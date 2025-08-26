Never lose touch again: Google’s Pixel 10 lets you make WhatsApp calls over satellite, even without signal

Did you know the new Google Pixel 10 series is about to change how you make calls when there’s no mobile signal? Pixel 10 is bringing a world-first feature to mainstream smartphones: voice and video calling on WhatsApp, even if you’re well outside regular coverage.

Satellite calling beyond emergencies Until now, satellite connectivity on smartphones has mostly meant SOS alerts or basic location sharing. Google is shaking things up. Starting August 28, Pixel 10 users in supported regions will be able to make WhatsApp audio and video calls using a satellite link. This means if you are trekking in a remote spot, crossing the countryside, or simply stuck in an area with no Wi-Fi or mobile connection, your Pixel 10 can still keep you in touch via WhatsApp.

Google confirmed the news with a video demo, showing a WhatsApp call running on a Pixel 10 while a small satellite icon glows in the status bar. With this, Google jumps ahead of its big-name competitors. Apple’s iPhones currently use satellite only for emergency texts, and Samsung’s Galaxy S25 offers limited messaging via satellite. The Pixel 10 is now the first phone that lets you make both voice and video calls on WhatsApp through an actual satellite network, not just in emergencies but for daily conversations as well.

There are a few things to keep in mind. The service works only with certain carriers and will be rolled out first in the US, with other countries including India likely to follow in the future. Additional charges may apply for satellite calls, and for now, WhatsApp messaging over satellite is not supported. The rollout marks a partnership with T-Mobile for US customers at launch.

This upgrade is part of a broader set of satellite features coming to the Pixel 10. Besides WhatsApp calling, Google has rolled out live location sharing and an emergency SOS system, all via satellite. The Pixel Watch 4 LTE is joining the party too, letting users contact emergency services using satellite connectivity, making it the first wearable to offer such a feature.