoid

Requires more installation space

Wired rear speakers may increase cable clutter

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the immersive surround effect and strong bass performance. Many also praise the overall cinematic movie experience.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for true multi-speaker surround sound and powerful home theatre performance.

SUPERIOR SOUND QUALITY

The Sonos Ray is a compact premium soundbar focused on delivering clear vocals and balanced sound in smaller entertainment spaces. Its minimalist design fits neatly into bedrooms, apartments, and compact television setups. The soundbar integrates with the broader Sonos ecosystem, allowing multi-room audio expansion over time. Tuned specifically for dialogue clarity and music playback, it supports wireless streaming through the Sonos app. The setup process is streamlined, making it accessible for users seeking premium smart audio performance.

Specifications

Audio Configuration
Compact Stereo Soundbar
Connectivity
Wi-Fi Streaming
Ecosystem Support
Sonos Multi-Room Audio
Design
Compact Minimalist Build
App Support
Sonos App

Reason to buy

Excellent vocal clarity

Premium compact design

Reason to avoid

No HDMI input support

Premium pricing for compact size

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the clean dialogue quality and premium design. Many also enjoy the seamless Sonos app integration and music streaming experience.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for premium compact audio and future-ready multi-room sound expansion.

The Sonodyne SAMA 5000 is a 400W 3.1-channel soundbar featuring Dolby Atmos and Dolby Digital support for immersive cinematic sound. Paired with a wireless subwoofer, it delivers stronger bass while maintaining a cleaner room setup. HDMI eARC with 4K Dolby Vision pass-through improves compatibility with modern televisions and streaming devices. The sound profile focuses on dialogue clarity and room-filling performance for films and music. Its balanced tuning and premium connectivity options make it suitable for mid-range home theatre setups.

Specifications

Audio Output
400W
Channel Configuration
3.1 Channel
Audio Technology
Dolby Atmos + Dolby Digital
Connectivity
HDMI eARC, Bluetooth, Optical
Subwoofer
Wireless

Reason to buy

Dolby Atmos improves immersion

Strong connectivity options with eARC support

Reason to avoid

Larger footprint than compact soundbars

Atmos effect depends on room layout

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the immersive surround performance and powerful bass response. Many also praise the detailed dialogue clarity during films and shows.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for cinematic Dolby Atmos performance and powerful room-filling sound.

Top 3 features of best soundbars

SoundbarAudio OutputChannel SetupConnectivity
LG SF1A30W2.0 ChannelBluetooth
JBL Cinema SB510200W3.1 ChannelHDMI ARC, BT, Optical
Sony HT-S100F120W2.0 ChannelHDMI ARC, BT, Optical
boAt Aavante 2.1 2000200W2.1 ChannelBluetooth v5.4
JBL Cinema SB560250W3.1 ChannelHDMI eARC, BT
Sony HT-S20R400WReal 5.1 ChannelHDMI, USB, BT
Sonos RayCompact OutputStereo SoundbarWi-Fi
Sonodyne SAMA 5000400W3.1 ChannelHDMI eARC, BT

The research and expertise

I have been covering consumer audio products and tech gadgets for several years, regularly comparing speakers, soundbars, headphones, and other audio devices across different price segments. From portable Bluetooth speakers to home entertainment audio systems, I have explored a wide range of products to understand which ones deliver the best sound experience and value for money.

For this buying guide, I compared these audio devices based on sound quality, connectivity features, design, durability, ease of use, and overall performance. I also analysed customer reviews on Amazon to understand real-world usage and long-term reliability before shortlisting these products for different needs and budgets.

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Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

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HomeGadgets And AppliancesNeed powerful audio without complicated wiring? Best soundbars to consider now

FAQs

Do soundbars improve TV audio quality?

Yes, soundbars usually deliver clearer dialogue, stronger bass and a more immersive audio experience compared to built-in TV speakers.

Is a subwoofer necessary with a soundbar?

A subwoofer improves bass performance significantly, especially for movies, gaming and music playback.

Can soundbars be connected wirelessly?

Many modern soundbars support Bluetooth and wireless connectivity for easier music streaming and device pairing.

Which brands offer good soundbars?

Brands like Sony, JBL and boAt offer soundbars across different price ranges and audio preferences.

Is this a good time to buy a soundbar?

Yes, ongoing sale discounts are currently making premium and budget soundbars more affordable for buyers.

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